F1 – 2024 Monaco Grand Prix Post-Race Press Conference Transcript

DRIVERS



1 – Charles LECLERC (Ferrari)



2 – Oscar PIASTRI (McLaren)

3 – Carlos SAINZ (Ferrari)



TRACK INTERVIEWS

(Performed by Jenson Button)



Q: Charles, congratulations. You have not simply gained the Monaco Grand Prix, you have gained your own home Grand Prix. How are you feeling proper now?

Charles LECLERC: No phrases can clarify that. It is such a tough race. I believe the truth that twice I have been beginning in pole place and couldn’t fairly make it, makes it even higher in a approach. It means loads, clearly. It is the race that made me dream of turning into a Method 1 driver in the future. So yeah, it was a tough race emotionally as a result of already 15 laps to the tip, you are simply hoping that nothing occurs. Already the feelings have been coming. I’ve to say that I used to be considering to my dad much more. It was a dream of ours for me to race right here and to win, so it is unbelievable.



Q: Everybody at all times talks about Monaco being the jewel within the crown, however in addition they say Saturday is crucial day. It isn’t, is it? I imply, immediately, there’s nonetheless plenty of work to do on the market on the observe, 78 laps, the strain from behind. It’s a must to be a mathematician with regards to deciding how laborious to push, how straightforward to go. It is robust on the market.

CL: It is actually tough. At first, I assumed we have been… I imply, we had various margin, however we knew there have been 78 laps to do on the identical tyres, which was very, very tough. However yeah, we did an important administration of the tyres. There was a giant a part of the race the place we needed to handle the hole with George. After which within the final 10 laps, I might push a bit extra, and the automotive felt superb. So I simply need to thank the crew for having achieved such unbelievable work over the previous couple of months. giving me the chance to lastly win this race is, once more, a really particular feeling.



Q: Effectively, once you crossed the end line, the group simply erupted, and to see a lot assist for you right here, have you ever bought phrases for the followers right here?

CL: Simply an enormous thanks. The parade laps already have been particular, on the bus, and seeing so lots of my associates on the balcony, so many individuals I do know on the balcony, and it was simply very, very particular, so… Yeah, this one means loads. And the assist that I’ve had over the weekend means an enormous quantity. So thanks. Thanks a lot to all people.



Q: Oscar, you need to be pleased with that. A podium in Monaco. It is the dream race. Clearly, so near the win. How was it on the market for you?

Oscar PIASTRI: Yeah, difficult race. , the tempo originally was extremely gradual and I had one little half look earlier than the tunnel, however yeah, I did not have… Effectively, I did not have a sufficiently small automotive to suit into a niche. So yeah, due to the entire crew. It has been an important weekend all spherical. And yeah, good to lastly put a end result on the board. We have been very sturdy for the previous couple of weekends, however did not actually have the outcomes to indicate for it. So good to have a podium, and what higher place?



Q: Yeah, it was actually enjoyable watching you on the first begin, having a go at a number of locations across the lap, and your aggression confirmed there. And we thought you have been going to have a great go, nevertheless it did not fairly come off. Nevertheless it’s been an important weekend for you, hasn’t it? Does it make you assume, ‘oh, these little issues in qualifying would have made a giant distinction’?

OP: Yeah, I imply, it does. However to be trustworthy, Charles has been mega all weekend. And, you already know, they have been fast from the very first lap. And I believe it will have taken one thing fairly particular in quali to outdo him. The chance was nearly there, however it will have taken in all probability the most effective lap of my life. So I am pleased with P2. A superb end result for the crew once more and yeah, very, very completely happy.



Q: Congrats. Benefit from the celebrations.

OP: Thanks. Cheers.



Q: Carlos, that should be blended feelings. After the primary begin, it regarded prefer it was sport over. You bought a bit fortunate with the ability to begin once more and also you got here away with a podium.

Carlos SAINZ: Yeah, it was a good one and clearly a really dangerous feeling there in lap one which in a short time became an excellent feeling after getting reinstated at P3. From there on, actually, the race tempo was good, as we anticipated. It is simply inconceivable to get previous by means of the streets of Monaco. However I am extraordinarily completely happy to see Charles win his dwelling Grand Prix. The best way he is been driving all weekend and managed to share this podium with him in P3. It is an important feeling for the entire crew. I believe all of them deserve it. And yeah, it seems to be like we’re getting stronger and stronger each weekend.



Q: It regarded like in direction of the tip of the race you have been getting nearer to Oscar. I do not know if his tyres began opening up or he was battling him a bit, however you got the strain there.

CS: Yeah, as soon as I used to be positive that Lando behind didn’t have a niche to pit for Medium and assault me on the finish, I centered on performing some quick laps. I went right down to the 1m14s, which was actually fast on the time, and I mentioned, OK, perhaps I’ve an opportunity at placing a little bit of strain on Oscar, and perhaps I can get him to do a mistake, as a result of clearly I knew that passing him was inconceivable. And, yeah, we bought him underneath strain. I noticed him lose the rear a few occasions and getting a bit free, nevertheless it was not sufficient to go.



PRESS CONFERENCE



Q: Oscar, let’s begin with you. Many congratulations. Your third podium in Method 1. Simply how a lot did you take pleasure in these podium celebrations, to start with?

OP: Inform you what, I believe I slept longer than I did final evening, ready for Charles simply now. No, I am very, very completely happy. Yeah, third podium in F1 actually would not get outdated. So, no, very completely happy to have it right here in Monaco, particularly, you already know, if there’s one podium other than your own home podium that you simply need to stand on, it is in all probability right here. So, very, very happy for the entire crew. I believe particularly for our facet of the storage, it has been a promising few weekends now and good to lastly get a great end result out of it. So very, very completely happy.



Q: And by way of your battle with Charles, was there any second within the race once you tried to ship it?

OP: I had an try about 10 or 15 laps in, into Flip 8. We have been going fairly gradual. I believe at one level we have been going slower than Method 2. , once you’re going that gradual, you have bought a good few choices. However I form of knew that after I confirmed my hand in the place I used to be going to try to overtake, that he would in all probability be sensible to it from there. So I managed to get very shut in Flip 7, one lap. I attempted to indicate the nostril in Flip 8 however he reacted simply fast sufficient, so after that time I knew I used to be going to be very restricted on choices.



Q: And the way was the efficiency of the automotive? You have been carrying a little bit of ground injury after your second with Carlos on the unique begin?

OP: Yeah, I imply, it was OK. I believe for the primary half of the race, it was inconceivable to inform what the penalty of that was. I believe in direction of the tip, in all probability a mixture of making an attempt to maintain the tempo of the race fairly fast, plus the ground, yeah, simply struggled a bit bit in direction of the tip, however total fairly pleased with it. And yeah, the final 10 laps or so, I used to be fairly completely happy we have been in Monaco.



Q: And also you mentioned a second in the past it has been a great few races for you now, however can we throw it ahead? What does this weekend say about McLaren’s aggressive place in Method 1? Do you assume now you are an element? You may win each race going ahead if the playing cards fall for you?

OP: I believe so. I believe it has been three very totally different circuits previously three races, and we have been aggressive in any respect of them. Miami was in all probability certainly one of our worst circuits earlier than this yr. Imola has at all times been form to us, however we had a really sturdy weekend there, and here is been… To illustrate our automotive’s by no means been the strongest within the gradual corners, and this weekend we have been very fast once more. So I believe we might be assured wherever we go. I really feel like we do not have to depend on the high-speed circuits like we did final yr to get our outcomes, which is a really thrilling factor to have going ahead. And, yeah, I believe the pecking order is as tight because it’s ever been, particularly this weekend. Going into qualifying, I believe we thought that there could possibly be any certainly one of 4 groups on pole, which I do not assume we have been in a position to say for some time. So, I believe we are able to positively be within the struggle each weekend.



Q: Alright. Thanks for that. Carlos, let’s come to you now. Your third Monaco podium within the final 4 years. What does this one imply to you?

