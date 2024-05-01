How to watch the OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA Playoffs game tonight: Game 4 livestream options, more

A Thunder fan holds up an indication that reads “Sweep the Pelicans” in the course of the fourth quarter in Sport Three of the primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder at Smoothie King Middle on April 27, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Sean Gardner/Getty Pictures



The New Orleans Pelicans face the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder tonight for Sport 4 of the groups’ Spherical 1 NBA Playoffs sequence. Three video games down within the best-of-seven sequence, the Pelicans face elimination tonight if they do not pull out a win.

Learn under for how one can watch Sport 4 of the Thunder vs. Pelicans sequence tonight.

How and when to observe tonight’s OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA recreation

Sport 4 of the NBA Playoffs sequence between the OKC Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans can be performed on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). The sport will air on NBA TV and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured under.

How you can watch the OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans recreation with out cable

In case your cable subscription does not carry NBA TV otherwise you’ve minimize the wire along with your cable firm, you possibly can nonetheless watch in the present day’s recreation. Under are the platforms on which you’ll watch tonight’s Thunder vs. Pelicans recreation reside.

Sling TV: Probably the most cost-effective approach to stream the OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans recreation

Some of the cost-effective methods to stream in the present day’s recreation is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To observe in the present day’s recreation, you will want a subscription to the Orange tier, plus the Sling Sports activities Further bundle, which incorporates NBA TV. For entry to extra NBA playoff video games, improve to the Orange + Blue tier, which incorporates your native ABC, NBC and Fox associates’ reside feeds.

The Orange tier is generally $40 per thirty days, however Sling TV has a proposal for brand spanking new subscribers the place you may get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier prices $35 in your first month, and $60 per thirty days after that. You possibly can cancel anytime. Add the Sports activities Further bundle to observe tonight’s recreation for $11 per thirty days.

Notice: As a result of Sling TV does not carry CBS, you will not be capable to watch CBS-aired reside sports activities, together with the NFL. In the event you’re searching for one reside TV streaming platform to observe all of your favourite sports activities, we recommend a subscription to Fubo or Hulu + Dwell TV.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange tier:

There are 32 channels to observe in whole, together with ESPN, TNT and TBS.

You get entry to NBA basketball, NHL MLB and Monday Evening Soccer NFL video games airing on ESPN subsequent season on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the Thunder vs. Pelicans recreation totally free with Fubo



You too can catch in the present day’s recreation on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that gives entry to NBA TV, ABC and ESPN, along with virtually each NFL recreation subsequent season.

To observe the NBA Playoffs with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You possibly can start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or pc. Along with NBA basketball, you will have entry to NFL soccer, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games.

Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per thirty days after your free seven-day trial. To observe in the present day’s recreation, add on the $7.99 per thirty days Fubo Further bundle, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels with reside video games. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the flexibility to stream in 4K, beginning at $90 per thirty days.

Prime options of FuboTV Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with Fubo, you possibly can cancel anytime.

The Professional tier consists of 195 channels, so there’s one thing for everybody within the household to observe.

Fubo consists of most channels you will want to observe reside sports activities, together with CBS (not obtainable by Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, pill and different gadgets.

The very best place to get NBA Playoffs fan gear: Fanatics



Rooting from house is way more enjoyable with NBA crew gear. Fanatics is our first cease for the latest NBA fan gear, our go-to for NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals merch like jerseys, commemorative T-shirts, hats and extra. Fanatics additionally has just-released NFL Draft jerseys, like No. 1 general draft choose Caleb Williams’ new Chicago Bears jersey.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic throws a go in opposition to the Chicago Bulls in the course of the first quarter at Kia Middle on April 07, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Wealthy Storry/Getty Pictures



The primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs started on April 20.

First spherical schedule

Under are the dates, occasions and networks airing every recreation of the primary spherical of the NBA Playoffs. All occasions Jap.

Jap Convention

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Warmth

• Sport 1: Celtics 114, Warmth 94

• Sport 2: Warmth 111, Celtics 101

• Sport 3: Celtics 104, Warmth 84

• Sport 4: Celtics vs. Warmth; Monday, April 29 (7:30, TNT)

• Sport 5: Warmth vs. Celtics; Wednesday, Might 1 (7:30 ET, TNT)

• Sport 6: Celtics vs. Warmth; Friday, Might 3 (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Warmth vs. Celtics; Sunday, Might 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If obligatory

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Sport 1: 76ers vs. Knicks 111, 76ers 104

• Sport 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

• Sport 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

• Sport 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

• Sport 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (7 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If obligatory

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Sport 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

• Sport 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

• Sport 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118

• Sport 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

• Sport 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (9:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If obligatory

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Sport 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

• Sport 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

• Sport 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

• Sport 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

• Sport 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (8 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Sport 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Friday, Might 3 (TBD, TBD)

• Sport 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If obligatory

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Sport 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

• Sport 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

• Sport 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

• Sport 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Sport 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If obligatory



(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Sport 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

• Sport 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

• Sport 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

• Sport 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

• Sport 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (10 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

= If obligatory

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Sport 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Sport 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Sport 3: Timberwolves 129, Suns 109

• Sport 4: Timberwolves 112, Suns 116

* = If obligatory

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Sport 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

• Sport 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

• Sport 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

• Sport 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

• Sport 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Wednesday, Might 1 (10 p.m. on TNT)

• Sport 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Sport 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If obligatory

Convention semifinals schedule

The convention semifinals will start Might 6-7, however can transfer as much as Might 4-5 if the prior spherical’s sequence ends early.

Convention finals schedule

The convention finals will start Might 21-22, however can transfer as much as Might 19-20 if the prior spherical’s sequence ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start on June 6, airing on ABC.