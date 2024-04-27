Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers blown out 121-83 in Game 3 vs. Orlando Magic

Last Rating: Orlando Magic 121, Cleveland Cavaliers 83.

Nightly Notables

Not a lot notable from this one. When Tristan Thompson and Marcus Morris entered the sport within the third quarter, the Cavs successfully punted on the sport. Which already felt over.

The Cavs completed the sport taking pictures 39% from the sector and 23.5% from three.

Properly, that occurred…

Cavs’ final six quarter level totals: 22, 16, 21, 24, 16, 22. It’s arduous to win playoff video games when your offense isn’t functioning anymore. Donovan Mitchell ending 6-16 is a giant a part of this, however nobody else stepped up.

The Magic additionally hit a variety of robust mid-range pictures that helped them draw back from the Cavs. When you take a look at how their shot profile in the end broke down, they nonetheless didn’t shoot effectively on the rim (simply 57.7%) and had been about common from three. However they had been on hearth within the mid-range whereas the the Cavs had been chilly from nearly in all places besides the rim.

Massive Image

Cleveland continues to be up within the collection. A 2-1 lead — and residential court docket nonetheless protected — is an efficient place to be. The Cavs are nonetheless the favourite to in the end win this collection. However how Recreation 3 performed out would possibly point out that this collection goes to go lengthy and the Cavs have some work to do get again on monitor and switch issues round in Recreation 4.

Up subsequent: Recreation 4 of the collection is on Saturday with a 1 p.m. tipoff in Orlando.