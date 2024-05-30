News
‘FINISH THEM,’ Nikki Haley scribbles on Israeli artillery shell – POLITICO
Haley’s scrawl drew quick blowback from human rights watchdogs, as Israel’s months-long assault on Gaza continues.
“Nikki Haley reveals who she is,” stated former Human Rights Watch Govt Director Kenneth Roth. “As Israeli bombardment has killed much more Palestinian civilians than combatants, she indicators a bomb, ‘End them.’ Why not simply signal, ‘I favor Israeli warfare crimes.’”
Haley visited the northern border of Israel, a day after an Israeli airstrike killed a minimum of 45 civilians, together with youngsters, at a Palestinian refugee camp in Rafah within the besieged Gaza Strip.
Israel’s navy stated it had attacked a Hamas compound, killing two senior militants. After additional particulars emerged, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterised the strike as “a tragic mistake” and introduced an investigation.
The strike drew worldwide condemnation with French President Emmanuel Macron calling for a halt to Israel’s Rafah operation, including there have been “no protected areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians.”
In line with estimates from Gaza, Israel has killed greater than 35,000 folks in its retaliatory assault, after Palestinian Hamas militants killed 1,200 Israelis and took tons of of hostages throughout a violent assault on October 7 final yr.
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
-
News4 weeks ago
How to get state funded care
-
News4 weeks ago
Why this Massena 6th grader loves illustrating her best friend’s poems
-
News3 weeks ago
Steve Albini: 1962–2024
-
News2 weeks ago
Annual Mother’s Day dinner a joyful tangle of picky eaters, buffets, love | Lifestyles
-
News4 weeks ago
‘The Idea Of You’ Ending Explained—How It’s Different From The Book
-
News3 weeks ago
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge ejected for first time in his career
-
News4 weeks ago
Jedi heresy on Star Wars Day: Wrong, Yoda was