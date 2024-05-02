How to Stream WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner’s ’20/20′ Episode Online

After spending practically 10 months in a Russian jail, WNBA star Brittney Griner will lastly open up about her expertise.

Airing tonight, two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist will inform her story on TV for the primary time with ABC Information’ Robin Roberts for 20/20: Prisoner of Russia, a one-hour particular forward of the discharge of her ebook, Coming Dwelling (Knopf) on Could 7. Griner will share extra about her expertise in jail, how she survived the ordeal mentally and bodily, her ideas on the controversial prisoner swap with Russian arms vendor Viktor Bout and her work with the nonprofit Deliver Our Households Dwelling.

The eight-time WNBA All-Star arrived in Moscow on Feb. 17, 2022, to play for the Russian girls’s basketball staff in the course of the WNBA offseason. The Phoenix Mercury participant by no means set foot on the courtroom, as she was arrested on the airport for possessing one gram of medically-prescribed hashish oil. Her sudden detainment got here days forward of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, turning her right into a political pawn because the U.S. sought to navigate her launch. She was sentenced to 9 years in a Russian penal colony however was freed on Dec. 8, 2022.

In Good Morning America‘s first look of the episode, 33-year-old Griner recounts the second when she found the forgotten hash oil cartridge in her baggage.

“My life is over proper right here,” the athlete recalled considering. “The [prison] mattress had an enormous blood stain on it. I had no cleaning soap, no rest room paper. That was the second once I simply felt lower than human. … I didn’t suppose I might get by what I wanted to get by.” In one other unique clip from the interview, Griner says she hoped fellow American detainee, Paul Whelan, can be launched together with her.

Griner would be the topic of an ESPN documentary and a possible ABC Signature scripted sequence as a part of a partnership with Disney, the models’ mum or dad firm.

The 20/20: Prisoner of Russia interview with WNBA participant Brittney Griner airs on ABC on Wednesday, Could 1, at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

These with a standard or streaming cable subscription can watch Griner’s 20/20 episode stay by logging into on ABC.com with their TV supplier credentials, together with DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Dwell TV, Sling, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

Griner’s 20/20 episode can even be obtainable to stream on demand beginning Could 2 on Hulu.

Wire-cutters who need to watch the 20/20 interview with Griner can livestream the episode on any stay TV streaming service that carries ABC, together with DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Dwell TV or Sling.

