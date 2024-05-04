Flooded roads, high-water locations near me on May 2

CLICK HERE to see an up to date listing of flooded roads for Friday, Could 3.

Heavy rain on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning is resulting in some avenue flooding throughout the Houston space.

This is a have a look at the high-water areas which were reported on space roadways.

Houston and Harris County high-water areas

Houston Transtar stories the next areas:

– IH-45 Northbound At Loop 336/Cartwright in Montgomery County Proper Shoulder,Proper Lane,Heart Lane Verified at 7:13 AM at present

– IH-45 Northbound At Rayford Rd/Sawdust Rd in Montgomery County 2 Frontage Street Lanes Cleared at 12:21 PM at present

– IH-45 Northbound At Wilson Rd in Montgomery County Exit Ramp Verified at 10:51 AM at present

– IH-69 Southbound At FM 1314 in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Street Lanes Verified at 11:55 AM at present

– US-290 Northwest Eastbound At FM-529 2 Frontage Street Lanes Detected at 11:40 AM at present

– FM-1485 Eastbound At Montgomery-Harris County Line All Mainlanes Closed on Wednesday, Could 1, 2024 from 9:00 AM to three:00 PM

– FM-1485 Northbound At Harris-Montgomery County Line All Mainlanes Closed on Wednesday, Could 1, 2024 from 9:00 AM to three:00 PM

– FM 2920 from Calvert Street to Treichel Rd. is closed till additional discover.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Workplace stories the next areas:

-London Means and Barmby Drive

-Orchid Mist – Fairfield Neighborhood

– FM 2920 Street and Mahaffey Street

– Reynaldo Drive and Banquo

-3400 block of Deer Valley

– MUD 82 on Cypresswood Drive and Birnamwood Blvd

– Smith Elementary College

– Lake Paloma and Rangler Cross in Creekside

– Spring Mill and Cypresswood Drive

– Enchanted River Drive and Enchanted Oaks Drive

– Katy Hockley Street close to Becker Street

– Warren Ranch close to Betka Street

– Calvert Street at FM 2920 close to Tomball

Montgomery County high-water areas

Dozens of high-water spots have been reported in Montgomery County. Click on right here to see an interactive map.

Polk County high-water areas

A number of Polk County roads are flooded, and officers are warning the general public to keep away from journey. Click on right here to see a listing of roads.

Moreover, a number of low-water crossings are affected, together with:

– County Line Street at Caney Creek

– Farm to Market 3081 at Peach Creek

– Royal Bridge and Royal Forest Roads by Caney Creek

– Mount Zion Street at Caney Creek Tributary Three

– Cedar Lane at McRae Creek

– Tanyard Street at McRae Creek

– Greenridge Street at Spring Department West Fork

– Farm to Market 942 East at Huge Sandy Creek

– Johnson Department Street at Huge Sandy Creek Tributary

– Drews Touchdown Street at Trinity River

– Route 66 by the Trinity River

– Magnum Street at West Tempe Creek

– Halfway Loop East at Woods Creek

– North Walker Street at Peach Creek

– East Farm to Market 942 at Huge Sandy Creek

– Farm to Market 1276 at Huge Sandy Creek

– Segno Firelane Street at Huge Sandy Creek Tributary

– Kelley Street at Buff Stream 3

– Duff Street at Dry Department 2

– East Farm to Market 942 at Hickman Creek

– Johnson Department Street at Johnson Mill Creek

– West FM 942 at Lengthy Tom Creek and Sandy Creek

– Farm to Market 943 at Menard Creek

– South Farm to Market 1988 at Tempe Creek

– Tom Cummings Street at Turkey Creek

– East Farm to Market 942 at Farm to Market 62

– County Line Street at Kimball Creek

– West Farm to Market 1988 at Lengthy King Creek

– Halfway Loop West at Mill Creek

– Farm to Market 3278 on the Trinity River

– River Street on the Trinity River

– Swilley Street at Alexander Creek

– Higher Leggett Street at Huge Dandy Creek

– Segno Firelane Street at Double Department

– Higher Leggett Street at Hickman Creek

– Puckett Cutoff at Lime Department Creek

– H Okay Adams Street at Woods Creek

– Royal Forest Street at Caney Creek

– Rock Island Street at Kennedy Creek