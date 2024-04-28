Cowboys’ Jerry Jones thinks Ezekiel Elliott is ‘good enough’ start as possible reunion looms

As extra rounds go by of the 2024 NFL Draft, it seems to be extra probably that the Cowboys will reunite with Ezekiel Elliott.

On Friday, proprietor and normal supervisor Jerry Jones didn’t say the staff has made an settlement with Elliott however reaffirmed his curiosity and the potential he sees within the former Cowboys operating again of seven seasons from 2016-2022.

“Initially, the draft’s not over and that’s a thought,” Jones mentioned, in response to ESPN. “And it was a very long time earlier than a operating again was taken in at this time’s draft. However we are also keenly curious about seeing what the long run may appear like with Zeke.”

“I noticed as latest as the tip of the 12 months, I noticed Zeke play,” he added. “And I’ll let you know he’s adequate to be a starter.”

Jerry Jones admitted there’s nonetheless nice curiosity in a reunion with Ezekiel Elliott and he believes he could possibly be a starter with the Cowboys. AP

A possible reunion was reported in late March, and Elliott met with the Cowboys, alongside together with his agent Rocky Arceneaux, earlier this week to talk in regards to the risk.

Afterward, Elliott and Arceneaux went to the identical restaurant, Dee Lincoln Prime in Frisco, Texas, the place the Cowboys have been internet hosting a scouts’ dinner.

Elliott is a free agent after signing a one-year deal value $3 million with New England final August.

He went on to play all 17 video games for the Patriots of their brutal 4-13 season.

He led the staff with 642 dashing yards throughout 184 carries for 3 touchdowns together with 313 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Jerry Jones talks with Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys earlier than the NFC Divisional Playoff Recreation in opposition to the Inexperienced Bay Packers on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Getty Pictures

Nevertheless, the 642 yards have been a big career-low in comparison with his output in Dallas, which noticed him hit a career-best 1,631 yards in his rookie 12 months.

Elliott was changed by Tony Pollard when he was launched by Dallas.

The Cowboys misplaced Pollard in free company after being the main rusher for the previous two seasons.

Nevertheless, the Cowboys re-signed Rico Dowdle and added veteran Royce Freeman.

“We’ve got it in our energy to be ok with the operating again room. Interval. Now are we by with the operating again room? I’m not going to reply that,” Jones mentioned. “Not making an attempt to be coy. I simply don’t have to reply that. However Zeke’s adequate to be within the operating again room, and he’s adequate to play for the Cowboys. I’d say that.”

Ezekiel Elliott takes questions from reporters following an NFL soccer follow, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. AP

Elliott has not hit the 1,000-yard mark since 2021 after main the league in dashing in each 2016 and 2018.

With the Cowboys, Elliott obtained three Professional Bowl nods and rushed for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns.

The yardage is the third most within the group’s historical past behind Corridor of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.