How to watch the men’s Final Four NCAA March Madness games today

UConn Huskies guard Apostolos Roumoglou (33) celebrates after slicing the web down after advancing to the Remaining 4 after profitable the NCAA Division I Males’s Championship Elite Eight spherical basketball sport between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the UConn Huskies on March 25, 2023 at T-Cellular Enviornment in Las Vegas, NV. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire through Getty Pictures



The Remaining 4 is lastly right here. Full with surprises and upsets, the lads’s NCAA Remaining 4 guarantees the extreme, emotional and top-tier basketball that defines March Insanity every year.

Maintain studying to search out out which groups are enjoying, and the way and when to observe the lads’s Remaining 4, even when you do not have cable.

When is March Insanity 2024?

The 2024 NCAA males’s school basketball match is being performed from March 19, 2024 by April 8, 2024.

Which groups are enjoying within the 2024 males’s Remaining 4?

No. 11 NC State Wolfpack vs. No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 1 Connecticut Huskies

How and when to observe the lads’s Remaining 4 video games



Each males’s Remaining 4 video games will probably be performed on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Each video games will air on TBS, TNT and TruTV.

The right way to watch the lads’s Remaining 4 video games with out cable

For those who’ve given up your cable subscription, or your cable supplier does not embrace the channels carrying March Insanity this 12 months, you may subscribe to one of many streaming or reside TV platforms featured under.

Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle: The one option to stream each March Insanity sport

You may watch March Insanity 2024, together with each the lads’s and ladies’s Remaining 4 and championship video games, with the Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with CBS, ESPN, TNT, TBS, ABC and TruTV, and consists of the ESPN+ streaming service, so you can watch each sport of each tournaments. The ladies’s Remaining 4 will probably be broadcast reside on ESPN+. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch each March Insanity sport on each community this season with Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 per 30 days.

Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective option to stream the lads’s Remaining 4 video games

If you do not have cable TV that features TBS, TNT and TruTV probably the most cost-effective methods to stream the Remaining 4 video games this 12 months is thru a subscription to the Sling TV Orange plan. The streamer affords entry to your native community affiliate’s reside feed (excluding CBS) and even consists of the NFL Community and ESPN with its Orange + Blue tier plan. Additionally value noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording area included, excellent for recording all the most important moments of the NCAA Remaining 4.

You may watch right now’s video games with Sling TV Orange. Sling TV is at the moment providing a pay as you go deal the place you may get 4 months of the Orange tier for $120, a reduction of $40. The Orange tier can also be obtainable for $40 per 30 days — you may cancel anytime. To observe each males’s and ladies’s video games, besides these airing on CBS, you may need to subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier for $60 per 30 days. Sling TV can also be providing 50% off the primary month of any pricing tear. Gives could differ.

High options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to observe in complete, together with ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC. (the place obtainable).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games subsequent season on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

March Insanity 2024: NCAA Match Championship Sport



The NCAA Match Championship Sport will probably be performed on Monday, April 8, 2024. The sport will probably be performed at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ at 9:20 p.m. ET. The sport will air on TBS.

Accomplished March Insanity rounds: Dates and scores

Fletcher Loyer #2 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts in the course of the second half in opposition to the Gonzaga Bulldogs within the Candy 16 spherical of the NCAA Males’s Basketball Match at Little Caesars Enviornment on March 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Mike Mulholland / Getty Pictures



The First 4 video games have been performed from March 19 by March 20, 2024. All video games have been performed on the College of Dayton Enviornment in Dayton, OH.

First 4 winners: March 19, 2024

Beneath are matchups and scores for every sport performed on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Tuesday, March 19 (First 4)

First 4 winners: March 20, 2024

Beneath are matchups and scores for every sport performed on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Wednesday, March 20 (First 4)

March Insanity 2024: First spherical

The NCAA March Insanity Spherical of 64 started on Thursday, March 21, 2024 with the Mississippi State vs. Michigan State sport and ended on Friday, March 22, 2024.

March Insanity first spherical: Thursday, March 21 sport instances and community

Beneath are matchups and scores for every sport performed on Thursday, March 21, 2024. All instances Japanese.

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. | CBS (Michigan, 69-51)

(6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne | 12:40 p.m. | truTV (Duquense, 71-67)

(3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron | 1:30 p.m. | TNT (Creighton 77-60)

(2) Arizona vs. (15) Lengthy Seaside State | 2 p.m. | TBS (Arizona, 85-65)

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Wagner | 2:45 p.m. | CBS (North Carolina, 90-62)

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV (Illinois, 85-69)

(6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon | 4 p.m. | TNT (Oregon, 87-73)

(7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada | 4:30 p.m. | TBS (Dayton, 63-60)

(7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State | 6:50 p.m. | TNT (Texas, 56-44)

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | CBS (Oakland, 80-76)

(5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese | 7:25 p.m. | TBS (Gonzaga, 86-65)

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV (Iowa State, 82-65)

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter’s | 9:20 p.m. | TNT (Tennessee, 83-49)

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State | 9:40 p.m. | CBS (NC State, 80-67)

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford | 9:55 p.m. | TBS (Kansas, 93-89)

(7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV (Washington State, 66-61)

March Insanity first spherical: Friday, March 22 sport instances and community

Beneath are matchups and scores for every sport performed on Friday, March 22, 2024. All instances Japanese.

(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern | 12:15 p.m. | CBS (Northwestern, 77-65)

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate | 12:40 p.m. | truTV (Baylor, 92-67)

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB | 1:45 p.m. | TNT (San Diego State, 69-65)

(2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky | 2 p.m. | TBS (Marquette, 87-69)

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson | 2:45 p.m. | CBS (UConn, 91-52)

(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico | 3:10 p.m. | truTV (Clemson, 77-56)

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale | 4:15 p.m. | TNT (Yale, 78-76)

(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado | 4:30 p.m. | TBS (Colorado, 102, 100)

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M | 6:50 p.m. | TNT (Texas, 98-83)

(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | CBS (Duke, 64-47)

(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling/Montana State | 7:25 p.m. | TBS (Purdue, 78-50)

(4) Alabama vs. (13) Faculty of Charleston | 7:35 pm. | truTV (Alabama, 109-96)

(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood | 9:20 p.m. | TNT (Houston, 86-46)

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison | 9:40 p.m. | CBS ( James Madison , 72-61)

, 72-61) (8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS (Utah State, 88-72)

(5) Saint Mary’s vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV (Grand Canyon, 75-66)

March Insanity 2024: Second spherical

The NCAA March Insanity Spherical of 32 started on Saturday, March 23, 2024 and ended on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

March Insanity second spherical: Saturday, March 23

Beneath are matchups and scores for every sport performed on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

(2) Arizona vs. (7) Dayton (Arizona, 78-68)

(5) Gonzaga vs. (4) Kansas (Gonzaga, 89-68)

(1) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State (North Carolina, 85-69)

(2) Iowa State vs. (7) Washington State (Iowa State, 67-56)

(11) NC State vs. (14) Oakland (NC State, 79-73)

(2) Tennessee vs. (7) Texas (Tennessee, 62-58)

(3) Illinois vs. (11) Duquesne (Illinois, 89-63)

(3) Creighton vs. (11) Oregon (2OT) (Creighton, 86-73 2OT)

March Insanity second spherical: Sunday, March 24

Beneath are matchups and scores for every sport performed on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

(2) Marquette vs. (10) Colorado (Marquette, 81-77)

(1) Purdue vs. (8) Utah State (Purdue, 106-67)

(4) Duke vs. (12) James Madison (Duke, 93-55)

(6) Clemson vs. (3) Baylor (Clemson, 72-64)

(4) Alabama vs. (12) Grand Canyon (Alabama, 72-61)

(1) UConn vs. (9) Northwestern (UConn, 75-58)

(1) Houston vs. (9) Texas A&M (OT) (Houston, 100-95 OT)

(5) San Diego State vs. (13) Yale (San Diego State, 85-57)

Males’s March Insanity Candy 16: Thursday, March 28

Beneath are matchups and scores for every sport performed on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Males’s March Insanity Candy 16: Friday, March 29

Beneath are matchups and scores for every sport performed on Friday, March 29, 2024.

March Insanity 2024: Elite 8 video games schedule

The Elite 8 video games have been performed from Saturday, March 30, 2024 by Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Males’s March Insanity Elite 8: Saturday, March 30

Beneath are matchups and scores for every sport performed on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

(1) UConn 77 vs. (3) Illinois 52 (UConn, 77-52)

(4) Alabama 89, (6) Clemson 82 (Alabama, 89-82)

March Insanity Elite 8: Sunday, March 31

Beneath are matchups and scores for every sport performed on Sunday, March 31, 2024.