Pacers bank on home court vs. Celtics in Game 3

• Obtain the NBA App

• The right way to watch

The Indiana Pacers have an unblemished 6-0 dwelling document in the course of the NBA playoffs, however one other impediment has emerged.

Not solely do the Pacers path the Boston Celtics 2-0 within the Japanese Convention Finals, however Indiana might not have the providers of star level guard Tyrese Haliburton for Saturday’s pivotal Sport 3 (8:30 ET on ABC) in Indianapolis.

Haliburton injured his left hamstring in the course of the second quarter of Thursday’s 126-110 loss in Sport 2 and exited for good late within the third quarter. The group listed him as questionable for Saturday’s contest.

The Pacers hope to have the All-NBA third-team choice however in addition they are being sensible. Haliburton suffered an analogous harm earlier this season — Jan. 8, additionally in opposition to Boston — and missed 10 of the following 11 video games. Indiana went 6-4 with out him.

The stakes are actually greater now with the Pacers hoping to keep away from a 3-0 deficit.

“That’s a time for this group for everybody to step up and take a much bigger position,” Indiana guard T.J. McConnell stated of the potential of his squad being with out Haliburton.

“We’ve completed job of that when he’s been out. It hurts when he goes down, however a kind of issues the place it’s the ‘subsequent man up’ mentality. Clearly, we’ll see.”

Haliburton had 25 factors and 10 assists when the Pacers put up an enormous battle in Sport 1 earlier than falling 133-128 in extra time. He had 10 factors and eight assists in Sport 2 when Boston’s Jaylen Brown stole the present by matching his private playoff profession better of 40 factors.

Regardless of the 2-0 gap and the likelihood that their high participant may very well be completed for the collection, the Pacers level to their home-court benefit as the rationale they’ll nonetheless win the seven-game set.

Indiana has gained 11 straight at dwelling relationship to a regular-season loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 18.

“I feel we’ve got the fellows to know how exhausting it’s to win, and we all know that we will bounce again,” Pacers ahead Pascal Siakam stated. “We’ve completed all of it yr, and it’s time to dig deep and simply go on the market and compete on the highest stage in entrance of our followers.”

Brown was actually competing at a excessive stage when he made 4 3-pointers and was 14-for-27 from the sphere in Sport 2.

His huge outing got here one evening after he was snubbed when the All-NBA Groups had been introduced. Brown had been a second-team decide in 2022-23 however didn’t land one of many 15 spots this season.

“I feel he cares about it in a method that motivates him, and I feel he doesn’t actually care about it in any respect,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla stated. “He understands that profitable is crucial factor. He simply cares about the best stuff.”

Brown denied that lacking out on the honour served as motivation in Sport 2.

“I imply, we’re two video games from the Finals,” Brown stated. “So actually, I don’t obtained the time to provide a (expletive).”

Although Jayson Tatum and Derrick White added 23 factors apiece, Thursday evening was Brown’s present.

“I imply, he has it going,” Boston guard Jrue Vacation stated. “Y’all see what I see. Nice participant, nice chief, however desires to win. And takes issues into his personal arms.

“So I’m glad to have him on my facet. I trip with him. The best way JB’s been enjoying, man, it’s excellent.”

Brown averaged 33 factors within the two video games in Boston however the activity figures to get more durable throughout an enormous sports activities weekend in Indianapolis.

The Celtics and Pacers play Sport 4 on Monday and the well-known Indianapolis 500 shall be held Sunday on the day between video games.

“I do know that our constructing shall be as loud and dwell because it’s ever been,” Indianapolis coach Rick Carlisle stated. “It’s race weekend and every little thing else occurring. We’ve obtained to benefit from that.”

Boston huge man Kristaps Porzingis (calf) will miss his ninth straight sport.