CS: I believe it means extra for the truth that being a Ferrari driver, being P3, however particularly seeing your team-mate that’s Monegasque standing on high of the rostrum in entrance of his dwelling crowd, in entrance of all of the tifosi and all of the mechanics, I believe it is among the finest photographs I’ve seen in Method 1 and very completely happy for him, for the crew. He deserves it as a result of he is pushed at an unbelievable stage this weekend and he is put collectively a very stable weekend. And yeah, it was coming for him, I felt, as a result of he was driving very well not too long ago. Yeah, it is a actually good day for Ferrari and Charles.



Q: Can I take you again to the unique begin now? Oscar touched on the incident between the 2 of you. Can we get your ideas on what occurred on the unique Flip 1?

CS: Yeah, I bought a very good begin and I had form of a possibility going into Flip 1 and I arrived a bit lengthy, with plenty of understeer within the automotive and making an attempt to maintain the place with Oscar, because it’s just about your solely likelihood to go. Then I understeered off a bit into him on the exit and yeah, we had the slightest of contacts. For some motive, Oscar and I, we appear to have a magnet not too long ago between one another, for some motive that I do not perceive, as a result of we hit it off and all the things is okay, however we appear to at all times discover one another on observe. Yeah, I did not even really feel the contact. It was so slight or it was so small that I did not even see it or really feel it. However as quickly as I exit Flip 1, I might really feel the puncture. And yeah, it regarded like my race was over there at one level. After which I used to be actually fortunate to get the P3 again and race from there the remainder of the race.



Q: Was there any lasting injury in your automotive or have been the crew in a position to fully repair any points within the break?

CS: No, even once you see the tyre, it was such a slight reduce that the tyre bought from the contact that there was no points with the automotive, no injury. It was simply the smallest of contacts. A bit unfortunate to get the puncture in a approach, however then fortunate to get the place again. From there on, truthfully, it was a brand new race and we had our alternatives, however by no means actually a transparent one.



Q: How irritating is it, Carlos, to be in a prepare of automobiles like that, lapping slower than you are able to going? Did you get tempted to ship it down the within of Oscar?

CS: I bought tempted a number of occasions, however after lap one and clearly figuring out that Monaco is a little bit of all-or-nothing, you already know that once you go for a transfer, the probably consequence is contact between the 2 automobiles and a possible DNF for the 2 automobiles. And I felt like that was an excessive amount of to lose for each Oscar and myself, you already know, and my crew. So sadly, Monaco is like that. I did have my alternatives and my temptations, each within the first 15 laps and within the final 10 laps, however by no means actually a transparent likelihood to see how we might get out of the nook untouched. So, yeah, as I knew from Friday, my race tempo was going to be good. I used to be the quickest on Friday observe by way of race tempo. Once more, immediately, once I might present the tempo, it was actually, actually good. However Monaco is observe place and we misplaced it to Oscar yesterday.



Q: And let’s throw it ahead now. Ferrari are simply 24 factors behind Pink Bull within the Constructors’ Championship. Do you assume this can be a real title struggle now? Do you assume you’ve gotten the automotive beneath you to problem each weekend?

CS: I believe my frequent sense tells me that on regular tracks Pink Bull ought to nonetheless be favourites. Domination, like we have been seeing, hopefully not. However favourites, sure. After which will probably be a really tight struggle with each McLaren and us. I believe we’re all three at a really comparable stage. Our final reference of a traditional observe is Imola and Miami. And if I see these two tracks, we appear to be half a tenth behind McLaren and perhaps a tenth or two behind Pink Bull. And yeah, it nonetheless signifies that that any small progress, any small improve, any small factor that we carry to the automotive would possibly change it to a possible race victory or a successful automotive. Monaco, we have at all times been sturdy. Road circuits like Singapore and final yr in Monaco, it exhibits the strengths of the Ferrari. And on the similar time, being inside 24 factors of the Pink Bull within the Constructors, you see that once you put them underneath strain yesterday, Max did a mistake in Q3 run two, Checo was out in Q1. All of us simply should be there, you already know, to indicate that this stuff can occur to Pink Bull too. And yesterday is the most effective instance.



QUESTIONS FROM THE FLOOR



Q: (Alex Kalinauckas – Autosport) Query to Carlos, please. Nearly what you have seen of Charles this weekend. You mentioned yesterday he was on it proper from the beginning on FP1. You mentioned simply then a really stable weekend. What’s he been like out of the automotive from what you have seen? Do you assume he had a plan to maintain cool if he bought pole place? As a result of he appears to be actually making an attempt to rein it in in any case his heartbreak of current years. Thanks.

CS: From my facet, I’ve seen the identical Charles that I’ve seen another yr in Monaco. Clearly, it is your own home race, so that you clearly can inform he is a really busy man when he is in Monaco. However nothing totally different. He is a man that he is at all times been tremendous fast round Monaco. He has carried out exceptionally properly. The one factor I noticed totally different is that he gave the impression to be in Q3 run two already in FP1, Q3 run two mode. And yeah, I had my moments making an attempt to get to that stage of pushing after which I misplaced confidence. After which whereas we’re usually inside half a tenth of one another, this week in these two, three moments in FP1 and FP2 it simply put me a step behind in confidence and I could not fairly get shut sufficient in quali.



Q: Thanks, Carlos. Let’s simply have a fast chat with our race winner now. Charles, many congratulations. Third time fortunate right here in Monaco, your childhood dream. Is that this the sweetest win of your Method 1 profession?

CL: I believe so. Clearly Monza in 2019 was extraordinarily particular. However Monaco is the Grand Prix that made me dream of turning into a Method 1 driver. Yeah, I keep in mind being so younger and watching the race with my associates, clearly with my father, that has achieved completely all the things for me to get to the place I’m immediately, and I really feel like I do not solely accomplish a dream of mine immediately, but in addition certainly one of his. And yeah, it is simply such a particular weekend total. It is a avenue observe, it is such a tough observe to place all the things collectively from FP1 to qualifying to then all of the laps that you need to do within the race. And to lastly make it in entrance of my entire household, my associates that have been watching all around the observe is a really, very, very particular feeling.



Q: How emotional have been you up there on the rostrum?

CL: I believe the place I struggled most to truly comprise my feelings was over the last 10 laps of the race. Greater than on the rostrum. I realised really two laps to the tip that I used to be struggling to see out of the tunnel simply because I had tears in my eyes. And I used to be like, ‘f**ok, Charles, you can not try this now. You continue to have two laps to complete’. And particularly on a observe like Monaco, you need to be on all of it the way in which to the tip. It was very tough to comprise these feelings, these ideas once more, of the those that have helped me to get to the place I’m immediately. It is solely a win. The season remains to be very, very lengthy. It is 25 factors like another wins. Nevertheless, emotionally, this one means a lot. And I believe the very fact as properly that we began twice on pole place previously and that we could not handle to get the win for one motive or one other, that we could not actually management, not in our management, makes this one much more so particular.



Q: You say that is simply 25 factors, nevertheless it’s been almost two years since your final win in Method 1. Do you are feeling this may be the catalyst for a lot of extra now?

CL: I really feel that the turning level of the season has been a number of races in the past already. We did not have fairly the automotive to win a race in the previous couple of races. Nevertheless, we did right here, and I knew that the chance needed to be taken, and I did. So on that, we did a very good job. I’ve had two qualifyings the place I struggled originally of the season, however from then on, I labored on my qualifying tempo, and since then, I am extraordinarily pleased with the job we’re doing. So, yeah, actually pleased with the way it goes, and I hope that this may carry us to many extra wins. We should not get carried away, that clearly Monaco is such a particular observe, and I believe we had a very good automotive this weekend. It doesn’t suggest that it’s going to keep like that till the tip of the yr, however wanting again on the first few races of the season, I believe we did an important job maximising all of the races that we’ve got achieved, and yeah, we’ll maintain it going.



Q: And it is simply 31 factors between you and Max within the championship now.

CL: Oh, is it 31? Oh, someone advised me 23, so I used to be excited. However 31 is OK. I imply, I am going to take it anyway, however it is a bit greater than what I had been advised. So, yeah, it is OK. However I do not take into consideration the championship for now anyway, and it is nonetheless too early on within the season. I believe the upgrades that we’ve got introduced in Imola, we’ve got nonetheless to see how properly they work and the place it can carry us. After which it is all about maximising all weekends, after which hopefully, little by little, we’ll get there.



Q: (Matt Coch – SpeedCafe) Oscar, Carlos spoke about his speedy response and emotions within the automotive at Flip 1, what have been yours? And in addition through the pink flag when the crew was ripping a sidepod off and getting the new glue gun out on the ground, what have been you considering at that time?

OP: I positively felt the contact at Flip 1 and at that a part of the automotive, it is such a delicate half. The crew advised me how a lot downforce I used to be shedding earlier than we tried to repair it and it was a fairly large quantity. I do not know what we managed to get it right down to however yeah, clearly the size of the pink flag helped us out rather a lot there. And being in Monaco, it is in all probability the one observe the place having injury would not damage you as a lot. So, yeah, it was a really, very small contact. However with these automobiles, particularly with the ground being so delicate to the downforce it generates, it could damage your race very simply. So, yeah, I used to be very completely happy we might try to repair it.



Q: (Niharika Ghorpade – Sportskeeda) Carlos, you talked about earlier that Pink Bull are nonetheless the favourites, however we spoke to Max earlier and he says that there could possibly be extra tracks the place Pink Bull might wrestle, in all probability not as a lot as this. So the opposite two drivers can add in however is it any encouragement that now your groups lastly have a possibility to struggle for this championship? And what does that really feel like?

CS: I believe we can have… I believe Ferrari we can have our alternatives in these kind of tracks. I believe McLaren can have their alternatives, however once I discuss a traditional observe we are able to discuss perhaps a Barcelona. Canada, I believe is kind of particular however a Barcelona or any European truck, the place I take into account it to be a traditional observe, I nonetheless assume Pink Bull shall be favourites, however I do not assume they’re going to dominate like they used to do. And I believe that is excellent news for the championship. And it is simply price being inside a tenth or two in quali, that even when they’re favourites, they can’t afford to do any errors. And that is the place each Ferrari and McLaren, we are able to capitalise, which is a place that in Bahrain Race 1, nobody was there to be there.



Q: (Fred Ferret – l’Equipe) A query to Charles. You word all the things in your private pocket book to enhance your self. Is there a particular web page for the social gathering for tonight? And have you ever deliberate to leap tonight within the harbour?

CL: Yeah, I’ve already mentioned to Fred to prepare as a result of he will certainly soar with me within the harbour. On my pocket book, I write a lot of technical stuff. Nevertheless, positively not for the social gathering, nevertheless it’s very clear in my thoughts what I’ve bought to do tonight with all of the mechanics and engineers. And I can not wait to simply benefit from the second. It is such a particular second in my profession that you have to have a good time after which already from perhaps not tomorrow however after tomorrow we’ll begin enthusiastic about Canada and focus 100% once more to maximise the following weekend.



Q: (Laurence Edmondson – ESPN) Congratulations, Charles. Was there any level throughout that race the place you thought it would get away from you? Some drivers say they hear bizarre noises when the strain is on, and clearly with what’s occurred in earlier years. And in addition, did you discover Oscar’s try and go he talked about at Flip 8 early within the race?

CL: Sure, I did see that. Like, it was optimistic! However I used to be managing like loopy. I do not know, we have been in all probability three seconds off the tempo, three-and-a-half seconds off the tempo. So I knew that I simply needed to push a bit bit extra. The factor that I did not know is how a lot Oscar was prepared to push at this second of the race, figuring out that there have been nonetheless 70 laps to go. In order quickly as I noticed that, I used to be like, ‘OK, perhaps I am not going to take it that straightforward within the gradual half’ simply to not be underneath an excessive amount of strain there. However after that, I felt like we had all the things underneath management. The tempo of the automotive was superb. The tyres felt actually, actually good. Even within the final laps, I felt like I might do one other race. There was plenty of tyre administration, clearly, originally. So all the things felt actually, actually good. As I mentioned, I believe it is extra the ideas within the final 15 laps that have been very tough to handle and much more than previously in my profession. However no unfavorable ideas. It was extra, once more, in regards to the… Yeah, all the things that has occurred till now, however good moments in karting and dreaming of getting there and most of those moments, however not one of the dangerous moments of the previous couple of years.



