2024 ACM Awards: Winners List

The Academy of Nation Music’s “occasion of the 12 months” has come and gone! The 59th ACM Awards — which had been broadcast stay from the Ford Heart at The Star in Frisco, Texas — on Thursday (Could 16), began the night with Luke Combs main in nominations with eight nods, whereas Megan Moroney — this 12 months’s most nominated girl on the ACMs — and Morgan Wallen had been simply behind him with six.

Nevertheless it was Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton who walked away with a number of the night time’s largest awards. The “Coronary heart Like a Truck” singer took residence trophies for entertainer of the 12 months, feminine artist of the 12 months, and music occasion of the 12 months, which was shared with first-time nominee Jelly Roll for his or her collab on his “Save Me.” Stapleton, in the meantime, was victorious within the male artist of the 12 months, album of the 12 months and artist-songwriter of the 12 months classes.

The 2024 ceremony wa hosted by nation music icon Reba McEntire, who’s a 16-time ACM Awards winner, and produced by Dick Clark Productions. (DCP is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a Penske Media Company subsidiary and three way partnership between PMC and Eldridge. PMC is the father or mother firm of Billboard.)

Preserve studying to see who took residence wins on the 2024 ACM Awards.

Entertainer of the 12 months

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Feminine artist of the 12 months

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the 12 months

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the 12 months

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The Battle And Treaty

Group of the 12 months

Flatland Cavalry

Girl A

Little Massive City

WINNER: Previous Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New feminine artist of the 12 months

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

WINNER: Megan Moroney

New male artist of the 12 months

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

WINNER: Nate Smith

New duo or group of the 12 months

Neon Union

Stressed Street

WINNER: Tigirlily Gold

Album of the 12 months

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Gettin’ Previous – Luke Combs; Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs; File Firm-Label: River Home Artists / Columbia Nashville

WINNER: Larger – Chris Stapleton; Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton; File Firm-Label: Mercury Nashville

Leather-based – Cody Johnson; Producers: Trent Willmon; File Firm-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC

One Factor at a Time – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Good-looking, Jacob Durrett; File Firm-Label: Massive Loud Data / Republic Data / Mercury Data

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; File Firm-Label: Black River Leisure

Single of the 12 months

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum; Producer: Jon Randall; File Firm-Label: MCA Nashville

WINNER: “Quick Automobile” – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; File Firm-Label: River Home Artists / Columbia Nashville

“Final Evening” – Morgan Wallen; Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Good-looking; File Firm-Label: Massive Loud Data / Republic Data / Mercury Data

“Want a Favor” – Jelly Roll; Producer: Austin Nivarel; File Firm-Label: Stoney Creek Data / BMG Nashville

“Subsequent Factor You Know” – Jordan Davis; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; File Firm-Label: MCA Nashville

Music of the 12 months

[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

“Quick Automobile” – Luke Combs; Songwriters: Tracy Chapman; Publishers: Purple Rabbit

“Coronary heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson; Publishers: Sony / ATV Countryside; Songs of Riser Home; Songs of Wild Cat Effectively Music

WINNER: “Subsequent Factor You Know” – Jordan Davis; Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne; Publishers: Household Farm Songs; Maintain On Can I Get A Number one Music; Songs of Common Inc.

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins; Publishers: Massive Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nashblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie Could; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Effectively That Was Awkward Music

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney; Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins; Publishers: 33 Artistic; Bone Bone Artistic; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing

Music occasion of the 12 months

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Can’t Break Up Now” – Previous Dominion, Megan Moroney; Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush; File Firm-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville

“Totally different ‘Spherical Right here” – Riley Inexperienced (Ft. Luke Combs); Producer: Dann Huff; File Firm-Label: BMLG Data

“I Keep in mind Every thing” – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan; File Firm-Label: Belting Bronco Data / Warner Data, Inc

“Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church); Producer: Joey Moi; File Firm-Label: Massive Loud Data / Mercury Data / Republic Data

WINNER: “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens; File Firm-Label: Stoney Creek Data / BMG Nashville

Visible media of the 12 months

[Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

WINNER: “Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum; Producers: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney

“Human” – Cody Johnson; Producer: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers; Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas Home; Director: Bryan Schlam

“Subsequent Factor You Know” – Jordan Davis; Producer: Jamie Stratakis; Director: Working Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

“Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney; Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhenn; Director: Jason Lester

Songwriter of the 12 months

WINNER: Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-songwriter of the 12 months

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen