USMNT vs. Colombia: Match Recap & Highlights

USMNT FALLS 5-1 TO COLOMBIA IN COPA AMERICA PREPARATION

FRIENDLY

LANDOVER, Md. (June 8, 2024) – The U.S. Males’s Nationwide group fell 5-1 to

Colombia in a global pleasant in preparation for the 2024 Copa America. The attendance mark of 55,494 was the second-highest attendance rating for a U.S. Soccer-controlled USMNT match in Washington, DC.

Within the first of two warm-up video games the USA will play earlier than internet hosting the forty eighth version of the Copa América, Colombia’s opportunism in entrance of aim and ruthlessness in punishing U.S. miscues made the distinction on a heat afternoon at Commanders Discipline in Landover, Md.

The showdown between the edges ranked eleventh (USA) and twelfth (Colombia) by FIFA was performed at a brisk tempo earlier than 55,494 followers and featured scoring possibilities at each ends. The guests had been extra environment friendly early and a possible U.S. comeback – sparked by a 58th-minute aim from Tim Weah that halved the deficit – was snuffed out by a late Colombian onslaught.

Fluminense’s Jhon Arias, who received the Bronze Ball on the 2023 FIFA Membership World Cup, and Rafael Santos Borré of Brazil’s SC Internacional tallied for Colombia within the opening 20 minutes. Los Cafeteros’ robust begin was becoming, as a result of it entered the match on a roll. They haven’t misplaced since February 2022 and at the moment are unbeaten in 22 consecutive outings (17-0-5), 19 of these coming underneath the steering of Argentine supervisor Néstor Lorenzo. Colombia additionally holds a bonus over the USMNT, going 6-0-2 since final shedding to the People again in 2005.

The opening minutes in Landover, situated just a few miles east of the nation’s

capital, set the tone. U.S. striker Folarin Balogun had a glance only a few seconds after the opening whistle however despatched an 18-yard effort over the crossbar. 5 minutes later, Arias made no mistake on a rocket of a shot from shut vary.

Within the ninth minute, Balogun ran onto an ideal lengthy ball from U.S. left again Antonee Robinson and beat goalkeeper Camilo Vargas. However a Colombian defender was there to clear the ball off the road. Ten minutes later, the guests had been up by a pair because of Borré’s acrobatic bicycle kick. Within the thirty second, U.S. captain Christian Pulisic noticed his sharp, near-post header parried away by Vargas.

The steadiness of play was comparatively even, however Colombia’s penalty-area prowess separated the edges at intermission. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter swapped World Cup aim scorers because the second half began, sending Haji Wright on for Pulisic. And the Coventry Metropolis synthetic a direct influence, simply lacking a promising Fiftieth-minute header after which testing the Colombian rearguard off a cross from Gio Reyna just a few moments later.

Simply earlier than the hour mark, the U.S. was again in it. Reyna and Wright had been concerned within the buildup however Weah did the lion’s share of the work, discovering Balogun on the suitable after which working laborious to satisfy the return cross for a well-placed end. It was Weah’s sixth USMNT aim and his first since netting in a pleasant win over Uzbekistan in September 2023.

However the hosts’ resurgence was brief lived. A number of second-half substitutions on either side impacted on-field chemistry. U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner saved his group in it with a lovely diving save of a Sixty fourth-minute shot from Colombia captain James Rodríguez. The dam then burst within the 77th, because the U.S., which hoped to ascertain some rhythm searching for an equalizer, was punished 3 times in fast succession after shedding the ball in its personal half.

