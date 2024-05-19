How Scottie Scheffler fared at PGA Championship on Friday after arrest – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Masters champion and world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler scored a 5-under 66 on the second spherical of the PGA Championship on Friday after being arrested on his strategy to the match earlier within the day for not following police orders in the course of the investigation of a pedestrian fatality.

Scheffler was booked by police at 7:28 a.m. ET, launched earlier than 9 a.m. and arrived at Valhalla Golf Membership in Louisville, Kentucky, at 9:12 a.m. He proceeded to heat up and commenced his second spherical at his scheduled 10:08 a.m. tee time.

The world No. 1 golfer began his spherical on the tenth gap and scored a birdie. He bought a bogey and birdie on his subsequent two holes, logged 5 consecutive pars and closed out the entrance 9 with a birdie on No. 18.

On the again 9, Scheffler had three birdies and saved par on his last gap to shut out with a 5-under.

“I did spend a while stretching in a jail cell,” Scheffler mentioned on the podium after his second spherical.

After going 4-under in Thursday’s opening spherical, Scheffler entered the clubhouse tied for third at 9-under. Collin Morikawa sat atop the leaderboard at 11-under after capturing a 6-under on Friday.

Scheffler is a two-time main champion with wins on the Masters in 2022 and 2024. He’s simply over a month faraway from his newest triumph at Augusta and in addition welcomed his first baby together with his spouse final week.

Scottie Scheffler arrest timeline

Police mentioned a pedestrian had been struck by a shuttle bus whereas crossing the highway in a lane that was devoted to match site visitors. The person, John Mills of Louisville, was pronounced lifeless on the scene at about 5:09 a.m.

Scheffler was on his strategy to Valhalla a bit of after 6 a.m. when he drove previous a police officer in an SUV with markings on the door indicating it was a PGA Championship automobile, in accordance with ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. An officer instructed Scheffler to cease and connected himself to Scheffler’s automotive earlier than the golfer drove about 10 yards and stopped. Police pulled Scheffler out of the automotive, pushed him up in opposition to the automotive and instantly positioned him in handcuffs, in accordance with Darlington.

An incident report filed by the Louisville Metro Police Division mentioned an officer, recognized as Detective Gillis, stopped Scheffler and tried to provide him directions after the golfer tried driving across the site visitors following the deadly incident. The report says Scheffler “refused to conform” and accelerated whereas dragging Detective Gillis to the bottom. Detective Gillis was transported to the hospital after struggling “ache, swelling and abrasions to his left wrist and knee” and his “uniform pants, valued at roughly $80 have been broken past restore,” in accordance with the report.

Court docket data present that Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree prison mischief, reckless driving and disregarding alerts from an officer directing site visitors.

Scottie Scheffler was taken into custody outdoors of the 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday. (Louisville Metro Division of Corrections)

“This morning, I used to be continuing as directed by cops,” Scheffler mentioned in an announcement launched earlier than his spherical. “It was a really chaotic scenario, understandably so contemplating the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was an enormous misunderstanding of what I assumed I used to be being requested to do. I by no means meant to ignore any of the directions. I am hopeful to place this to the facet and concentrate on golf at this time.

“After all, all of us concerned within the match specific our deepest sympathies to the household of the person who handed away within the earlier accident this morning. It actually places all the things in perspective.”

After his spherical, Scheffler mentioned, “my scenario shall be dealt with.”

Scheffler’s arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, in accordance with courtroom data.

“Our main concern at this time stays with the household of John Mills, who misplaced his life in a tragic accident early this morning whereas reporting to work,” the PGA of America mentioned in an announcement to NBC Information. “Because it pertains to the incident involving Scottie Scheffler, we’re totally cooperating as native authorities evaluate what befell. Whereas the authorized course of performs out, questions must be directed to Scheffler’s lawyer or native authorities.”

The Related Press contributed to this report.