Q: (Luke Smith – The Athletic) Charles, congratulations. This win, it has been a very long time within the making. And I believe each time we come to Monaco, we discuss in regards to the Leclerc curse or jinx that you’ve round these streets. Does it really feel like a approach off that you simply lastly now bought this victory? And yeah, you talked about strain in qualifying yesterday. Has it, once more, will that relieve among the strain going into future races round right here?

CL: I by no means believed within the curse. Nevertheless, it at all times felt very tough within the two events I needed to win right here. One, I could not even begin the race. The second, we did not make the proper selection, I believe. So it was very, very irritating to lose these wins. The factor is that as a driver you by no means actually know when would be the subsequent alternative to win and particularly when it is your own home race and much more so when your own home race is Monaco, that’s such a particular observe, such a tough observe and such a tough weekend to grasp and to do all the things completely which we did. So I knew that immediately was one other alternative. I knew the way it felt the final two occasions I used to be on this place, However I clearly actually needed to get that victory immediately, so there is a little bit of pressure. However as I’ve mentioned., as quickly as I put the helmet on and as quickly as I get into the automotive I do not really feel something anymore. After which it is all about making an attempt to maximise the automotive that you’ve got enthusiastic about the tyres and enthusiastic about all of the stuff that I had to think about to handle this race one of the best ways potential. So it is extra the moments earlier than the race and earlier than placing the helmet on.



Q: (Rodrigo França – Automotive Journal, Brazil) Query to Charles. Charles, congratulations in your win. It is a particular win as a result of it is your own home race, in fact, but in addition a win of your idol Ayrton Senna, who has the file right here. So how particular is it to see your identify apart from Ayrton Senna’s identify as a winner in Monaco?

CL: I imply, Ayrton has at all times been my idol and he was extremely particular in Monaco. And I believe that in all probability the primary time my father spoke to me about Ayrton, he advised me to go and look this onboard of him driving across the streets of Monaco and I used to be like ‘oh my God, that is loopy!’ And from that day onwards then clearly I knew increasingly rising up, increasingly about Ayrton and that added to the truth that he was simply turning into increasingly my idol. However the reality he was so particular in Monaco was unbelievable to see. To win in Monaco now myself as properly, is superb.



Q: (Andrew Frankl – Forza Journal) I had breakfast with the mechanics and so they have been so nervous, most of them could not end their breakfast. Did you get any sleep final evening?

CL: I did. I really slept very well. I ate like loopy yesterday evening. I really bought too late at dwelling and I could not cook dinner, so I ordered my favorite pizza, which isn’t the most effective preparation to race usually, however I used to be like, ‘OK, perhaps mentally it can assist me to take the strain off a bit bit’. And yeah, that is it. I slept very well.



Q: What’s your favourite pizza, Charles?

CL: Pizza Margherita with prosciutto crudo. By no means pineapple.



Q: (Alex Kalinauckas – Autosport) One other query to Charles, please. There have been some difficult moments in the midst of the race, for instance, with the gaps opening as much as different automobiles on the again. And at one level, the crew was suggesting, ‘oh, perhaps you have to decelerate’. You did not appear to be that was essentially a good suggestion out of your viewpoint. So what was occurring there? And what have been you a bit bit fearful about?

