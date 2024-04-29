Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell wounded in Florida shooting

A large receiver for the NFL’s Houston Texans was injured in an in a single day taking pictures in Florida, the staff mentioned in an announcement.

Tank Dell, 24, who suffered a “minor wound,” was handled at a hospital and launched, the Texans said Sunday. The staff mentioned the violence happened in Sanford, about 40 miles south of Dell’s hometown, Daytona Seashore.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned Sunday 10 individuals suffered non-life-threatening accidents in a post-midnight taking pictures at a nightlife venue known as Cabana Stay in an unincorporated part of Sanford patrolled by deputies.

The workplace was unable to supply victims’ names or say whether or not Dell was amongst them. It didn’t say whether or not there have been different shootings within the space in a single day. Seminole metropolis police spokesperson Bianca Gillett mentioned no shootings have been reported there in a single day.

Tank Dell of the Houston Texans runs the ball towards the Jacksonville Jaguars in Houston on Nov. 26. Logan Riely / Getty Photographs

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in reference to the assault, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned. The violence began with an argument, it mentioned, earlier than photographs rang out. A safety guard working on the venue shortly apprehended a suspect, the workplace mentioned, and turned him over to 2 deputies who rushed to the scene.

The venue mentioned the violence happened throughout a non-public occasion. In an announcement, it known as the assault an “remoted incident.”

“We’re cooperating with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Workplace and praying for all these concerned,” it mentioned.

The Texans mentioned of Dell: “We’re involved with him and his household and can present extra updates when acceptable.”

Dell was drafted from the College of Houston. In his 2023 rookie season, he had 709 yards receiving in 11 video games.