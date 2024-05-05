Callum Robinson, former pro lacrosse player, found dead in Mexico

Callum Robinson, a star lacrosse participant for Stevenson College and within the Premier Lacrosse League, was discovered lifeless together with two others in Mexico, authorities stated.

Robinson, a local of Australia, his brother Jake and their buddy Jack Carter Rhoad went lacking final weekend on a tenting and browsing journey on Mexico’s Baja California coast. They didn’t present up at their deliberate lodging over the weekend.

Three our bodies had been recovered Friday throughout a seek for the lads, Mexican authorities stated.

The state prosecutor’s workplace introduced that three individuals who had been being questioned within the case of the lacking males had been arrested and charged.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Grow to be one.

“Three our bodies had been discovered south of town of Ensenada, and so they had been recovered in coordination with different authorities throughout a specialised operation as a result of they had been present in a zone of inauspicious entry,” the workplace stated in a press release.

The location the place the our bodies had been found close to the township of Santo Tomás was close to the distant seaside space the place the lacking males’s tents and truck had been discovered Thursday on a distant stretch of coast.

Callum and Jake Robinson’s dad and mom, Martin and Debra Robinson, informed an Australian TV station they had been headed to Mexico. The TV station reported that Jake traveled from Australia to affix Callum for a “journey of a lifetime” that included attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Pageant in California earlier than heading to Mexico to surf. Callum’s thirty third birthday was Wednesday.

“Callum and Jake are lovely human beings. We love them a lot and this breaks our coronary heart,” the Robinsons stated.

Callum Robinson graduated from Stevenson in 2015 after starring for 4 years on protection.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Grow to be one.

A local of Perth in Western Australia, Robinson graduated from Sacred Coronary heart School in Perth in 2008, successful an engineering scholarship, in accordance with the Stevenson College athletic division.

Callum Robinson helped Stevenson College win the NCAA Division III lacrosse championship in 2013. (Stevenson College)

Robinson performed membership lacrosse in Australia and was recruited to affix Stevenson’s workforce in 2012. In his first season enjoying for Stevenson, Callum helped the Mustangs win the NCAA Division III title. He led the workforce with 35 brought on turnovers and scored three objectives and two assists from his defensive place.

In his senior season in 2015, Robinson was the Center Atlantic Convention’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Yr and was named to the all-conference workforce, amongst different honors. He led the convention in brought on turnovers.

Stevenson coach Paul Cantabene described Robinson as “huge, quick, inflexible and flat-out simply good” on the sphere and a loyal buddy off the sphere.

Robinson returned to Stevenson final fall to be inducted right into a corridor of fame alongside together with his 2013 nationwide championship-winning teammates.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Grow to be one.

“Callum was pleased with his teammates, his college and his time as a Stevenson Mustang, and, after all, we had been pleased with him,” Stevenson athletic director Brett Adams stated in a press release.

“Callum was a really proficient particular person — shiny, athletic, and motivated to reach all his endeavors,” Ellen Roskes, dean of Stevenson’s Advantageous College of the Sciences, stated in a press release. “He was additionally a really caring, compassionate particular person. Upon his commencement, Callum gave me a boomerang, which has been hanging in my workplace at Stevenson ever since.”

After Stevenson, Robinson was drafted by the Chesapeake Bayhawks of Main League Lacrosse, now referred to as the Premier Lacrosse League, with the twenty seventh total choose.

In his professional lacrosse profession, Robinson performed for the Bayhawks, Atlanta Blaze and the Atlas Lacrosse Membership. He additionally coached with PLL Play, the youth arm of the lacrosse league.

“Callum introduced an unimaginable spirit and big coronary heart to the sport — energizing each teammates and opponents, audiences, and each member of our firm,” Premier Lacrosse League co-founders Paul and Mike Rabil stated in a press release.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Grow to be one.

The Related Press contributed to this report.

This story has been up to date to mirror that Robinson performed for the Atlas Lacrosse Membership.