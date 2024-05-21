Connect with us

News

NBA playoffs: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 updates, score, highlights, analysis

Published

11 mins ago

on

By

NBA playoffs: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 updates, score, highlights, analysis
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

This Recreation 7 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets could possibly be an all-timer. Not solely is it the deciding recreation in a hotly contested collection between two extremely gifted groups, the storylines surrounding this matchup have made it much more compelling.

The Nuggets are a machine. That is the sixth consecutive 12 months they’ve made it to the playoffs, they usually’re the defending champions. The duo of Jamal Murray and three-time MVP Nikola Jokić is borderline unstoppable. As a franchise they’re 4-3 in Recreation 7’s, however this core group of gamers is 3-1. They have the expertise and the expertise.

However do not look now, the Timberwolves are coming. They’ve made the playoff three years in a row. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Cities are coming into their very own. The vibes are impeccable. They’ve even made Rudy Gobert likable!

That alone won’t be sufficient for them to beat the Nuggets, however the Timberwolves have one different factor on their facet for Recreation 7: historical past. Sunday is the twentieth anniversary of Minnesota’s 83-80 Recreation 7 win over the Sacramento Kings within the second spherical, wherein birthday boy Kevin Garnett scored 32 factors with 21 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 4 steals.

Will a Timberwolves participant flip in a KG-esque efficiency that can raise them over the Nuggets? Or will the expertise of Jokić and Co. finish Minnesota’s run? Comply with all of the Recreation 7 motion under.

LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER32 updates

  • Wolves win 98-90. There wasn’t even any drama, and Ant did not even play effectively

  • And that is it. Minnesota will win Recreation 7 on the street. Wow.

  • Rudy’s out, Karl has 5 fouls and the champs had higher undergo the MVP if they need any likelihood of pulling this off.

  • Minny up 10 with 2:40 left. The youngsters are all proper.

  • It’s 85-82 Wolves with 4:30 left. Yowza.

  • The Wolves are within the bonus for the subsequent 8:23 … and up 77-72.

  • Who had Rudy Gobert giving the Wolves their first lead of the sport?

  • Nuggets lead 67-66 after three quarters. We have got a recreation.

  • Earlier than that Jokic bucket it was a 21-3 run by the Wolves

  • The Nuggets’ lead is now right down to 4 as they can’t make a shot! 19-3 run!

  • May Ant be getting began?

    FINALLY! Ant will get within the open flooring, will get a layup for his second bucket of the evening.

  • Wolves in hassle

    The lead is 20 within the opening minutes of the second half. If the Wolves have any composure, it higher present up quickly.

  • Nuggets take lead into the half

    A bizarre collection will get weirder in a Recreation 7, as anticipated. 53-38 on the half. Jamal Murray with 24, Ant 1-of-7 for 4 factors. You couldn’t script it any higher for the champs.

  • Cities doing work

    Karl Cities, actually conserving this recreation from being a blowout. 13 of the Wolves’ 38 factors. They path by 10.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending