Granada 0-4 Real Madrid – Carlo Ancelotti’s Blancos romp to win on the road in La Liga

Actual Madrid loved a snug 4-0 win away to Granada of their first La Liga sport since being topped champions after the hosts had been relegated to the second division earlier within the day.

Carlo Ancelotti was in a position to relaxation his star gamers with a UEFA Champions League last on the horizon as he made 10 adjustments from the crew that began in opposition to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Brahim Diaz’s wonderful second-half brace, with a second of particular person high quality earlier than rounding off a superb crew transfer earned him the Participant of the Match award.

Francisco Garcia had opened the scoring for the guests within the first half earlier than turning supplier as he arrange Turkish teen Arda Guler to double their lead on the stroke of half-time.

Myrto Uzuni had the very best of the half-chances that fell for the hosts, who have been maybe considerably deflated after seeing their destiny to La Liga 2 sealed by Mallorca’s win in an earlier kick-off.

Speaking Level – Diaz stakes declare for last whereas Joselu loses momentum

With Girona’s victory over Barcelona final weekend securing Los Blancos the title, there was little stress on this fixture and that would be the case for his or her last three league video games forward of the Champions League last in opposition to Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

Due to this fact, it was unsurprising to see Ancelotti resting his key gamers and giving others an opportunity to impress, a sample that’s more likely to proceed forward of the showdown at Wembley.

Diaz was a kind of to grab the chance and his two wonderful objectives that topped off an outstanding efficiency can have completed him no hurt in his efforts to start out the ultimate as Madrid search for their fifteenth Champions League title.

Conversely, Joselu will probably be dissatisfied with this night’s work after such a euphoric evening on Wednesday as his two objectives turned the tie with Bayern Munich on its head to ship Madrid via.

The 34-year-old striker was wasteful when probabilities fell to him and regarded extra determined as the sport went on to seek out the again of the online. The Spaniard will hope he can discover his tenth league objective over the approaching weeks to get him again on observe.

Participant of the Match – Brahim Diaz (Actual Madrid)

Regardless of assured and dominant performances from Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric in midfield, Diaz triggered issues all afternoon for the hosts. His driving runs on the coronary heart of the Granada defence noticed him play a job in all 4 objectives and introduced two yellow playing cards for Granada.

An excellent solo objective as he took the ball on the half flip earlier than as soon as once more working on the Granada again line and firing house earlier than he completed off a superb passing transfer from the guests exemplified his high-quality efficiency.

Participant Scores

Granada: Batalla 7, Mendez, 5, Piatkowski, 7, Miquel, 6, Neva, 7, Ruiz 5, Gumbau 5, Pellistri 4, Jozwiak 6, Boye 6, Uzuni 7. Subs: Callejon 6, Hongla 5, Melendo 4, Sanches 6, Villar 4.

Actual Madrid: Courtois 8, Vazquez 7, Militao, 7, Rudiger 7, Garcia 9, Modric 8, Camavinga 8, Ceballos 7, Guler 7, Joselu 6, Diaz 9. Subs: Nacho 7, Kroos 7.

Match Highlights

38′ – GOAL! Granada 0-1 Actual Madrid (Garcia): Madrid work the ball excellently down their right-hand facet. Diaz has the ball on the by-line and pulls it again throughout objective. It is behind Modric however the onrushing Garcia hits it again throughout objective along with his left foot to provide Madrid the lead.

45+2′ – GOAL! Granada 0-2 Actual Madrid (Guler): Garcia turns supplier as he pulls it again and units up Guler to take a contact and stroke house along with his left foot into the underside proper nook for Madrid’s second.

49′ – GOAL! Granada 0-3 Actual Madrid (Diaz): Diaz takes the ball superbly on the half-turn earlier than working on the Granada defence. He then fakes a shot to chop again on his proper foot and promote the defence earlier than hanging previous the ‘keeper’s proper into the close to submit.

58′ – GOAL! Granada 0-4 Actual Madrid (Diaz): A pleasant transfer from Madrid with every participant taking one or touches leads to Modric being slipped via in the fitting of the Granada field. The Croatian generously cuts it again to Diaz who takes a contact earlier than changing for his second objective of the sport.

Key Stats