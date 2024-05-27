How to watch the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race today: Livestream options, starting time, more

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates after successful the NASCAR Cup Collection AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Could 05, 2024 in Kansas Metropolis, Kansas. Logan Riely/Getty Photos



Spend your Memorial Day weekend with NASCAR. The Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race is on immediately, an ideal approach to spend your vacation. As we speak’s race is much more noteworthy as Hendricks Motorsports driver Kyle Larson makes an attempt a Memorial Day Double.

Preserve studying to search out out when and methods to watch the Coca-Cola 600, and be taught extra about Larson’s try and drive two races in someday.

How and when to look at the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for Sunday, Could 26, 2024 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The race is scheduled for six p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) and can air on Fox and stream on the platforms featured beneath.

How you can watch the Coca-Cola 600 with out cable

Whereas most cable packages embody Fox, it is simple to look at NASCAR in 2024 if Fox is not included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your finest choices for watching are beneath. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Stream the Coca-Cola 600 on Sling TV for half value

If you do not have cable TV that features Fox, one of the vital cost-effective methods to stream stay NASCAR races this yr is thru a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer presents entry to all 4 channels airing NASCAR this season, plus native ABC associates (the place obtainable) with its Blue Tier plan. We suggest leveling up your protection to incorporate ESPN with the Orange + Blue tier plan. Additionally value noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording house included, good for recording all of NASCAR’s huge moments this season.

That Blue tier usually prices $45 per thirty days, however the streamer is at the moment providing a $25 off promotion on your first month, so you will pay simply $20. The Orange + Blue Tier plan is at the moment $35 for the primary month and $60 after that. You possibly can be taught extra by tapping the button beneath.

High options of Sling TV Blue tier:

There are 42 channels to look at in complete, together with native NBC, Fox, FS1 and USA associates (the place obtainable).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest value.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the Coca-Cola 600 free with Fubo



You may also catch all NASCAR Cup Collection races in 2024 on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that gives entry to NBC, USA, Fox and FS1, along with virtually each NFL sport subsequent season.

To look at NASCAR with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You possibly can start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or laptop. Along with NASCAR races, you will have entry to NFL soccer, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per thirty days after your free seven-day trial, however Fubo is at the moment providing the primary month at $60.

Sports activities followers will wish to think about including on the $7.99 per thirty days Fubo Additional package deal, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels with stay video games. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Additional channels, plus the flexibility to stream in 4K, beginning at $90 per thirty days ($70 for the primary month).

High options of Fubo Professional Tier:

There are not any contracts with Fubo — you possibly can cancel anytime.

The Professional tier consists of over 180 channels, together with NFL Community.

You possibly can watch sporting occasions as much as 72 hours after they air stay with Fubo lookback.

FuboTV consists of all of the channels you will want to look at stay sports activities, together with CBS (not obtainable by way of Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, pill and different gadgets.

Watch the Coca-Cola 600 on Hulu + Stay TV

You possibly can watch NASCAR this season with Hulu + Stay TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with Fox and FS1, NBC and USA. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch each Cup Collection race on each community with Hulu + Stay TV, plus catch virtually all stay NFL video games subsequent season, unique stay common season video games, well-liked studio reveals (together with “NFL Complete Entry” and the Emmy-nominated present “Good Morning Soccer”) and much extra. With Hulu + Stay TV, you will have entry to stay native community affiliate programming with out the hefty value of a cable subscription.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per thirty days.

Watch NASCAR races stay with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon



You may also watch NASCAR on community TV with an reasonably priced indoor antenna, which pulls in native over-the-air HDTV channels akin to CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and extra. Here is the kicker: There isn’t any month-to-month cost.

For anybody dwelling in {a partially} blocked-off space (these close to mountains or first-floor residences), a digital TV antenna might not decide up sign — or any sign in any respect. However for a lot of houses, a digital TV antenna supplies a critically cheap approach to watch NASCAR with out paying a cable firm. Indoor TV antennas may also present some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile vary can obtain lots of of HDTV channels, together with ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and might filter out mobile and FM alerts. It delivers a high-quality image in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound.

Kyle Larson and the Memorial Day Double

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, greets followers on the grid previous to the NASCAR Cup Collection All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Could 19, 2024 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. James Gilbert/Getty Photos



As we speak, Hendricks Motorsports’ Kyle Larson is scheduled to race the 108th Indianapolis 500 (climate allowing) at 12:45 p.m. ET, then take an roughly one hour and forty-minute flight to Charlotte to drive within the Coca-Cola 600. Not solely is it a singular feat to race two occasions on the identical day, but when Larson does begin each races immediately he’ll be racing in two various kinds of automobiles. Larson would change into simply the fifth driver to compete in each races on the identical day.

2024 NASCAR Cup Collection schedule

Beneath is the present 2024 NASCAR Cup Collection schedule for the remaining races within the 2024 season. All occasions Japanese.

March 10: Shriners Youngsters’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

March 17: Meals Metropolis 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

March 24: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

March 31: Toyota House owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, 7:00 p.m. (Fox)

April 7: Prepare dinner Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway 3:00 p.m. (FS1)

April 14: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

April 21: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, 3:00 p.m. (Fox)

April 28: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, 2:00 p.m. (FS1)

Could 5: AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, 3:00 p.m. (FS1)

Could 12: Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, 3:00 p.m. (FS1)

Could 19: All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway (All-Star Race), 8:00 p.m. (FS1)

Could 26: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6:00 p.m. (Fox)

June 2: Take pleasure in Illinois 300 at World Extensive Expertise Raceway 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

June 9: Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

June 16: Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway, 7:00 p.m. (USA)

June 23: At New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (USA)

June 30: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

July 7: Grant Park 165 at Chicago road course, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

July 14: At Pocono Raceway, 2:30 p.m. (USA)

July 21: Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Olympic break

Aug. 11: Prepare dinner Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, 6:00 p.m. (USA)

Aug. 18: FireKeepers On line casino 400 at Michigan Worldwide Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (USA)

Aug. 24: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Worldwide Speedway, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 1: Prepare dinner Out Southern 500* at Darlington Raceway, 6:00 p.m. (USA)

Playoff Spherical of 16

Sept. 8: Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Sept. 15: Go Bowling on the Glen at Watkins Glen Worldwide, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Sept. 21: Bass Professional Outlets Evening Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, 7:30 p.m. (USA)

Playoff Spherical of 12

Sept. 29: Hollywood On line casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Oct. 6: YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 13: Financial institution of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Playoff Spherical of 8

Oct. 20: South Level 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 27: At Homestead-Miami Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3: XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Championship

Nov. 10: At Phoenix Raceway 3:00 p.m. (NBC)

Why does NASCAR take a two-week break in the summertime?

As a result of NBC Sports activities is the official broadcaster of the Paris Summer season Video games, NASCAR will take a two-week pause between races at Indy (July 21) and Richmond (Aug. 11).