FireHouse Singer C.J. Snare Dead at 64

C.J. Snare, founding singer of the long-running hair metallic band FireHouse, has died on the age of 64.

The group — which scored Sizzling 100 hits within the early Nineties with the singles “Love of a Lifetime” and “After I Look Into Your Eyes” — revealed Snare’s loss of life Sunday on social media.

“Immediately is a tragic day for Rock N Roll,” the surviving members wrote. “It’s with nice sorrow we’re letting the world know we have now misplaced our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse. CJ snare handed unexpectedly at house Friday evening, April 5, 2024. He was a younger 64 years previous.”

No reason for loss of life was supplied, however Snare’s loss of life got here six months after Snare revealed he would bear stomach surgical procedure; the band initially postponed their gigs however recruited a fill-in singer whereas Snare recovered.

Only a week in the past, Snare hinted that he would quickly return to the stage, writing on social media, “Feeling Stronger On a regular basis ! I’ll be again on stage with FireHouse earlier than you recognize it. Well being is first so making a FULL restoration earlier than my return.”

“As you’re all conscious, CJ was anticipated to be again on stage with the band this summer time after recovering from surgical procedure,” FireHouse added of their assertion. “We’re all in full shock with CJ’s premature passing. CJ was was arguably among the best vocal abilities of a technology, touring the world with Firehouse non cease the previous 34 years.”

Based within the mid-Eighties, FireHouse stormed the charts in 1990 with their debut self-titled album, which boasted a pair of singles that grew to become hair metallic anthems, “Don’t Deal with Me Unhealthy” and “Love of a Lifetime,” each co-written by Snare; the previous single loved a resurgence lately when it was featured within the John Cena-starring superhero present Peacemaker, whereas the latter energy ballad has gathered over 88 million views on YouTube.

Though the band’s second album — 1992’s Maintain Your Hearth — arrived amid the outbreak of grunge and various rock, FireHouse remained related whereas a lot of their brethren washed out, putting a pair of singles onto the Sizzling 100 with the LP’s “Attain for the Sky” and “After I Look Into Your Eyes,” which peaked at Quantity 8 to turn out to be their greatest hit charts-wise.

Whereas FireHouse didn’t launch an album of latest music following 2003’s Prime Time, the band remained energetic up by Snare’s surgical procedure. “‘Attain for the Sky’ CJ! You may be ceaselessly missed by household, mates, followers and your band mates,” Snare’s band mates added. “You’re singing with the angels now.”