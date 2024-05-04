Flying Fifty Hotel, Cullman Savings Bank name new tenants

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Flying Fifty Resort and Cullman Financial savings Financial institution hosted a completion occasion on Thursday evening, Might 2, on the new lodge.

Flying Fifty House owners Paul and Challie Knetter spoke and Cullman Financial savings Financial institution introduced the tenants organising store on the location.

“Sipsey Wine Co. will likely be opening a wine tasting room,” Challie Knetter stated. There can even be a espresso store, Karma’s Espresso owned, named Jubilee — they’re additionally doing one thing with wine, however I’m undecided what their plan is). Will probably be its second location; they’ll have a brand new title. The third tenant here’s a dessert store, Seven Daughters (Scoops) — already situated on the town, however they can even be including a second location.”

Knetter stated Roy Drinkard, the final dwelling member of the Flying Fifty, the group of businessmen after whom the lodge is called, will likely be christening the constructing.

As Cullman’s first luxurious boutique lodge, the Flying Fifty will open its doorways to the general public Saturday, Might 4, 2024.

Knetter stated the grand opening will likely be from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

“Excursions will likely be out there to the general public all through the day,” she stated.

“We stay up for sharing The Flying Fifty Resort with company. Our purpose is to honor those that strived to make Cullman a beautiful group and encourage others to hold on their legacy.”

The lodge will function seven luxurious hybrid self-check-in lodge suites, every having a theme specializing in the area.

“We made a dedication to make use of Alabama-made merchandise all through the lodge, together with Redland Cotton towels, HomTex sheets, Blue Spring Dwelling Water and extra,” Knetter stated.

The Flying Fifty is conveniently located off Interstate 65 at 515 Fourth St. SW in Cullman.

For extra info, go to The Flying Fifty on Fb.