Three targets in 11 minutes from Richard Ríos (Palmeiras), Jorge Carrascal

(Dynamo Moscow) and Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth) produced the ultimate margin.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

COLOMBIA — Jhon Arias, sixth minute: Colombia established possession on the U.S. left and the ball made its technique to veteran playmaker James Rodríguez, who slid a cross into the penalty space. Antonee Robinson lunged and obtained a foot to it, however Arias beat two U.S. defenders to the unfastened ball and blasted a short-range shot simply contained in the close to submit. USA 0, COL 1

COLOMBIA — Rafael Santos Borré (Jefferson Lerma), nineteenth minute: A brief nook performed into to the U.S. penalty space was met by middle again Tim Ream, however Colombia’s Lerma received the second ball and nodded it towards the left submit. Borré was there and bounced an acrobatic, six-yard bicycle kick previous goalkeeper Matt Turner. USA 0, COL 2

USA — Tim Weah (Folarin Balogun), 58th minute: spell of possession and a few beautiful side-to-side buildup led to Weah’s sixth U.S. aim. Gio Reyna and Haji Wright helped draw Colombia’s protection towards the U.S. left earlier than Weah whipped a cross towards Folarin Balogun in the suitable channel. Weah saved working, latched onto Balogun’s well-timed by ball and beat the charging Colombia goalkeeper to the far submit. USA 1, COL 2

COLOMBIA — Richard Ríos (Luis Sinisterra), 77th minute: U.S. midfielder

Johnny Cardoso was tackled in midfield. Ríos picked up the unfastened ball, fed

Sinisterra on the suitable wing and ran towards the penalty space. Sinisterra dribbled towards the endline, held off Yunus Musah and minimize a wise cross again towards the penalty spot. Ríos was there, and his shot deflected off Cameron Carter-Vickers and bounced in. USA 1, COL 3

COLOMBIA — Jorge Carrascal (Juan Fernando Quintero): eighty fifth minute: Tim Weah was caught on the dribble by Carascal and the ball bounced to Quintero, who had room to advance because the U.S. pushed ahead. Quintero slid the ball again to Carrascal on the left, and he had loads of time to select his spot behind Turner. USA 1, COL 4

COLOMBIA — Luis Sinisterra (Juan Fernando Quintero): 88th minute:

Colombia’s Jhon Lucumí intercepted a Cameron Carter-Vickers cross in midfield and the ball was within the U.S. web seconds later. Lucumí rapidly fed Quintero, who slid an angled cross by to Sinisterra, who beat Turner to the suitable submit. The three Colombian gamers took a mixed 5 touches. USA 1, COL 5

• As we speak’s Beginning XI had a median age of 25 years, 237 days, making it the ninth-oldest lineup deployed underneath Gregg Berhalter and third oldest since 2021.

• Tim Weah scored the sixth worldwide His final aim for the U.S. got here on Sept. 9, 2023, the primary in a 3-0 pleasant win over Uzbekistan.

• Folarin Balogun assisted on Weah’s second half end, incomes his third profession USMNT help.

• Christian Pulisic captained the group for the twenty second time tonight. The USA is 16-3-3 when Pulisic wears the armband. He additionally earned his squad-leading 67th cap, tying him with 1994 FIFA World Cup alum Mike Sorber for thirty seventh on the USMNT’s all-time caps record.

• Antonee Robinson began his fifth-consecutive USMNT match immediately, whereas Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah began their third consecutive matches of 2024.

• Tonight’s match marked the primary time the again 4 of Joe Scally, Chris Richards, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson began collectively. It was additionally the fourth time and second consecutive match that Richards and Ream paired in central protection.

• Tim Ream has now earned 11 of his 57 caps after his thirty fifth birthday, rating him third most amongst USMNT subject gamers after turning 35. He is available in behind Fernando Clavijo (41 of 61 caps) and Thomas Dooley (24 of 81 caps).

• In making his fortieth profession look tonight, goalkeeper Matt Turner has earned begins in 25 of the final 27 USMNT matches for which he has been out there in a run that dates again to Sept. 23, 2022 vs. Japan in Düsseldorf, Germany.

• Midfielder Johnny Cardoso earned his third profession begin tonight and first for the reason that 4-0 win towards Ghana on Oct. 17, 2023 in Nashville.

• Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers made his seventeenth look for the USMNT immediately as a second half substitution, and his first look for the group in 2024.

