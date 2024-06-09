How to watch the NHL Stanley Cup final: Here’s when the next game is

Sam Reinhart #13 of the Florida Panthers spens off a examine from Vincent Desharnais #73 of the Edmonton Oilers within the second interval at Rogers Place on December 16, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Lawrence Scott/Getty Photographs



The Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers for an intense matchup of two powerful groups within the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup last. The most effective-of-seven finals sequence guarantees superb hockey from the league’s greatest, which implies you will not need to miss a single go or play of the NHL Finals.

Maintain studying under to learn how and when to look at every recreation because the Oilers face the Panthers for the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup last.

When is the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup last recreation tonight?

The NHL Finals are a best-of-seven sequence starting on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

What channel will air the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup last?

Every recreation of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup last will air on ABC and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured under.

Methods to watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup last with out cable

In case your cable subscription would not carry ABC or if you happen to’ve minimize the wire together with your cable firm, you’ll be able to nonetheless watch the finals. Under are the platforms on which you’ll watch the NHL Stanley Cup last with out cable.

Save 50% on Sling TV: Probably the most cost-effective method to stream the NHL Stanley Cup last

If you do not have cable and also you need to watch the NHL Stanley Cup last, probably the most cost-effective methods to stream NHL hockey is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To look at the NHL Finals and all of the top-tier sports activities and content material airing this summer time, you will want a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling’s Orange + Blue tier prices $60 per 30 days, however the platform is at present providing 50% off the primary month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $30 for the primary month. You may cancel anytime.

Be aware: As a result of Sling TV would not carry CBS, you will not be capable to watch CBS-aired programming like subsequent 12 months’s NFL video games on CBS. To look at these video games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and extra reside sports activities, we suggest you additionally subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime prices $12 per 30 days after a one-week free trial.

CBS Necessities and Paramount+ with Showtime are each subsidiaries of Paramount.

High options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV can also be our best choice to stream the NBA Finals .

. There are 46 channels to look at in whole, together with ABC, NBC and Fox (the place out there).

You get entry to NHL video games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo would not carry.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup last free of charge with Fubo



You may the NHL Finals on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that gives entry to entry to native community associates, ESPN and extra. To look at the NHL Finals with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You may start watching instantly in your TV, cellphone, pill or pc. Along with NHL hockey, you will have entry to NFL soccer, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per 30 days after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will need to think about including on the $7.99 per 30 days Fubo Further bundle, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels with reside video games. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the power to stream in 4K, beginning at $90 per 30 days ($70 for the primary month).

High options of FuboTV Professional Tier:

There are not any contracts with Fubo, you’ll be able to cancel anytime.

The Professional tier consists of over 180 channels, so there’s one thing for everybody to take pleasure in.

Fubo consists of most channels you will want to look at reside sports activities, together with CBS (not out there by way of Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, cellphone, pill and different units.

Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the NHL Finals reside free of charge

You may watch this 12 months’s finals with the Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, TBS, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally consists of the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 per 30 days after a three-day free trial.

Stream the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup last on ESPN+

You may also watch the NHL Finals on ESPN+. ESPN+ presents unique reside sports activities, authentic exhibits, an unlimited library of on-demand content material, together with your complete 30 For 30 sequence and extra.

It is very important be aware that ESPN+ doesn’t embrace entry to the ESPN community. It’s a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports activities programming.

An ESPN+ subscription prices $11 per 30 days, or save 15% if you pay yearly ($110). ESPN+ can also be at present providing a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with advertisements), Disney+ (with advertisements) and Hulu (with advertisements) for $15 per 30 days.

This is a sampling of what is out there on ESPN+:

Unique fantasy sports activities instruments and content material from among the sports activities world’s most revered voices in sports activities.

Choose WNBA video games, together with Caitlin Clark’s WNBA common season debut.

Each Struggle Night time UFC occasion UFC PPV occasion (PPV occasions are topic to a further cost).

Soccer together with EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

School sports activities together with the Ivy League, Huge Sky Convention and Atlantic A10 Convention.

together with the Ivy League, Huge Sky Convention and Atlantic A10 Convention. MLB and the World Collection.

High-tier tennis together with the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters .

Watch the NHL Finals reside with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon



You may also watch the 2024 NHL Finals on TV with an reasonably priced indoor antenna, which pulls in native over-the-air HDTV channels corresponding to CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and extra. This is the kicker: There is no month-to-month cost.

