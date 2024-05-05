News
F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole from Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz; full grid
Max Verstappen has received every of the primary two runnings of the Miami Grand Prix, however he needed to come from third and ninth on the grid to take action. It needs to be a bit of simpler Sunday because the Dutchman received his first pole place on the Miami Worldwide Autodrome. It’s his seventh straight pole place.
Charles Leclerc will begin second and for a lot of Saturday’s qualifying session seemed as if he’d lead the sector. The Ferrari driver was quickest in Q1 and Q2 earlier than working 0.141 seconds slower than Verstappen’s 1:27.241 to open Q3. Neither was in a position to enhance on their preliminary laps within the third spherical and nobody else might muster a quicker lap.
Miami Grand Prix beginning grid
-
Max Verstappen (1), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT
-
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
-
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
-
Sergio Perez (11), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT
-
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
-
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
-
George Russell (63), Mercedes
-
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
-
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
-
Yuki Tsunoda (22), RB-Honda RBPT
-
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
-
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
-
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
-
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
-
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
-
Valtteri Bottas (77), Kick Sauber-Ferrari
-
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
-
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
-
Zhou Guanyu (24), Kick Sauber-Ferrari
-
Daniel Ricciardo (3), RB-Honda RBPT
Components 1 makes its first of three visits to the US this weekend because it takes over the Onerous Rock Stadium advanced for the third-ever Miami Grand Prix. Crimson Bull’s Max Verstappen has received every of the primary two runnings of this race en route to 2 of his three world championships and once more enters because the overwhelming favourite.
Right here’s what to know forward of the Miami Grand Prix race weekend:
Miami Grand Prix TV/Streaming schedule
All occasions Japanese
Friday, Might 3
12:25-1:30 p.m.: Free follow 1 (ESPN, F1TV)
4:25-5:15 p.m.: Dash qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)
Saturday, Might 4
11:55 a.m.-1 p.m.: Dash (ESPN, F1TV)
3:55-5 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)
Sunday, Might 5
2:30-3:55 p.m.: Pre-race present (ESPN, F1TV)
3:55-6 p.m.: Miami Grand Prix (ABC, F1TV)
2024 Miami Grand Prix particulars
Monitor: Miami Worldwide Autodrome (Miami Gardens, Florida), 3.36-mile, 19-turn momentary avenue circuit
Size: 57 laps for 191.58 miles
Lap report: 1:29.708s (Max Verstappen, Crimson Bull, 2023)
Tire compounds: C2 (Onerous), C3 (Medium), C4 (Tender)
High drivers and greatest bets for the Miami Grand Prix
Max Verstappen is statistically within the midst of essentially the most individually dominant period within the historical past of F1. For the reason that starting of the 2022 season he has received an unimaginable 38 of 49 races. That inevitability is mirrored in BetMGM’s odds for the Miami Grand Prix.
Verstappen has a staggering -550 moneyline, which means a $100 wager would yield solely $18.18 in winnings. The following greatest odds belong Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez at +800, which is eight {dollars} received for each greenback wagered. For comparability’s sake, final yr Verstappen entered the weekend at -200, whereas Pérez was +300.
Greatest odds to win
Max Verstappen (-550)
Sergio Pérez (+800)
Charles Leclerc (+1600)
Carlos Sainz (+1600)
Lando Norris (+1600)
Miami Grand Prix dash outcomes
-
Max Verstappen (1), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT
-
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
-
Sergio Perez (11), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT
-
Daniel Ricciardo (3), RB-Honda RBPT
-
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
-
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
-
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
-
Yuki Tsunoda (22), RB-Honda RBPT
-
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
-
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
-
Zhou Guanyu (24), Kick Sauber-Ferrari
-
George Russell (63), Mercedes
-
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
-
Valtteri Bottas (77), Kick Sauber-Ferrari
-
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
-
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
-
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
-
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
-
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
-
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Miami Grand Prix entries
Max Verstappen (1), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Pérez (11), Crimson Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Kick Sauber-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Kick Sauber-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Daniel Ricciardo (3), RB-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), RB-Honda RBPT
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Climate for the Miami Grand Prix
The forecast calls for warm, muggy situations with higher than a 50 p.c probability of rain on Saturday and Sunday. The tarmac for the Miami Grand Prix already gives very low grip, so the mix of excessive temperatures, a slick observe and mid-range tires might doubtlessly make for some thrilling racing.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin Albert
-
News3 weeks ago
New first-round tee times posted after weather delay
-
News1 week ago
5 things to know about Cowboys’ Pick 56, DE Marshawn Kneeland
-
News3 weeks ago
Matt Gaetz Is Winning – The Atlantic
-
News4 weeks ago
Trevor Story suffers injury that could sideline him for the season
-
News3 weeks ago
The Fallout TV Show Is Good – Season 1 Review
-
News3 weeks ago
Truong My Lan: Vietnam tycoon sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case
-
News4 weeks ago
New book shows unseen images of the Nirvana star and his family