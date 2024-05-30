Mamie Laverock on Life Support After Balcony Fall

Mamie Laverock, a 19-year-old actor recognized for her function as Rosaleen Sullivan throughout a number of episodes of the Hallmark Channel sequence “When Calls the Coronary heart,” is on life help after falling 5 tales from a balcony walkway, based on a GoFundMe web page organized by her household.

After spending two weeks in “intensive therapy” within the hospital as a consequence of a “medical emergency,” Laverock “was escorted out of a safe unit of the hospital and brought as much as a balcony walkway from which she fell 5 tales,” per the fundraiser web page, which was arrange by her dad and mom, Rob and Nicole Compton.

“She sustained life threatening accidents, has undergone a number of intensive surgical procedures and is at present on life help,” Laverock’s dad and mom wrote. “We’re all devastated, in shock, at this intensely troublesome time.”

In keeping with the GoFundMe marketing campaign, Laverock’s mom traveled to Winnipeg, Canada, on Could 11 to assist Laverock with a “medical emergency.” “Nicole was capable of get there in time to save lots of her life,” the outline reads. Laverock was then transferred to a hospital in Vancouver. On the time, her dad and mom wrote that “her restoration is unclear” however “she is alive and is exhibiting indicators of enchancment.”

Hallmark Media responded to the accident with a press release to Selection: “We’re deeply saddened to listen to the information about Mamie. As a beloved member of our When Calls the Coronary heart group, we want her and her household peace, consolation, and plenty of prayers throughout this troublesome time.”

Laverock fell off of a balcony on Could 26, greater than two weeks after her preliminary hospitalization. The main points of Laverock’s medical emergency are unclear.

As of this publication, the fundraiser has collected greater than $14,500 to assist in Laverock’s restoration.

Laverock’s “When Calls the Coronary heart” co-stars have proven help for the younger actor on social media. Erin Krakow boosted the GoFundMe web page on her Instagram, writing, “I simply donated. You probably have the means to take action, I hope you’ll too.” Johannah Newmarch additionally shared the hyperlink on X, writing, “I like this household, my coronary heart is damaged. A devastating time for all who take care of Mamie. Please assist for those who can. They want all of the help they’ll get to make it by this.” Loretta Walsh equally promoted the fundraiser, writing, “Please donate and share for those who can. Mamie and her household want our help. Hyperlink in bio. Thanks.”

Laverock appeared in 9 episodes of “When the Coronary heart Calls” from 2014 to 2023, together with the premiere episode. Her different credit embody “This Means Struggle,” “A Sequence of Unlucky Occasions” and “The Hole Baby.”