For anybody dwelling in {a partially} blocked-off space (these close to mountains or first-floor residences), a digital TV antenna might not choose up sign — or any sign in any respect. However for a lot of properties, a digital TV antenna gives a critically cheap method to watch NHL hockey with out paying a cable firm. Indoor TV antennas may present some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile vary can obtain lots of of HDTV channels, together with ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and may filter out mobile and FM alerts. It delivers a high-quality image in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound.

See the most recent NHL Stanley Cup last gear at Fanatics

Rooting from house is extra enjoyable whereas repping your crew with the most recent NHL fan gear. Fanatics is our first cease for the most recent NHL fan gear, our go-to for the most recent drop of NHL Finals merch like jerseys, commemorative T-shirts, hats and extra. Fanatics additionally has just-released NFL Draft jerseys, like No. 1 total draft choose Caleb Williams’ new Chicago Bears jersey. Delivery on orders over $24 is free (used code FS24).

2024 NHL Playoffs: Full schedule

The 2024 NHL Playoffs started on April 20, 2024.

Stanley Cup last

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup last is a best-of-seven sequence starting on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Recreation 1 — Oilers at Panthers: Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Recreation 2 — Oilers at Panthers: Monday, June 10, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Recreation 3 — Panthers at Oilers: Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Recreation 4 — Panthers at Oilers Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Recreation 5* — Oilers at Panthers: Tuesday, June 18, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Recreation 6* — Panthers at Oilers: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

Recreation 7* — Oilers at Panthers: Monday, June 24, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

*if crucial

Convention finals schedule

The NHL convention finals are a best-of-seven sequence starting on Wednesday, Could 22, 2024.

Jap Convention Last

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Recreation 1: | Panthers 3, Rangers 0

Recreation 2: | Rangers 2, Panthers 1

Recreation 3: | Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

Recreation 4: | Panthers 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Recreation 5: | Panthers 3, Rangers 2

Recreation 6: | Panthers 2, Rangers 1

Panthers win sequence 4-2

Western Convention Last

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Recreation 1: | Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2 OT)

Recreation 2: | Stars 3, Oilers 1

Recreation 3: | Stars 5, Oilers 3

Recreation 4: | Oilers 5, Stars 2

Recreation 5: | Oilers 3, Stars 1

Recreation 6: | Oilers 2, Stars 1

Oilers win sequence 4-2

Second spherical schedule

Under are the scores for the second spherical of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jap Convention

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes



Recreation 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT2) | Recap

Recreation 3: | Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

New York wins 4-2

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Recreation 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Panthers 6, Bruins 1| Recap

Recreation 3: | Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Florida wins 4-2

Western Convention

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Recreation 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2 OT) | Recap

Dallas wins the sequence 4-2

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Recreation 1: | Canucks 5, Oilers 4| Recap

Recreation 2: | Oilers 4, Canucks 3 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Recreation 7: | Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Edmonton wins the sequence 4-3

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: First spherical outcomes and scores

Under are the scores for the primary spherical of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jap Convention

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Recreation 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Rangers 3, Capitals 1 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Rangers 4, Capitals 2 | Recap

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Recreation 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Recreation 5: | Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Recreation 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 3: | Panthers 5, Lightning 3 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Lightning 6, Panthers 3 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Panthers 6, Lightning 1 | Recap

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Recreation 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 6: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1| Recap

Recreation 7: | Bruins 2, Maple Leafs 1 (OT) | Recap

Western Convention

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Recreation 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 4: | Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 0 | Recap

Recreation 7: | Stars 2, Golden Knights 1| Recap

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Recreation 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Avalanche 6, Jets 2 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Avalanche 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Avalanche 6, Jets 3 | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Recreation 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Recreation 3: | Canucks 2, Predators 1 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Canucks 4, Predators 3 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 5: | Predators 2, Canucks 1 | Recap

Recreation 6: | Canucks 1, Predators 0 | Recap

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Recreation 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Recreation 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap

Recreation 3: | Oilers 6, Kings 1 | Recap

Recreation 4: | Oilers 1, Kings 0 | Recap

Recreation 5: | Oilers 4, Kings 3 | Recap

Who gained the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup?

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in 5 video games to win the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup.