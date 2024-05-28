Nicki Minaj arrested at airport while on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, reports say

(Grey Information) – Nicki Minaj was arrested in Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport whereas on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, in line with experiences.

The ‘Tremendous Bass’ rapper gave the impression to be detained after she posted a video, lasting over three minutes, discussing her arrest with an Amsterdam police officer.

Within the video, one official mentioned that they wished to take the rapper into custody for “carrying medicine.”

“I’m not getting in there. I would like a lawyer current,” the rapper replied.

The officer continued, “We’ll get (you to) the following present.”

Minaj replied, “So, I’m below arrest. For what?”

Minaj then posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the officers discovered “weed” and that they took her baggage “with out consent.” She additionally admitted there was marijuana however that it belonged to her safety workers.

Minaj is scheduled to carry out on the Co-op Dwell enviornment in Manchester Saturday night time, NBC Information reported.

