How to Watch The Special Online

Ozempic, the burden loss drug that has taken over Hollywood this previous 12 months, is on the middle of the most recent “South Park” streaming particular, now streaming on Paramount+.

In “South Park: The Finish of Weight problems,” the burden loss medication take the quiet mountain city of South Park by storm. When the chubby, foul-mouthed Eric Cartman is denied entry to the drugs, he recruits Kyle, Stan, Butters and Kenny for assist.

Within the trailer, Cartman laments his measurement within the mirror whereas his pals run lab experiments in lab coats and goggles, making ready him to take the medication. “We’ve been out navigating the American healthcare system,” says Butters. “I nearly died!”

Paramount+ has launched six different streaming unique occasions: “South Park: Publish COVID,” “South Park: Publish COVID: The Return of COVID,” “South Park: The Streaming Wars,” “South Park: The Streaming Wars Half 2,” “South Park: Becoming a member of the Panderverse” and the just lately launched “South Park (Not Appropriate For Kids).” All six specials are completely accessible to stream on Paramount+.

“South Park” first debuted on Comedy Central in 1997 and has been renewed by way of 2027. The renewal will take the present by way of its thirtieth season on the air. Episodes of “South Park” will be watched on Comedy Central, Max and Amazon Prime’s Max Channel.

“South Park: The Finish of Weight problems” is produced by MTV Leisure Studios. “South Park” is co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who each function government producers, together with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers.

Stream the brand new particular on Paramount+ beginning Could 24.