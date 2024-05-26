Game Preview: Pacers vs Celtics (Game 3)

Saturday, Could 25 at 8:30 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Recreation Preview

The Pacers discover themselves in a well-known place heading into Recreation 3 of the Japanese Convention Finals on Saturday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana dropped two video games in Boston to open the best-of-seven sequence and returns house trailing 0-2, identical to they did within the Japanese Convention Semifinals in opposition to New York.

The Blue & Gold have been capable of overcome that deficit within the final spherical, successful Video games 3 and 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and ultimately taking the sequence in seven video games.

It will not be a straightforward job to repeat this spherical, but when the Pacers are going to climb again into this sequence, it’s going to begin on Saturday.

No crew has been harder to beat at house during the last two months than the Pacers. Indiana is an ideal 6-0 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse within the playoffs — the one remaining crew within the postseason that has but to drop a house recreation. Relationship again to the common season, the Pacers have received 11 straight house video games and having misplaced in Indiana since March 18.

The Celtics, in the meantime, are an ideal 4-0 on the highway within the playoffs, sweeping two highway video games in Miami within the first spherical and Cleveland within the second spherical. One thing has to offer on Saturday.

The most important query heading into Saturday is the well being of Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton exited with 3:44 remaining within the third quarter of Recreation 2 on Thursday and didn’t return after being identified with a sore left hamstring. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle mentioned that Haliburton could be evaluated Friday.

“We hope that it is a very short-term aggravation,” Carlisle mentioned “However once more, we’ll know extra tomorrow after which Saturday clearly, the following recreation is coming rapidly.”

Not having Haliburton for Recreation 3 could be a big blow for Indiana. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.7 factors and eight.2 assists per recreation within the playoffs and is the driving pressure behind one of many league’s most dynamic offenses.

With out Haliburton (or with a restricted model of him), the Pacers would rely extra closely on Pascal Siakam has their lead choice. The 2-time All-Star is coming off an amazing efficiency in Recreation 2, the place he scored 28 factors on 13-of-17 capturing, at one level scoring 20 of 24 factors for Indiana throughout the tip of the primary and begin of the second halves.

Though Haliburton is Indiana’s star, the Pacers do have two different succesful level guards who’ve had robust postseasons. Second-year guard Andrew Nembhard has been beginning at capturing guard, however can slide over to the purpose. He’s averaging 13.1 factors and 5 assists within the playoffs whereas capturing 55.9 % from the sphere and 46.8 % from 3-point vary. Veteran backup T.J. McConnell has been a spark plug off the bench, averaging 10.8 factors and 5.1 assists whereas capturing 48 % from the sphere.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G – Tyrese Haliburton, G – Andrew Nembhard, F – Aaron Nesmith, F – Pascal Siakam, C – Myles Turner

Celtics: G – Jrue Vacation, G – Derrick White, F – Jaylen Brown, F – Jayson Tatum, C – Al Horford

Damage Report

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton – questionable (sore left hamstring), Bennedict Mathurin – out (proper shoulder labral tear)

Celtics: Jrue Vacation – questionable (non-COVID sickness), Luke Kornet – uncertain (left wrist sprain), Kristaps Porzingis – out (proper soleus pressure)

Final Assembly

Could 23, 2024: Jaylen Brown matched his playoff profession excessive with 40 factors because the Celtics used a number of key runs to come back away with a 126-110 win in Recreation 2 at TD Backyard.

The Celtics surged forward at the beginning of the second quarter, after they reeled off 17 straight factors, after which pushed the margin to double digits for good with a 16-5 spurt within the third quarter after Indiana had drawn inside two.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with a team-high 28 factors whereas going 13-for-17 from the sphere (2-for-2 from 3-point vary). Andrew Nembhard completed with 16 factors and 5 assists within the loss for Indiana, whereas Obi Toppin scored 11 factors off the bench.

Derrick White added 23 factors, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists for Boston, whereas All-NBA ahead Jayson Tatum tallied 23 factors, six rebounds, and 5 assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are 1-8 all-time when falling behind 0-2 in a best-of-seven sequence, however that received sequence win got here within the final spherical in opposition to the Knicks.

Saturday’s recreation will probably be a “gold out,” with all followers in attendance receiving a gold t-shirt that includes the Pacers brand on a checkered flag background.

That is the seventh playoff sequence between the Pacers and the Celtics. All of their earlier conferences occurred within the first spherical. Indiana received in 2004 and 2005, whereas Boston took the opposite 4 sequence in 1991, 1992, 2003, and 2019.

That is Indiana’s ninth look within the Japanese Convention Finals, with all these look coming within the final 30 years. Solely 4 groups have extra convention finals appearances over that span: the Spurs with 11 and the Lakers, Warmth, and Celtics with 10 every.

Broadcast Data (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: ABC – Mike Breen (play-by-play), Doris Burke (analyst), JJ Redick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan – Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

