Hilary Duff welcomes fourth baby: ‘Pure moments of magic’

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma welcomed the most recent member of their household final week: child Townes Meadow Bair.

The previous Disney Channel actor and “How I Met Your Father” star introduced the arrival of her fourth little one — her third with Koma — with an Instagram put up shared Tuesday. Duff posted images from what seems to be an at-home water beginning. The black-and-white photos present the “Lizzy McGuire” star and her husband embracing their new child.

“Now we all know why she made us wait so lengthy,” Duff captioned her images. “She was perfecting these cheeks!”

Duff stated her daughter was born Could 3, 5 months after she revealed in a December vacation card that she was anticipating one other little one. “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re including another to this loopy bunch,” learn the Christmas card that additionally teased the new child’s title.

The “Youthful” actor married musician Koma, 36, in 2019. The spouses share daughters Banks Violet, 5, and Mae James, 3. Duff can also be the mom to 12-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband and former hockey star Mike Comrie.

Within the caption of her Instagram put up, Duff, 36, wrote to her new child about how she has “been dreaming of holding you in my arms” for months. Since her daughter’s arrival on Friday, Duff stated “the previous 5 days of attending to know you, stare at you and odor you has been pure moments of magic.”

“All of us love you such as you’ve been right here all alongside magnificence,” she added.

Koma touted Duff as a “literal warrior goddess of a spouse,” in his Instagram put up on Tuesday, which additionally shared the emotional home-birth images. He described his “pleased, wholesome, chunky” new child daughter and joked that she “appears to be like like no one in our genetic pool.”

“If anybody is aware of of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly 9 months in the past so far, please attain out for a money reward,” Koma stated.