Cavs scores vs Magic live updates Game 3 of NBA playoffs

The primary-round playoff collection turned to Orlando and every part went mistaken for Cleveland because the Cavs had been crushed by the Magic in a 121-83 Recreation 3 loss.

The Cavs now lead the collection 2-1. Recreation 4 will likely be Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. in Orlando. Recreation 5 will likely be Tuesday night time in Cleveland.

The Cavs led wire to wire in each Video games 1 and a couple of however had been demolished in Recreation 3, because the Magic had been once more a totally totally different group at residence, simply as they’d been through the common season.

The Magic had been a mediocre 18-23 on the street this season however had been 29-12 at residence, giving them among the most excessive home-away splits within the league. Their offensive and defensive scores had been additionally almost 10 factors higher on each offense and protection at residence.

