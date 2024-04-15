How to watch the 2024 Boston Marathon today: Livestream options, starting time, more

Former Boston Bruins NHL participant Zdeno Chara (C) and Becca Pizzi (L) poses with their medals after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Omar Rawlings/Getty Pictures



Count on sunny skies for at present’s Boston Marathon and appearances by among the metropolis’s most beloved celebrities, together with former New England Patriots tight finish Rob Gronkowski and former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara. Gronk will function the race’s grand marshal, whereas Chara will run his second Boston Marathon.

Gronk will ship the trophy to the end line forward of the athletes at present and tour the marathon course. Final yr’s winners, Evans Chebet for the lads and Hellen Obiri for the ladies, each from Kenya, are again in hopes of profitable the $150,000 first-place prize, whereas roughly 30,000 runners and para-athletes will hit the streets in hopes of securing a PR (that is a private document).

The world’s oldest annual marathon, and fairly probably top-of-the-line recognized, is on. Hold studying for a way and when to observe the 2024 Boston Marathon at present.

How and when to observe the 2024 Boston Marathon

The 2024 Boston Marathon will broadcast dwell from Hopkinton, MA, all the way in which to the end line in Boston on Monday, April 15, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PT). The race will air on ESPN and stream on SlingTV and the platforms featured beneath.

Native protection of the race begins at 4:00 a.m. ET on WCVB 5 and runs by 8:00 p.m ET.

Find out how to watch the 2024 Boston Marathon with out cable

Whereas most cable packages embody ESPN, it is easy to observe the 2024 Boston Marathon if ESPN is not included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your finest choices for watching are beneath. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Stream the 2024 Boston Marathon on Sling TV and save 50%

If you do not have cable TV that features ESPN, one of the cost-effective methods to stream main sporting occasions just like the Boston Marathon airing on ESPN is thru a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer provides entry to ESPN, plus high cable channels like TBS and TNT with its Orange tier. Additionally price noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording area included, excellent for recording at present’s race or your favourite sporting occasions to return this yr.

You possibly can watch at present’s race on ESPN by way of the Sling TV Orange or Sling TV Orange + Blue tiers. The Orange tier options 32 channels, together with ESPN, for $40 per 30 days. The Orange + Blue tier options 46 channels, together with ESPN and native ABC, NBC and Fox associates (the place out there), for $60 per 30 days. Sling TV is at present providing 50% off the primary month of service on all subscription tiers, or prepay for 4 months of the Orange tier and pay $120, a financial savings of $40.

High options of Sling TV Orange tier:

There are 32 channels to observe, together with native ESPN, TBS and TNT, CNN and Comedy Central (the place out there).

You possibly can entry ESPN’s protection of high sporting occasions just like the Boston Marathon.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the 2024 Boston Marathon at no cost with Fubo



You may as well catch the Boston Marathon, plus nationally-aired sporting occasions together with the 2024 NBA playoffs and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season, on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that gives entry to NBC, USA, Fox and FS1, along with NASCAR races this season and network-aired MLB video games this yr.

To look at the 2024 Boston Marathon with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You possibly can start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or pc. Along with at present’s race, you may have entry to NFL soccer, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per 30 days after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will wish to take into account including on the $7.99 per 30 days Fubo Further bundle, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels with dwell video games. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the flexibility to stream in 4K, beginning at $90 per 30 days.

High options of FuboTV Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with Fubo, you may cancel anytime.

The Professional tier consists of 195 channels, so there’s one thing for everybody to take pleasure in.

Fubo consists of most channels you may want to observe dwell sports activities, together with CBS (not out there by Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, pill and different gadgets.

Watch the 2024 Boston Marathon on Hulu + Reside TV

You possibly can watch sports activities this yr with Hulu + Reside TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with ESPN, CBS, Fox and FS1, NBC and USA. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch your favourite sports activities on each community with Hulu + Reside TV, plus catch nearly all dwell NFL video games subsequent season, unique dwell common season video games, common studio exhibits (together with “NFL Complete Entry” and the Emmy-nominated present “Good Morning Soccer”) and plenty extra. With Hulu + Reside TV, you may have entry to dwell native community affiliate programming with out the hefty value of a cable subscription.

Hulu + Reside TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per 30 days.

Boston Marathon 2024 race day schedule

Hellen Obiri of Kenya crosses the end line and takes first place within the skilled Girls’s Division through the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Pictures



Beneath are the beginning occasions for every division getting into at present’s race. All occasions Jap.

6:00 a.m. – Army Marchers

9:02 a.m. – Wheelchair Division – Males

9:05 a.m. – Wheelchair Division – Girls

9:30 a.m. – Handcycle & Duo Members

9:37 a.m. – Skilled Males

9:47 a.m. – Skilled Girls

9:50 a.m. – Para Athletics Divisions

10:00 a.m. – Wave 1

10:25 a.m. – Wave 2

10:50 a.m. – Wave 3

11:15 a.m. – Wave 4

Who is predicted to win the 2024 Boston Marathon?

After not racing for a yr as a consequence of an Achilles concern, 2023 Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet is again — the one man within the elite division who has gained the race earlier than. Hoping to win his third Boston Marathon, the Kenyan runner would grow to be simply the fifth man to take action. Count on Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma, Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay and Kenya’s Albert Korir to be robust contenders trying to dethrone Chebet.

As of this text’s writing, 11 elite ladies runners who all run sub-2:20 marathons are scheduled to compete in at present’s race, which makes the ladies’s elite competitors exceptionally quick — and thrilling. 2023 ladies’s Boston Marathon winner Hellen Obiri enters at present’s race as the favourite. She’ll be joined by Ethiopia’s Worknesh Degefa and American Emma Bates, each of whom want to give Obiri a run for her cash.

What’s the prize for profitable the Boston Marathon?

Winners will break up over $1.2 million in prize cash this yr. First place runners in each the lads’s and ladies’s division will every earn $150,000, whereas the second and third-place runners will obtain $75,000 and $40,000, respectively.

Within the wheelchair division, the highest winner will obtain $40,000, and the second and third-place winners on this division will obtain $25,000 and $12,000, respectively.

The highest finisher within the grasp’s division will obtain $5,000, whereas the para-athletics division winner will obtain $2,500.

How lengthy does it take to complete the Boston Marathon?

Entrants should end the race inside six hours from the time the final starter enters the race. 2023 males’s high finisher Evans Chebet completed in 2:05:54, whereas ladies’s high finisher Hellen Obiri completed in 2:21:38. The common end time is roughly 3:40.