Cavs scores vs Magic live updates Game 3 of NBA playoffs

The Cavs led wire to wire in each Video games 1 and a couple of however had been demolished in Recreation 3, because the Magic had been once more a totally totally different group at residence, simply as they’d been through the common season.

The Magic had been a mediocre 18-23 on the street this season however had been 29-12 at residence, giving them among the most excessive home-away splits within the league. Their offensive and defensive scores had been additionally almost 10 factors higher on each offense and protection at residence.

That was all evident in Thursday’s Recreation 3, when Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs had their means with the Cavs protection.

Here is how Recreation 3 unfolded via out dwell updates.

This one was an absolute demolition by the Magic. At one level within the fourth quarter, the Cavs trailed by 40 factors. This was a playoff recreation by which every part went mistaken.

This one was over an extended, very long time in the past.

Cavs path Magic 96-61 coming into fourth quarter

It is by no means good when an NBA playoff recreation enters rubbish time, however that is the place the Cavs and Magic are proper now.

The Cavs held the Magic to 86 or fewer factors in each Video games 1 and a couple of. The Magic are already at 96, and so they’ve solely performed three quarters. After two wire-to-wire wins, the Cave have been run over tonight.

Paolo Banchero already has 31 factors, 14 rebounds and 4 assists. He confirmed up for the primary time in an enormous means. Jalen Suggs has additionally had an incredible night time, scoring 24 factors an on 9-of-11 capturing. The Cavs have not had a solution for both of them.

Donovan Mitchell is simply 6-of-16 from the ground for 13 factors, and he is had a number of pictures fall brief. Exterior of a pleasant stretch simply earlier than the half, he is seemed off tonight. Darius Garland additionally has simply 5 factors on 2-of-8 capturing.

The Cavaliers are down 30 factors to the Magic in Recreation 3

That is ugly for Cleveland. The Magic have opened up a 30-point deficit.

The Cavs led wire-to-wire in Video games 1 and a couple of. Tonight? All the pieces has gone Orlando’s means on each ends of the ground, and the Cavs have seemed extra like they’re caught in mud, spinning their tires.

It seems like there’ll at the very least be a Recreation 5, which might be Tuesday night time in Cleveland.

The Cavs have simply been dismantled tonight.

Magic, Cavs Recreation 3 rating: Orlando cruising up 80-56 halfway via third quarter

The Cavs knew they’d have a a lot more durable defensive check on the street than at residence. They had been proper.

The Magic are rolling on the offensive finish of the ground Paolo Banchero is nearly scoring in any respect proper now and has a game-high 26 factors Franz Wagner has 16 factors on 6-of-11 capturing. Jalen Suggs, who missed a part of Recreation 2 with a knee damage, has seemed terrific tonight and now has 19 factors.

Magic lead Cavaliers 61-45 at halftime

The Cavs have dug themselves a critical gap within the first half of Recreation 3.

Donovan Mitchell might need saved any probability of Cleveland coming bac kin this one, as he not solely scored seven consecutive factors, however he drew the third foul on Banchero.

The Cavs are simply 3-of-18 from 3-point vary. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley each have 10 factors and have been environment friendly on the offensive finish, so the inside hasn’t been the problem. However the Cavs merely have not been capable of hit something from the surface.

Banchero already has 19 factors and 7 rebounds.

Cavs path by 20 factors in Recreation 3 towards Magic

The Cavs particularly had accomplished an incredible job of slowing down Paolo Banchero in Video games 1 and a couple of, however he is imposing his will in Recreation 3. He has 19 factors, and the Magic are firing on all cylinders tonight.

With 2:30 left within the first half, the Magic are main 59-38.

Magic rolling Cavaliers; Orlando leads 50-34 halfway via second quarter

The Magic appeared to have woken up.

Orlando seems like a totally totally different group than the one the Cavs shut down in Video games 1 and a couple of.

Banchero already has 15 factors, seven rebounds and 4 assists and eventually seems like his All-Star-caliber self for the primary time this collection. Franz Wagner has 10 factors, three rebounds and three assists. The Magic stars are doing their half.

The Cavs are ice chilly from 3-point vary, hitting simply two of their first 16 makes an attempt. Donovan Mitchell is simply 1-for-5 from the ground, which features a botched dunk try by which he misplaced management of the ball midway as much as the ring. Max Strus has opened the sport simply 1-for-4 from the ground.

Cavaliers, Magic Recreation 3 rating: Orlando leads Cleveland 31-21 after first quarter

The Magic have come out with a brand new kind of power this recreation, one which wasn’t there throughout Video games 1 and a couple of in Cleveland.

Orlando grabbed eight offensive rebounds and ended the primary quarter on a 13-0 run.

The Cavs shot simply 1-of-12 from 3-point vary. And the Magic proceed to be a totally totally different group at residence than when on the street.

The Cavs are bored with speaking about final yr’s playoff collection loss to the Knicks, which is comprehensible. But when they wrestle to seize rebounds and shoot from past the arc, it’s going to look awfully comparable.

Magic lead Cavaliers for the primary time in NBA playoffs opening spherical

The Magic lastly maintain the lead.

Paolo Banchero hit an off-balance jumper that he one way or the other bought to fall after which nailed a 3-pointer to present the Magic a 16-14 lead with 5:30 to go within the first quarter.

For the primary time this collection, the Cavs must come again from a deficit.

Magic open Recreation 3 towards Cavaliers ice chilly from the sphere

The Magic offense seems to nonetheless be looking for any respiration room.

Orlando has opened Recreation 3 simply 1-for-11 from the ground, which has opened the door for the Cavs to open up a 10-3 lead early on.

It additionally means the Cavs nonetheless have the possibility to steer wire-to-wire via Recreation 3, although they know the Magic have been a a lot better group at residence, which can provide a bigger check for the Cleveland protection.

Under is a few pregame info.

Dean Wade damage will maintain him out of complete Orlando Magic collection

The Cavs had been hoping they could be capable to see ahead Dean Wade throughout this collection, however that will not be taking place.

Wade has been dominated out for at the very least the rest of the collection with a proper knee sprain that has saved him sidelined since March 13. A current MRI revealed he’ll want extra time earlier than returning to the ground.

What time do the Cavs play tonight?

Recreation 3 is at 7 p.m. Thursday in Orlando. Recreation 4 additionally will likely be in Orlando, with a begin time of 1 p.m. Saturday.

What channel is the Cleveland Cavaliers recreation on tonight?

The Cavs-Magic recreation is on Bally Sports activities Ohio within the Cleveland market. Exterior the Cleveland market, the sport is on NBA TV.

Cavs vs. Magic prediction

With the collection shifting to Orlando, our Ryan Lewis and Nate Ulrich search for the Magic to bounce again on their residence flooring and win Recreation 3. For extra on why they see the Cavs collection lead being minimize to 2-1, please learn extra right here.