• Midfielder Luca de la Torre additionally made his first USMNT look of 2024 immediately, approaching as a second half substitution to earn his twenty first profession cap for the U.S.

• 5 USMNT starters made their first appearances towards South American opposition: Folarin Balogun, Johnny Cardoso, Gio Reyna, Chris Richards and Matt Turner.

• Ahead Josh Sargent (foot harm) was the one U.S. participant not dressed tonight.

• Gregg Berhalter is now 43-15-12 in 70 matches as USMNT head coach. The USA is 1-2-3 in 5 matches towards South American opposition underneath Berhalter.

• As we speak’s attendance of 55,494 ranks third all-time for matches performed within the D.C./Maryland/Virginia (DMV) space, and second all-time for U.S. Soccer-controlled USMNT matches within the D.C./Maryland/Virginia (DMV) space.

• Following immediately’s end result, the USMNT is 3-14-5 all-time towards Colombia, with the group’s final win coming in a 3-0 victory on March 9, 2005 in Fullerton, Calif. The group’s eight- match winless streak towards Los Cafeteros is at the moment the second longest of any opponent after Brazil (11 matches).

-U.S. MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT-

Match: United States Males’s Nationwide Group vs. Colombia

Date: June 8, 2024

Competitors: Pleasant

Venue: Commanders Discipline; Landover, Md.

Attendance: 55,494

Kickoff: 5:37 p.m. ET

Climate: 84 levels; sunny

Scoring Abstract 1 2 F USA 0 1 1 COL 2 3 5 COL – Jhon Arias sixth minute COL – Rafael Borré 19 USA – Timothy Weah (Folarin Balogun) 58 COL – Richard Rios (Luis Sinisterra) 77 COL – Jorge Carrascal (Juan Quintero) 85 COL – Luis Sinisterra (Juan Quintero) 88

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 3-Chris Richards, 5-Antonee Robinson, 7-Gio Reyna (17-Malik Tillman, 63’), 8-Weston McKennie (6-Yunus Musah, 71’), 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.) (19-Haji Wright, 45’), 13-Tim Ream (2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 62’), 15-Johnny Cardoso (14-Luca de la Torre, 83’), 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 72’), 21-Tim Weah, 22-Joe Scally

Substitutes: 18-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 4-Tyler Adams, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 12-Miles Robinson, 16-Shaq Moore, 23-Kristoffer Lund, 24-Mark McKenzie, 26-Timmy Tillman

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

COL: 12-Camilo Vargas; 23-Davinson Sánchez, 3-Jhon Lucumi, 17-Johan Mojica, 21-Daniel Muñoz; 16-Jefferson Lerma (5-Kevin Castaño, 83’), 15-Mateus Uribe (6-Richard Rios, 45’); 10- James Rodríguez (20-Juan Quintero, 71’), 7-Luis Díaz (18-Luis Sinisterra, 71’), 11-Jhon Arias (8-

Jorge Carrascal, 62’); 19-Rafael Borré (14-Jhon Durán, 62’)

Substitutes not used: 22-Yaser Asprilla, 25-Álvaro Montero, 13-Yerry Mina, 1-David Ospina, 27-Deiver Machado, 4-Santiago Arias, 9-Miguel Borja, 2-Carlos Cuesta, 24-Jhon Córdoba

Head coach: Néstor Gabriel Lorenzo

Stats Abstract: USA / COL

Pictures: 10 / 15

Pictures on Aim: 2 / 6

Saves: 1 / 0

Nook Kicks: 2 / 2

Fouls: 7 / 16

Offside: 2 / 2

Misconduct Abstract:

USA – Matt Turner (Warning) 69th minute

Officers:

Referee: Fernando Hernández Gómez (MEX)

Assistant Referee 1: Michel Morales Morales (MEX)

Assistant Referee 2: Karen Diaz Medina (MEX)

4th Official: Adonai Escobedo (MEX)

