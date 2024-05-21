How to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs game tonight: Game 7 livestream options

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates towards the Denver Nuggets within the fourth quarter in Recreation Six of the Western Convention Second Spherical Playoffs at Goal Heart on Might 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 115-70. David Berding/Getty Photos



Recreation 7, it’s. The Minnesota Timberwolves face the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets at present within the closing sport of the groups’ NBA Playoffs sequence. The Wolves skillfully pressured a Recreation 7 after Thursday’s 45-point victory over the reigning NBA champs. Anthony Edwards’ Timberwolves crew has yet another sport to attempt to oust Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets from the playoffs.

It is a don’t-miss sport. Hold studying to learn how and when to look at the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Recreation 7 at present.

How and when to look at Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Recreation 7

Recreation 7 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets sequence shall be performed on Sunday, Might 19, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) and air on TNT. You’ll be able to stream the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets sport on Sling TV and the platforms featured beneath.

watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Recreation 7 with out cable

In case your cable subscription would not carry TNT, otherwise you’ve minimize the twine along with your cable firm, you’ll be able to nonetheless watch at present’s sport. Under are the platforms on which you’ll watch at present’s sport reside.

Save $25 on Sling TV: Probably the most cost-effective solution to stream the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets sport

Some of the cost-effective methods to stream at present’s NBA playoff sport is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To look at at present’s sport, you will want a subscription to the Orange tier, which incorporates TNT and ESPN. For entry to extra NBA playoff video games, improve to the Orange + Blue tier (really helpful), which incorporates the video games performed on ABC.

The Orange tier is often $40 monthly, however Sling TV has a suggestion for brand spanking new subscribers the place you may get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier prices $35 to your first month, and $60 monthly after that. There’s additionally an NBA playoffs package deal deal the place it can save you $30 whenever you pre-pay for 3 months of service on any tier. You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

Notice: As a result of Sling TV would not carry CBS, you will not have the ability to watch CBS-aired programming like subsequent yr’s NFL video games on CBS. To look at these video games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and extra reside sports activities, we suggest you additionally subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime prices $12 monthly after a one-week free trial.

High options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV can be our best choice to stream the NBA Playoffs .

. There are 46 channels to look at in complete, together with ABC, ESPN and TNT.

You get entry to NFL video games airing on ESPN subsequent season on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets sport free of charge on Max

Max, previously often called HBO Max, is thought for streaming top-tier HBO content material like “Succession” and “Home of the Dragon”. Now, NBA followers can take pleasure in NBA Playoffs video games airing on TNT on the streamer with the B/R sports activities add-on. You may want a Max subscription to entry B/R sports activities content material just like the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs. Some blackouts do apply.

A subscription to Max begins at $10 monthly. The B/R sports activities add-on is at present free.

Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets sport reside free of charge

You’ll be able to watch at present’s sport with the Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally consists of the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch at present’s sport, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 monthly after a three-day free trial.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket towards Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder throughout the second quarter in Recreation 5 of the Western Convention Second Spherical Playoffs at Paycom Heart on Might 15, 2024 in Oklahoma Metropolis, Oklahoma. Joshua Gateley/Getty Photos



The Convention semifinals is a best-of-seven sequence starting on Might 4, 2024. All occasions Japanese.

(1) Boston vs. (4) Cleveland

• Recreation 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95

• Recreation 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94

• Recreation 3: Celtics 106, Cavaliers 93

• Recreation 4: Celtics 109, Cavaliers 102

• Recreation 5: Celtics 113, Cavaliers 98

Boston wins sequence 4-1

(2) New York vs. (6) Indiana

• Recreation 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

• Recreation 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

• Recreation 3: Pacers 111, Knicks 106

• Recreation 4: Pacers 121, Knicks 89

• Recreation 5: Knicks 121, Pacers 91

• Recreation 6: Pacers 116, Knicks 103

• Recreation 7: Pacers vs. Knicks, Sunday, Might 19 (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

The sequence is tied 3-3

* = If essential

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis vs. (5) Dallas

• Recreation 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95

• Recreation 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110

• Recreation 3: Mavericks 105, Thunder 101

• Recreation 4: Thunder 100, Mavericks 96

• Recreation 5: Mavericks 104, Thunder 92

• Recreation 6: Thunder vs. Mavericks, Saturday, Might 18 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Recreation 7: Mavericks vs. Thunder, Monday, Might 20 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) *

* = If essential

(2) Denver vs. (3) Minnesota

• Recreation 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

• Recreation 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

• Recreation 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90

• Recreation 4: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 107

• Recreation 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 97

• Recreation 6: Timberwolves 115, Nuggets 70

• Recreation 7: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Sunday, Might 19 (8:00 p.m. ET, TNT)

The sequence is tied 3-3

First spherical outcomes

Under are the outcomes from the primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Japanese Convention

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Warmth

• Recreation 1: Celtics 114, Warmth 94

• Recreation 2: Warmth 111, Celtics 101

• Recreation 3: Celtics 104, Warmth 84

• Recreation 4: Celtics 102, Warmth 88

• Recreation 5: Celtics 118, Warmth 84

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Recreation 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

• Recreation 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

• Recreation 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

• Recreation 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

• Recreation 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

• Recreation 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Recreation 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

• Recreation 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

• Recreation 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118

• Recreation 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

• Recreation 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

• Recreation 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Recreation 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

• Recreation 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

• Recreation 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

• Recreation 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

• Recreation 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

• Recreation 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

• Recreation 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Recreation 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

• Recreation 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

• Recreation 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

• Recreation 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Recreation 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

• Recreation 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

• Recreation 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

• Recreation 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

• Recreation 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Recreation 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Recreation 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Recreation 3: Timberwolves 129, Suns 109

• Recreation 4: Timberwolves 112, Suns 116

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Recreation 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

• Recreation 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

• Recreation 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

• Recreation 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

• Recreation 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

• Recreation 6: Mavericks 114, Mavericks 101

Convention finals schedule

The convention finals will start Might 21-22, however can transfer as much as Might 19-20 if the prior spherical’s sequence ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start June 6, airing on ABC.