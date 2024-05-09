Hilary Duff Gives Birth To Baby No. 4, Townes Meadow Bair

Hilary Duff’s fourth little one has lastly joined the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew — and mama and child appear to be they’re in new child heaven.

On Wednesday, Duff shared a photograph of Townes Meadow Bair wearing a mermaid-printed onesie, snuggled up on her chest. She sweetly captioned the picture, “Townsie gahhh.”

@hilaryduff by way of Instagram

The mermaid theme is totally applicable, on condition that Townes joined the household by way of water beginning on Could 3, in keeping with Duff’s Instagram submit from yesterday.

Together with images of the beginning, Duff wrote, “I’ve been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months, and the previous 5 days of attending to know you, stare at you and odor you could have been pure moments of magic. All of us love you such as you’ve been right here all alongside, magnificence.”

She additionally famous, “Now we all know why she made us wait so lengthy … she was perfecting these cheeks!”

Duff introduced her being pregnant in an adorably hilarious Christmas card in December. “A lot for silent nights,” it learn. The again of the cardboard had been candy images of the youngsters together with a notice: “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re including yet one more to this loopy bunch!”

@hilaryduff by way of Instagram

Alongside along with her husband, Matthew Koma (who was born as Matthew Bair), Duff is elevating two ladies: Banks, 5, and Mae, 3. She has an older son, Luca, 12, from her earlier marriage to Mike Comrie.

Although Duff has that being pregnant glow, she has appeared anxious for it to be over.

She titled a carousel of being pregnant photographs on Instagram as “The wait …” And on April 17, she posted images of a “sluggish week,” saying that she’s “gently attempting to provide child the eviction discover.”

Though Duff needed to play “sizzling nurse” throughout Koma’s latest vasectomy, he seems to have been a beautiful assist throughout this being pregnant.

In a latest Instagram submit caption, Duff wrote: “4 children is a very wild alternative. And whilst you rage the farmers market with the youngsters after 4 nights of reveals and late nights so I can get some sleep and never hear, ‘Mother Mother Mama Mommy Mooooom,’ simply know this solely works due to you ♥️.”



