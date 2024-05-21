NBA playoffs: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 updates, score, highlights, analysis

Will the Timberwolves’ vibes pull them by way of to the subsequent spherical? Or will the Nuggets’ expertise show the deciding issue of Recreation 7? (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)

This Recreation 7 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets could possibly be an all-timer. Not solely is it the deciding recreation in a hotly contested collection between two extremely gifted groups, the storylines surrounding this matchup have made it much more compelling.

The Nuggets are a machine. That is the sixth consecutive 12 months they’ve made it to the playoffs, they usually’re the defending champions. The duo of Jamal Murray and three-time MVP Nikola Jokić is borderline unstoppable. As a franchise they’re 4-3 in Recreation 7’s, however this core group of gamers is 3-1. They have the expertise and the expertise.

However do not look now, the Timberwolves are coming. They’ve made the playoff three years in a row. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Cities are coming into their very own. The vibes are impeccable. They’ve even made Rudy Gobert likable!

That alone won’t be sufficient for them to beat the Nuggets, however the Timberwolves have one different factor on their facet for Recreation 7: historical past. Sunday is the twentieth anniversary of Minnesota’s 83-80 Recreation 7 win over the Sacramento Kings within the second spherical, wherein birthday boy Kevin Garnett scored 32 factors with 21 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 4 steals.

Will a Timberwolves participant flip in a KG-esque efficiency that can raise them over the Nuggets? Or will the expertise of Jokić and Co. finish Minnesota’s run? Comply with all of the Recreation 7 motion under.