CL: Yeah, I believe we had a goal hole with Russell that we did not need to open an excessive amount of and I wasn’t an excessive amount of for that as a result of I felt like I used to be loads off the tempo and what I did not need is that Oscar began to push right away after which you do not have references. I used to be going so gradual in the midst of the race that when you begin to push, then you do not actually know the place to brake and that is the place errors can occur. So I simply needed to get into the rhythm and begin to push a bit extra. However clearly, the crew was telling me, decelerate, decelerate, decelerate. So I used to be slowing down, nevertheless it wasn’t the nicest second of the race. Then within the final 15 laps, I might push a bit extra and really feel a bit extra the automotive. And there, I loved it much more. However yeah, I knew I needed to do these issues to get the win or at the very least to safe each potential state of affairs. And as a lot as I do not consider in luck, I needed to guarantee that I used to be overlaying all potential situations.



Q: (Josh Suttill – The Race) Charles, that is Ferrari’s third victory underneath Fred Vasseur. How a lot of a distinction has he made to the crew? And do you assume he is bought all the proper items in place for Ferrari to change into championship challengers once more?

CL: I’ve no doubts. I believe for the reason that first day he joined and that he is bought all the things to carry again the crew to the place it belongs and which means to a world championship. He is bought such a transparent imaginative and prescient of what he desires to attain and tips on how to obtain it. He would not lose time and that’s positively his power and I believe his imaginative and prescient is basically good. We share it fairly often, on how he desires to attain these targets. I’ve at all times been fully aligned with the way in which he desires to vary issues to get to the place we need to get. I’ve little question that he is the proper particular person and that he is serving to the crew to get there.



Q: (Laurence Edmondson – ESPN) One other query for Charles. You talked about your father a variety of occasions on this press convention. I simply questioned what your earliest reminiscence with him at this race was and whether or not that was in your thoughts in these final laps?

CL: It was very a lot in my thoughts. As I mentioned, I believe in each race I’ve achieved, there’s been not one race the place I used to be enthusiastic about this type of private stuff contained in the automotive, as a result of you have to keep on it. Perhaps Baku in 2017. Clearly, all the things was nonetheless very contemporary for me, so it was tough to handle mentally. Nevertheless, it is in all probability the primary time in my profession that it occurred once more whereas driving, the place you have bought these flashbacks of all these moments that we’ve got spent collectively, all of the sacrifices that he has achieved for me to get to the place I’m. And as I mentioned earlier, it is not solely my dream, nevertheless it was each of our goals to get there. And clearly, my entire household was supporting and was clearly dreaming of that second, which makes it much more particular. However yeah, that was, once more, as I mentioned earlier, in all probability the second that was probably the most tough to handle immediately.



Q: (Anaïs Riu – Monaco Tribune) Congratulations, Charles. We noticed the Prince, Albert II, in tears. What have been his phrases and what was your feeling about it?

CL: Sure, The Prince was very emotional. We all know one another since a really very long time. And really, I keep in mind once I was 12 or 13 years outdated, we bought to the palace for the primary time with my father to try to have some assist with my profession that was simply beginning to be a bit extra severe. And since then he has at all times saved an eye fixed on my profession, has at all times supported me, has at all times had good phrases in excellent moments, but in addition in moments that have been rather more tough, and I believe the truth that he has seen me rising up and all of the assist that he has given me over time made it fairly emotional for me and likewise for him.



Q: (Daniele Sparisci – Corriere della Sera) Congratulations, Charles, for this superb victory. Did one thing change within the strategy of this weekend with respect to the opposite yr? We will see from the exterior that you simply have been extra centered, centered on delivering efficiency and end result. One thing has modified in your strategy this weekend, dwelling race?

CL: No, no, in no way. And I believe the notion from the skin typically can change however on the finish what I attempt to do and what I do is to try to maintain the issues as secure as potential and every time I am going in a weekend you simply try to do precisely the identical factor as what you have achieved Within the earlier weekend, studying from errors, clearly at all times striving to enhance and get higher, nevertheless it’s at all times fine-tuning and little or no adjustments within the strategy that you’ve got, and I believe it is not particular to Monaco in comparison with others. I imply, there is a totally different strategy in free observe, however simply because it is a avenue observe. However, yeah, I do not really feel like I’ve achieved something very otherwise in comparison with the previous.



