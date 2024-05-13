‘GuitarSlayer’ Justin Lyons: Meet the man reinventing Mavericks’ iconic intro

When he was rising up within the Oak Cliff space of Dallas, Justin Lyons wasn’t but generally known as “GuitarSlayer.”

That might come later when his musical chops went international.

However he was an athlete. A very good one, too. He notably excelled at basketball, sufficient to chase the dream.

“I used to be a Mavs fan, a sports activities fan, as a result of I performed basketball all the way in which to school,” Lyons stated. “I believed I used to be going to be on the courtroom, be a Dallas Mav.”

Because it seems, his dream got here true. It simply occurred with him shredding a guitar as an alternative of shredding defenses like Luka Dončić.

If you’re unaware, Lyons is the guitarist virtuoso who has performed worldwide with a plethora of prime artists. However he hasn’t forgotten from the place he got here.

He now has revitalized the Mavericks’ pregame introductions, including his dwell guitar work to the traditional intro music “Eminence Entrance.”

The Who’s anthem has been a staple earlier than the Mavericks’ beginning lineup is introduced earlier than tipoff for the reason that final season at Reunion Area (2000-01). Utilizing the primary iconic notes from the rock band’s tune was the brainchild of the late Matt Fitzgerald, a longtime Mavericks’ advertising and marketing govt.

In a 2019 interview The Who’s Pete Townshend, who wrote and sang the tune, stated that the Mavericks’ choice to make use of Eminence Entrance was “a beautiful use of the tune. I should have recognized (about it), as a result of I should have given permission, however I had forgotten.”

However like all nice issues, it wanted some updating. And Lyons has supplied the proper modern-age contact to the 42-year-old tune that has been maybe essentially the most constant factor, apart from Dirk Nowitzki, since American Airways Middle opened in 2001.

“I like it,” stated Mark Cuban, who owned the Mavericks from the inception of the “Eminence Entrance” intro till lately promoting majority stake to Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont. “The power was off the charts and the group loves it as a lot as I do.”

For Lyons, it’s been an ideal expertise. And he’s had just a few, from enjoying with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Wayne and virtually being liable for the Korean-pop explosion. He’s nonetheless generally known as GuitarSlayer, a nickname born from his early days within the music enterprise when no guitar was protected. It was stated he was liable for many devices “resting in items.”

And now, a technology of Mavericks followers are studying of him, even some who perhaps weren’t anticipating it.

“One of the crucial unbelievable issues I’ve seen at a sporting occasion,” stated Dana Larson, the Bally’s Sports activities Southwest studio host. “And I’ve seen all of it. I obtained chills.”

Earlier than the beginning of the Western Convention semifinals sequence towards Oklahoma Metropolis, Lyons sat down with mavs.com to speak about how his well-received work at heart courtroom earlier than video games got here to be:

Mavs.com: So inform us the genesis of you getting concerned with the Mavericks to convey a brand new, vibrant ingredient to their pregame introductions.

Lyons: “From my good man, Tee (Leach, CEO/Founding father of BHF Advertising and marketing Administration & Consulting). He’s the one who got here up with this superb imaginative and prescient. It began with the Dallas Stars and me doing the nationwide anthem there. And Tee was like, let’s attempt the Mavericks as nicely. From his connections and his individuals and his relationships, he linked that dot. We got here right here and did it as soon as after which the talks started and so they had been like, yo, we are able to’t consider we didn’t have him right here earlier. So it sort of began blooming from there. After which once I obtained approached to do the Eminence Entrance, that was breathtaking.”

Mavs.com: You’re a musician, however Eminence Entrance was a success earlier than you had been born. How a lot do you know in regards to the tune or the way it was utilized by the Mavericks?

Lyons: “I gained’t lie and say I paid shut consideration to it till it was introduced to me. After which I began listening to the truth that we have now a younger group now, so how can I affect it to have a youthful power, however nonetheless give respect to what has already been right here for 23 years.”

Mavs.com: So all of the acts you’ve performed with, what stands out about your profession thus far?

Lyons: “That’s an ideal query. I all the time take a look at each second as a second. Rising up proper right here in Dallas, in Oak Cliff, I really feel like I’m not even speculated to be right here. I really feel very blessed and lucky to carry this place. I’ve been on many levels with lots of A-list artists. And I’m trying ahead to what’s to come back as a result of I haven’t even scratched the floor but, particularly with my very own solo factor.

“However this journey has been a blessing. I do know I can play. I do know I’m actually good, simply due to the blessing that’s been bestowed to me. However I’ve all the time been a man who thinks, when it’s time, it will likely be time for individuals to listen to and know what I’ve to convey.”

Mavs.com: So when do you know it was time to leap into Korean pop music?

Lyons: “You recognize what? I didn’t even know Ok-pop was a factor till I obtained referred to as about it. However right here’s essentially the most superb factor about that. We had been the group that emerged that music to a different degree. They employed six of us to come back over to flip their music to what now has been a world sensation. So I really feel very lucky to have blueprinted a selected sound with Ok-pop music. You by no means know when a possibility will come alongside. Simply being prepared and staying prepared, you already know?”

Mavs.com: And there are whispers going round that you’re about to dive into a brand new style. Nation?

Lyons: “You recognize what? That’s my subsequent section. I’ve really simply completed engaged on a rustic album with an artist by the title of Hello Jackson (and the Nation Membership). And I’m planning on visiting Nashville for a pair months after this summer time as a result of I’ve performed each style.

“I’ve performed Gospel, R&B, Jazz, Blues, Ok-pop, punk-pop with Machine Gun Kelly, hip-hop with Lil Wayne. And now I need to faucet into nation. I need to be one of many ones that may say that he really nailed each style authentically. I don’t need to keep in a single lane. Music is a language and I do my due diligence of learning all of it. So I need to be that one which went down in historical past as one which conquered each style of music.”

Mavs.com: Is it onerous to grasp such totally different types of music?

Lyons: “For me, taking over a unique style, I examine it, I do my analysis and my homework and I spend a lot time with it till it turns into part of me. After which I understand how to translate it and blend it into my very own taste.”

Mavs.com: Inform us about your dad and mom. Have been they an enormous affect on you changing into a musician?

Lyons: “My dad enjoying the guitar was an enormous inspiration as a result of I used to be in a position to see him play and listen to what I used to be taught by my mother. My mother is the one who spent the hours buzzing to me what to sing, what to play. And that’s why my ear is unbelievable like it’s and I give lots of that honor to my mother for that.

“However seeing my dad play – my dad is like my model of B.B. King. He sounds similar to B.B. King. And I really feel like I sound like a 3.0 model of my dad. So each time individuals hear me, they’re listening to the influences of him as nicely, as a result of I hear it.”

Mavs.com: So once you get to heart courtroom and 20,000 pairs of eyes are on you, do you ever get nervous? Or are you past that at this level?

Lyons: “The butterflies come from simply executing it. Once I’m up there, lights out, I don’t see the rest. I’m simply within the emotion of the power. They (butterflies) shortly go away. After which when it’s over, I’m like, I wanna hold going.”

Mavs.com: It sounds such as you’ve obtained lots of irons within the fireplace, so it shouldn’t be onerous to maintain going.

Lyons: “With the entire stuff with the Mavericks, I’m doing my first solo present on the Twogether Land Competition that’s right here at Truthful Park on Might 25th. They’re anticipating 20,000 individuals to attend. So this (acting at sold-out Mavericks’ video games) is the proper preparation for it.

“And I’m additionally engaged on new music and a pair documentaries. Plus, the Lyon’s Den is my studio right here in Dallas. It’s proper on I-35 and Mockingbird. And I need to construct a posh to develop different artists. I really feel like Dallas has superb artists right here, they only want the right growth so we are able to get some actual music and a few substance once more.”

Mavs.com: And if individuals need to take a look at your unique work, the place ought to they go?

Lyons: I’m just about in all places. Apple music, Spotify or on social media at guitarslayer.com (and in addition on X at @guitarslayer24).

Mavs.com: Lastly, you talked about how the youthful nature of the Mavericks helped encourage you to place a brand new power into Eminence Entrance. However what do you consider this group?

Lyons: “This group right here, I consider in. They’ve the hearth of their coronary heart and the power that they want. And I feel the morale is admittedly good. I see them going an extended, good distance.”

