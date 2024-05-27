2024 Coca-Cola 600 expert picks, best bets, Charlotte odds, time: NASCAR expert backing Chris Buescher

Martin Truex Jr. stays seeking his first win of the NASCAR Cup Collection season, however he’ll try to file it at considered one of his favourite tracks when he participates within the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 2017 Cup Collection champion leads all full-time energetic drivers with three victories at Charlotte, together with two on this race. Truex has recorded extra profession wins within the sequence at solely Dover and Sonoma, registering 4 at each tracks. He has posted 10 top-10 finishes in his final 13 begins at Charlotte and was third on this race final 12 months. The 43-year-old has led essentially the most laps in 4 of the final 9 Coca-Cola 600s – together with his win in 2016, when he was forward for 392 of the 400 laps.

Truex is listed at 10-1 and Kyle Larson is the 19-4 favourite within the newest 2024 Coca-Cola 600 odds. Denny Hamlin is 6-1 and Tyler Reddick is 7-1, whereas reigning Cup Collection champion Ryan Blaney, who gained this race final 12 months, is 17-2. William Byron and Chris Buescher spherical out the highest 2024 NASCAR at Charlotte contenders at 10-1. Sunday’s race is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET. Earlier than making any 2024 Coca-Cola 600 picks or NASCAR predictions, it’s essential see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 profession wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR author for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles inventory automobile racing with the identical thoroughness and fervour that he is had since turning into a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and likewise publishes a well-liked weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Chastain and Daniel Suarez’s breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot begin for SportsLine in 2024, nailing seven winners in his greatest bets already, together with 16-1 longshot Byron on the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas three weeks in the past. Anybody following his NASCAR picks has seen some large returns.

2024 Coca-Cola 600 skilled picks

For the 2024 Coca-Cola 600, Taranto is excessive on Chris Buescher, who’s listed at 10-1. Buescher has but to seize a checkered flag this season however has been aggressive, as he’s considered one of 11 drivers with six or extra top-10 finishes and is just two behind William Byron (eight) for the lead. The 31-year-old native of Texas completed a disappointing thirtieth at Darlington in his final regular-season begin however was runner-up after main a season-high 54 laps the earlier week at Kansas.

Buescher bounced again from his outing at Darlington by ending third eventually weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race. He is hoping to provide you with one other robust efficiency and his second straight at Charlotte, the place he was eighth within the Coca-Cola 600 final 12 months. Buescher’s greatest end result on the observe is sixth place, as he completed there on this race in 2019 and an Xfinity Collection race 5 years earlier.

One other shock: Taranto is fading Larson, regardless that he’s the 19-4 favourite. The primary cause for not backing the native of California is his availability as a result of climate. It’s anticipated to rain in Indianapolis on Sunday, which might delay the Indy 500 and forestall Larson from arriving in Charlotte in time for the beginning of the race.

Larson’s latest historical past on the observe doesn’t create a lot trigger for concern, nonetheless. He has recorded top-10 finishes in every of the final 5 Cup Collection races there that he has accomplished, starting with a fifth place in 2016. Larson additionally had robust performances at Charlotte whereas competing within the Xfinity Collection, posting 5 top-10s — together with a victory — in seven begins. See what different NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

The right way to make 2024 Coca-Cola 600 predictions

2024 Coca-Cola 600 odds

Kyle Larson 19-4

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Tyler Reddick 7-1

Ryan Blaney 17-2

Chris Buescher 10-1

William Byron 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Christopher Bell 14-1

Ty Gibbs 16-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Ross Chastain 18-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Noah Gragson 50-1

Chase Briscoe 80-1

Todd Gilliland 80-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Josh Berry 125-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Austin Dillon 200-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Austin Cindric 300-1

Carson Hocevar 300-1

Ryan Preece 350-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Jimmie Johnson 500-1

Corey LaJoie 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Zane Smith 500-1

Shane Van Gisbergen 500-1

Daniel Hemric 1500-1

Kaz Grala 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1