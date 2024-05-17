Hosts, nominees, performances and how to watch – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Reba McEntire is internet hosting Thursday’s Academy of Nation Music Awards, promising an evening of memorable performances, together with a tribute to Toby Keith.

When McEntire takes the stage on the Ford Middle at The Star in Frisco, Texas, simply north of Dallas, it will likely be a file seventeenth time she’s emceed the present.

“I like the award present as a result of it’s nearly like a household reunion,” she lately instructed The Related Press.

This 12 months’s nominees vary from veteran acts to new expertise, together with the much-beloved Jelly Roll. This 12 months marks his first-time receiving ACM nominations; he’s up for entertainer of the 12 months, male artist of the 12 months, single of the 12 months (for “Want a Favor,” which received large on the CMT Music Awards final month) and music occasion of the 12 months, for “Save Me” that includes Lainey Wilson. The final time a musician was up for entertainer of the 12 months in his first spherical of ACM awards nominations was Billy Ray Cyrus in 1992.

The ACM festivities really started forward of Thursday’s occasion, when the brand new artist of the 12 months awards had been handed out at Tuesday’s ACM Nation Kickoff fan competition at The Star: Megan Moroney took residence new feminine artist of the 12 months, Nate Smith received within the male class and Tigirlily Gold took residence to prize for brand spanking new duo or group.

Here is what you must know earlier than the primary ACMs attraction begins.

The best way to watch the 2024 ACMs:

The 2024 ACM Awards will stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Reside at 8 p.m. ET. A crimson carpet feed will change into obtainable on Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch and Amazon Reside at 7 p.m. ET.

Who’re this 12 months’s ACMs nominees?

Luke Combs leads the 2024 nominations with eight nods. For a fifth 12 months in a row, he’s up for each male artist of the 12 months and entertainer of the 12 months.

Combs’ eight nominations features a first-time nomination for Tracy Chapman. His cowl of her “Quick Automobile” is up for track of the 12 months, a class that acknowledges songwriters and publishers along with artists. Final 12 months, Chapman’s 1988 track received track of the 12 months on the Nation Music Awards for Combs’ cowl, making her the primary Black songwriter to win within the class.

Morgan Wallen and Moroney carefully observe Combs’ nominations with six every, whereas Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Wilson are tied with 5.

Jordan Davis and Jelly Roll have 4 nominations.

See the complete checklist of nominees right here.

Who’s performing on the ACM Awards?

Jason Aldean will carry out the tribute to Keith, who died in February.

“I’ve been a fan of his because the starting and his songs are among the first songs I performed again in golf equipment early in my profession, together with the one I’ll be acting on the present,” he mentioned in an announcement. “It means lots to have the ability to honor him and correctly have a good time his iconic profession and legacy. He was considered one of a form.”

Along with Aldean: Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Submit Malone, Parker McCollum, Johnson, McEntire, Wilson and Stapleton can even carry out through the telecast.

Followers can count on a number of fascinating collaborations as effectively — Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Smith with Avril Lavigne.

___

Related Press Author Gary Hamilton contributed to this report.