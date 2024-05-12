Game Preview: Pacers vs Knicks (Game 4)

Sunday, Might 12 at 3:30 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sport Preview

After a dramatic Sport 3 victory, the Pacers have an opportunity to even their best-of-seven Japanese Convention Semifinal collection with the New York Knicks with a win in Sport 4 on Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Andrew Nembhard performed the function of unlikely hero on Friday evening. The second-year guard missed his first six pictures and was scoreless with two minutes remaining in Sport 3, however he scored two enormous baskets down the stretch.

The primary was a layup with 1:55 remaining on a breakaway began by Myles Turner’s chase-down block of Josh Hart to place Indiana up 104-102. After a 3-pointer by Jalen Brunson tied the sport at 106 with 40 seconds remaining, Nembhard then buried a 31-foot 3-pointer because the shot clock expired with 16.4 seconds remaining that proved to be the dagger in a 111-106 victory.

Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton threw the ball to Nembhard on the left wing late within the shot clock after the Knicks despatched a double staff at him. Nembhard briefly bobbled the ball, however did not panic, utilizing a step-back transfer to create separation from Brunson and hoisting a deep three that swished by means of the web, sending the sellout crowd into hysterics.

PLAYOFF CENTRAL: Comply with Indiana’s Postseason Run at Pacers.com/Playoffs >>

It was the most recent memorable second within the Pacers-Knicks playoff rivalry that appears to all the time produce thrilling finishes. And it was an essential victory for Indiana to leap again into the collection. No staff has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit in NBA historical past, however at 2-1 with one other residence recreation for Sport 4, the Blue & Gold at the moment are in nice place to even the collection and switch it right into a best-of-three.

Each groups enter Sport 4 with their star gamers battered and bruised. Brunson injured his proper foot and missed 1 / 4 in Sport 2. He was questionable for Sport 3, however wound up enjoying by means of discomfort, ending with 26 factors on as many pictures in 38 minutes.

The Pacers modified up their matchups for Sport 3, placing larger wing Aaron Nesmith on Brunson as an alternative of Nembhard, a transfer that was efficient for giant stretches, as Brunson was much less environment friendly and had 5 turnovers.

On the opposite facet, Haliburton was good in Sport 3, tallying 35 factors whereas going 14-for-26 from the sector and 6-for-16 from 3-point vary. However he rolled his ankle early within the fourth quarter and although he stayed within the recreation, he was limping noticeably down the stretch. Haliburton has already been coping with a sore decrease again through the postseason.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G – Tyrese Haliburton, G – Andrew Nembhard, F – Aaron Nesmith, F – Pascal Siakam, C – Myles Turner

Knicks: G – Jalen Brunson, G – Donte DiVincenzo, F – Josh Hart, F – Valuable Achiuwa, C – Isaiah Hartenstein

Damage Report

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton – questionable (decrease again spasms/sacral contusion/proper ankle sprain), Aaron Nesmith – questionable (sore proper shoulder), Bennedict Mathurin – out (proper shoulder labral tear)

Knicks: OG Anunoby – out (left hamstring pressure), Bojan Bogdanovic – out (left foot surgical procedure), Julius Randle – out (proper shoulder surgical procedure), Mitchell Robinson – out (left ankle stress harm)

Final Assembly

Might 10, 2024: Andrew Nembhard’s 31-foot 3-pointer with 16.4 seconds remaining broke a 106-106 tie and proved to be the decisive blow in Indiana’s 111-106 victory.

It was the end result of a dramatic contest that noticed the Pacers go up by 12 early, however fall behind by 9 early within the fourth quarter earlier than rallying to tie and finally win the sport.

Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 35 factors and 7 assists within the win, going 14-for-26 from the sector and 6-for-16 from 3-point vary. Pascal Siakam added 26 factors on 9-of-14 taking pictures and 7 rebounds, whereas Myles Turner tallied 21 factors, 10 boards, and three blocks.

Donte DiVincenzo scored 35 factors for the Knicks whereas going 7-for-11 from 3-point vary. Jalen Brunson added 26 factors and 6 assists, whereas Alec Burks chipped in 14 factors off the bench.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are 4-0 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse within the playoffs and have gained their final 9 residence video games together with the common season. Indiana’s final residence loss was on March 18.

Along with his performances in Video games 2 and three, Haliburton grew to become simply the fifth participant in NBA historical past to attain 30 or extra factors and make six or extra 3-pointers in consecutive playoff video games, becoming a member of an inventory that features Stephen Curry (seven instances), Donovan Mitchell (twice), James Harden, and Damian Lillard.

The Knicks misplaced beginning ahead OG Anunoby to a hamstring pressure in Sport 2. He traveled to Indianapolis, however was inactive for Sport 3 and appears unlikely to play Friday.

After Sport 4, the collection will shift again to New York for Sport 5, which will likely be performed on Tuesday evening at 8:00 PM ET.

Broadcast Data (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: ABC – Mike Breen (play-by-play), Doris Burke (analyst), JJ Redick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan – Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Tickets