Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys moving closer to a reunion

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t drafted a operating again by means of three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. That is leaving the door open for a reunion with Ezekiel Elliott.

Cowboys proprietor Jerry Jones acknowledged this week that he is excited by bringing again the 28-year-old Elliott, who performed final season with the New England Patriots after spending the primary seven years of his NFL profession with the Cowboys.

Jones did like Texas operating again Jonathon Brooks, however the Carolina Panthers chosen him forty sixth total, 10 spots forward of the Cowboys’ second-round decide. Dallas has 4 extra picks remaining — Nos. 174, 216, 233 and 244 — and with a coveted goal off the board, Elliott could possibly be the following play.

“To start with, the draft’s not over and that is a thought,” Jones mentioned. “And it was a very long time earlier than a operating again was taken in right this moment’s draft. However we are also keenly excited by seeing what the longer term would possibly appear to be with Zeke.”

Elliott and his agent met with the Cowboys earlier this week to speak about coming again to Dallas. Jones mentioned he believes Elliott continues to be able to being an NFL starter.

There may be a gap within the Cowboys’ operating backs room after Tony Pollard left in free company to signal with the Tennessee Titans. Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner are all at present below contract.

Elliott performed all 17 video games for the Patriots in 2023, recording 642 speeding yards on 184 makes an attempt with three touchdowns. He additionally caught 51 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

Following Rhamondre Stevenson’s ankle harm, Elliott’s utilization elevated and he obtained double-digit carries within the last six video games of the season.

Ezekiel Elliott performed final season with the New England Patriots after seven years in Dallas. (Picture by Michael Owens/Getty Photos)

Jones is not dedicated to bringing again Elliott simply but — that call will possible be made after seeing how the ultimate 4 rounds shake out. However contemplating the inexperience outdoors of Freeman on their operating again depth chart, a reunion appears with a view to solidify the place.