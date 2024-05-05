Connect with us

News

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole from Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz; full grid

Published

24 mins ago

on

By

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole from Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz; full grid
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Max Verstappen has received every of the primary two runnings of the Miami Grand Prix, however he needed to come from third and ninth on the grid to take action. It needs to be a bit of simpler Sunday because the Dutchman received his first pole place on the Miami Worldwide Autodrome. It’s his seventh straight pole place.

Charles Leclerc will begin second and for a lot of Saturday’s qualifying session seemed as if he’d lead the sector. The Ferrari driver was quickest in Q1 and Q2 earlier than working 0.141 seconds slower than Verstappen’s 1:27.241 to open Q3. Neither was in a position to enhance on their preliminary laps within the third spherical and nobody else might muster a quicker lap.

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT

  2. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  3. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  4. Sergio Perez (11), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT

  5. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

  6. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  7. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  8. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  9. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  10. Yuki Tsunoda (22), RB-Honda RBPT

  11. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  12. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  13. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  14. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  15. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  16. Valtteri Bottas (77), Kick Sauber-Ferrari

  17. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

  18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

  19. Zhou Guanyu (24), Kick Sauber-Ferrari

  20. Daniel Ricciardo (3), RB-Honda RBPT

Components 1 makes its first of three visits to the US this weekend because it takes over the Onerous Rock Stadium advanced for the third-ever Miami Grand Prix. Crimson Bull’s Max Verstappen has received every of the primary two runnings of this race en route to 2 of his three world championships and once more enters because the overwhelming favourite.

Right here’s what to know forward of the Miami Grand Prix race weekend:

All occasions Japanese

Friday, Might 3
12:25-1:30 p.m.: Free follow 1 (ESPN, F1TV)
4:25-5:15 p.m.: Dash qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)

Saturday, Might 4
11:55 a.m.-1 p.m.: Dash (ESPN, F1TV)
3:55-5 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)

Sunday, Might 5
2:30-3:55 p.m.: Pre-race present (ESPN, F1TV)
3:55-6 p.m.: Miami Grand Prix (ABC, F1TV)

Monitor: Miami Worldwide Autodrome (Miami Gardens, Florida), 3.36-mile, 19-turn momentary avenue circuit
Size: 57 laps for 191.58 miles
Lap report: 1:29.708s (Max Verstappen, Crimson Bull, 2023)
Tire compounds: C2 (Onerous), C3 (Medium), C4 (Tender)

(Courtesy of Pirelli)

(Courtesy of Pirelli)

Max Verstappen is statistically within the midst of essentially the most individually dominant period within the historical past of F1. For the reason that starting of the 2022 season he has received an unimaginable 38 of 49 races. That inevitability is mirrored in BetMGM’s odds for the Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen has a staggering -550 moneyline, which means a $100 wager would yield solely $18.18 in winnings. The following greatest odds belong Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez at +800, which is eight {dollars} received for each greenback wagered. For comparability’s sake, final yr Verstappen entered the weekend at -200, whereas Pérez was +300.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 07: Oracle Red Bull Racing Honda driver Max Verstappen #1 enters turn 1 during the running of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 07: Oracle Red Bull Racing Honda driver Max Verstappen #1 enters turn 1 during the running of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has received every of the primary two races on the Miami Worldwide Autodrome. (Picture by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Photographs)

Greatest odds to win
Max Verstappen (-550)
Sergio Pérez (+800)
Charles Leclerc (+1600)
Carlos Sainz (+1600)
Lando Norris (+1600)

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT

  2. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  3. Sergio Perez (11), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT

  4. Daniel Ricciardo (3), RB-Honda RBPT

  5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  6. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  7. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  8. Yuki Tsunoda (22), RB-Honda RBPT

  9. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  10. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

  11. Zhou Guanyu (24), Kick Sauber-Ferrari

  12. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  14. Valtteri Bottas (77), Kick Sauber-Ferrari

  15. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  16. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  17. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

  19. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  20. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Max Verstappen (1), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Pérez (11), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Kick Sauber-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Kick Sauber-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Daniel Ricciardo (3), RB-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), RB-Honda RBPT
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

The forecast calls for warm, muggy situations with higher than a 50 p.c probability of rain on Saturday and Sunday. The tarmac for the Miami Grand Prix already gives very low grip, so the mix of excessive temperatures, a slick observe and mid-range tires might doubtlessly make for some thrilling racing.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending