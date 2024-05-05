F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole from Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz; full grid

Max Verstappen has received every of the primary two runnings of the Miami Grand Prix, however he needed to come from third and ninth on the grid to take action. It needs to be a bit of simpler Sunday because the Dutchman received his first pole place on the Miami Worldwide Autodrome. It’s his seventh straight pole place.

Charles Leclerc will begin second and for a lot of Saturday’s qualifying session seemed as if he’d lead the sector. The Ferrari driver was quickest in Q1 and Q2 earlier than working 0.141 seconds slower than Verstappen’s 1:27.241 to open Q3. Neither was in a position to enhance on their preliminary laps within the third spherical and nobody else might muster a quicker lap.

Miami Grand Prix beginning grid

Max Verstappen (1), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Sergio Perez (11), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes George Russell (63), Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Yuki Tsunoda (22), RB-Honda RBPT Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes Valtteri Bottas (77), Kick Sauber-Ferrari Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari Zhou Guanyu (24), Kick Sauber-Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo (3), RB-Honda RBPT

Miami Grand Prix TV/Streaming schedule

All occasions Japanese

Friday, Might 3

12:25-1:30 p.m.: Free follow 1 (ESPN, F1TV)

4:25-5:15 p.m.: Dash qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)

Saturday, Might 4

11:55 a.m.-1 p.m.: Dash (ESPN, F1TV)

3:55-5 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)

Sunday, Might 5

2:30-3:55 p.m.: Pre-race present (ESPN, F1TV)

3:55-6 p.m.: Miami Grand Prix (ABC, F1TV)

2024 Miami Grand Prix particulars

Monitor: Miami Worldwide Autodrome (Miami Gardens, Florida), 3.36-mile, 19-turn momentary avenue circuit

Size: 57 laps for 191.58 miles

Lap report: 1:29.708s (Max Verstappen, Crimson Bull, 2023)

Tire compounds: C2 (Onerous), C3 (Medium), C4 (Tender)

(Courtesy of Pirelli)

High drivers and greatest bets for the Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is statistically within the midst of essentially the most individually dominant period within the historical past of F1. For the reason that starting of the 2022 season he has received an unimaginable 38 of 49 races. That inevitability is mirrored in BetMGM’s odds for the Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen has a staggering -550 moneyline, which means a $100 wager would yield solely $18.18 in winnings. The following greatest odds belong Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez at +800, which is eight {dollars} received for each greenback wagered. For comparability’s sake, final yr Verstappen entered the weekend at -200, whereas Pérez was +300.

Max Verstappen has received every of the primary two races on the Miami Worldwide Autodrome. (Picture by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Photographs)

Greatest odds to win

Max Verstappen (-550)

Sergio Pérez (+800)

Charles Leclerc (+1600)

Carlos Sainz (+1600)

Lando Norris (+1600)

Miami Grand Prix dash outcomes

Max Verstappen (1), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Sergio Perez (11), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT Daniel Ricciardo (3), RB-Honda RBPT Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Yuki Tsunoda (22), RB-Honda RBPT Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes Zhou Guanyu (24), Kick Sauber-Ferrari George Russell (63), Mercedes Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes Valtteri Bottas (77), Kick Sauber-Ferrari Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Miami Grand Prix entries

Climate for the Miami Grand Prix

The forecast calls for warm, muggy situations with higher than a 50 p.c probability of rain on Saturday and Sunday. The tarmac for the Miami Grand Prix already gives very low grip, so the mix of excessive temperatures, a slick observe and mid-range tires might doubtlessly make for some thrilling racing.