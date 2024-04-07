How to watch today’s Alabama vs. UConn men’s NCAA March Madness Final Four basketball game: Livestream options, more

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies speaks with Stephon Citadel #5 of the Connecticut Huskies throughout the first half of the sport in opposition to the Northwestern Wildcats throughout the second spherical of the NCAA Males’s Basketball Event. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Pictures through Getty Photos



The Alabama Crimson Tide have by no means been to the lads’s Last 4, till immediately. The Huskies have been all however invincible all through the 2024 NCAA event, however Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide staff has proven themselves to be worthy adversaries seeking to make a splash of their Last 4 debut.

Maintain studying for a way and when to look at the Alabama vs. UConn males’s Last 4 NCAA March Insanity recreation immediately.

Which groups are taking part in within the 2024 males’s Last 4

No. 11 NC State Wolfpack vs. No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 1 Connecticut Huskies

How and when to look at the Alabama vs. UConn recreation



The Alabama vs. UConn Last 4 recreation can be performed Saturday, April 6, 2024 8:45 p.m. ET (5:49 p.m. PT). The sport will air on TBS, TNT and TruTV and stream on the platforms featured beneath.

Previous to the Alabama vs. UConn recreation, the NC State vs. Purdue Last 4 recreation can be performed at 6:09 p.m. ET (3:09 p.m. PT). The sport will air on TBS, TNT and TruTV as effectively.

Find out how to watch the Alabama vs. UConn Last 4 recreation with out cable

In case you’ve given up your cable subscription, or your cable supplier would not embrace the channels carrying March Insanity this 12 months, you’ll be able to subscribe to one of many streaming or reside TV platforms featured beneath.

Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Alabama vs. UConn Last 4 recreation

You may watch March Insanity 2024, together with each the lads’s and girls’s Last 4 and championship video games, with the Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with CBS, ESPN, TNT, TBS, ABC and TruTV, and consists of the ESPN+ streaming service, so you can watch each recreation of each tournaments. The ladies’s Last 4 will even be broadcast reside on ESPN+. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch each remaining March Insanity recreation on each community with Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Reside TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 per thirty days.

Sling TV: Probably the most cost-effective solution to stream the lads’s Last 4 video games

If you do not have cable TV that features TBS, TNT and TruTV one of the crucial cost-effective methods to stream the lads’s Last 4 this 12 months is thru a subscription to Sling TV Orange plan. The streamer affords entry to your native community affiliate’s reside feed (excluding CBS) and even consists of the NFL Community and ESPN with its Orange + Blue tier plan. Additionally price noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording house included, excellent for recording all the most important moments of the NCAA Last 4.

You may watch the Last 4 with Sling TV Orange. Sling TV is presently providing a pay as you go deal the place you will get 4 months of the Orange tier for $120, a reduction of $40. The Orange tier can be accessible for $40 per thirty days — you’ll be able to cancel anytime. To observe each males’s and girls’s video games, you will wish to subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier for $60 per thirty days. Sling TV can be providing 50% off the primary month of any pricing tear. Affords could range.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to look at in whole, together with ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC. (the place accessible).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games subsequent season on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Males’s March Insanity 2024: NCAA Event Championship Recreation



The lads’s NCAA Event Championship Recreation can be performed on Monday, April 8, 2024. The sport can be performed at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ at 9:20 p.m. ET. The sport will air on TBS.

Accomplished March Insanity rounds: Dates and scores

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a good time defeating the Clemson Tigers 89-82 within the Elite 8 spherical of the NCAA Males’s Basketball Event at Crypto.com Enviornment on March 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How/Getty Photos



The First 4 video games have been performed from March 19 by way of March 20, 2024. All video games have been performed on the College of Dayton Enviornment in Dayton, OH.

First 4 winners: March 19, 2024

Beneath are matchups and scores for every recreation performed onTuesday, March 19, 2024.

Tuesday, March 19 (First 4)

First 4 winners: March 20, 2024

Beneath are matchups and scores for every recreation performed on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Wednesday, March 20 (First 4)

March Insanity 2024: First spherical

The NCAA March Insanity Spherical of 64 started on Thursday, March 21, 2024 with the Mississippi State vs. Michigan State recreation and ended on Friday, March 22, 2024.

March Insanity first spherical: Thursday, March 21 recreation instances and community

Beneath are matchups and scores for every recreation performed on Thursday, March 21, 2024. All instances Japanese.

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. | CBS (Michigan, 69-51)

(6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne | 12:40 p.m. | truTV (Duquense, 71-67)

(3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron | 1:30 p.m. | TNT (Creighton 77-60)

(2) Arizona vs. (15) Lengthy Seashore State | 2 p.m. | TBS (Arizona, 85-65)

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Wagner | 2:45 p.m. | CBS (North Carolina, 90-62)

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV (Illinois, 85-69)

(6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon | 4 p.m. | TNT (Oregon, 87-73)

(7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada | 4:30 p.m. | TBS (Dayton, 63-60)

(7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State | 6:50 p.m. | TNT (Texas, 56-44)

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | CBS (Oakland, 80-76)

(5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese | 7:25 p.m. | TBS (Gonzaga, 86-65)

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV (Iowa State, 82-65)

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter’s | 9:20 p.m. | TNT (Tennessee, 83-49)

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State | 9:40 p.m. | CBS (NC State, 80-67)

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford | 9:55 p.m. | TBS (Kansas, 93-89)

(7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV (Washington State, 66-61)

March Insanity first spherical: Friday, March 22 recreation instances and community

Beneath are matchups and scores for every recreation performed on Friday, March 22, 2024. All instances Japanese.

(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern | 12:15 p.m. | CBS (Northwestern, 77-65)

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate | 12:40 p.m. | truTV (Baylor, 92-67)

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB | 1:45 p.m. | TNT (San Diego State, 69-65)

(2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky | 2 p.m. | TBS (Marquette, 87-69)

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson | 2:45 p.m. | CBS (UConn, 91-52)

(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico | 3:10 p.m. | truTV (Clemson, 77-56)

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale | 4:15 p.m. | TNT (Yale, 78-76)

(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado | 4:30 p.m. | TBS (Colorado, 102, 100)

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M | 6:50 p.m. | TNT (Texas, 98-83)

(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | CBS (Duke, 64-47)

(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling/Montana State | 7:25 p.m. | TBS (Purdue, 78-50)

(4) Alabama vs. (13) Faculty of Charleston | 7:35 pm. | truTV (Alabama, 109-96)

(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood | 9:20 p.m. | TNT (Houston, 86-46)

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison | 9:40 p.m. | CBS ( James Madison , 72-61)

, 72-61) (8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS (Utah State, 88-72)

(5) Saint Mary’s vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV (Grand Canyon, 75-66)

March Insanity 2024: Second spherical

The NCAA March Insanity Spherical of 32 started on Saturday, March 23, 2024 and ended on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

March Insanity second spherical: Saturday, March 23

Beneath are matchups and scores for every recreation performed on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

(2) Arizona vs. (7) Dayton (Arizona, 78-68)

(5) Gonzaga vs. (4) Kansas (Gonzaga, 89-68)

(1) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State (North Carolina, 85-69)

(2) Iowa State vs. (7) Washington State (Iowa State, 67-56)

(11) NC State vs. (14) Oakland (NC State, 79-73)

(2) Tennessee vs. (7) Texas (Tennessee, 62-58)

(3) Illinois vs. (11) Duquesne (Illinois, 89-63)

(3) Creighton vs. (11) Oregon (2OT) (Creighton, 86-73 2OT)

March Insanity second spherical: Sunday, March 24

Beneath are matchups and scores for every recreation performed on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

(2) Marquette vs. (10) Colorado (Marquette, 81-77)

(1) Purdue vs. (8) Utah State (Purdue, 106-67)

(4) Duke vs. (12) James Madison (Duke, 93-55)

(6) Clemson vs. (3) Baylor (Clemson, 72-64)

(4) Alabama vs. (12) Grand Canyon (Alabama, 72-61)

(1) UConn vs. (9) Northwestern (UConn, 75-58)

(1) Houston vs. (9) Texas A&M (OT) (Houston, 100-95 OT)

(5) San Diego State vs. (13) Yale (San Diego State, 85-57)

Males’s March Insanity Candy 16: Thursday, March 28

Beneath are matchups and scores for every recreation performed on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Males’s March Insanity Candy 16: Friday, March 29

Beneath are matchups and scores for every recreation performed on Friday, March 29, 2024.

March Insanity 2024: Elite 8 video games schedule

The Elite 8 video games have been performed from Saturday, March 30, 2024 by way of Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Males’s March Insanity Elite 8: Saturday, March 30

Beneath are matchups and scores for every recreation performed on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

(1) UConn 77 vs. (3) Illinois 52 (UConn, 77-52)

(4) Alabama 89, (6) Clemson 82 (Alabama, 89-82)

March Insanity Elite 8: Sunday, March 31

Beneath are matchups and scores for every recreation performed on Sunday, March 31, 2024.