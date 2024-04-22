How to watch today’s Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers NBA Playoff game: Game 1 livestream options, start time

Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers celebrates his dunk with Amir Coffey #7 throughout a 102-100 Clippers win over the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Enviornment on April 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How/Getty Photographs



Spherical 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs begins because the LA Clippers face the Dallas Mavericks at the moment. The Clippers are a talent-heavy crew with a roster stacked with veterans, together with Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Paul George. As Clippers famous person Kawhi Leonard battles a knee damage, the Clips are going to wish to muscle by in the event that they wish to ship Luca Doncic’s Mavericks residence.

Beneath is all the data it’s essential watch at the moment’s playoff sport, together with the best way to stream the sport without cost.

How and when to observe at the moment’s Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers NBA playoff sport

Recreation 1 of the NBA playoff sequence between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers sport will probably be performed on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). The sport will air on ABC and stream on SlingTV and the platforms featured under.

How one can watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers sport with out cable

In case your cable subscription would not carry ABC otherwise you’ve lower the twine together with your cable firm, you’ll be able to nonetheless watch at the moment’s sport. Beneath are the platforms on which you’ll watch at the moment’s Mavs vs. Clippers sport stay.

Sling TV: Probably the most cost-effective method to stream the Mavericks vs. Clippers sport

Probably the most cost-effective methods to stream at the moment’s NBA playoff sport is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To look at at the moment’s sport, you will want a subscription to the Blue tier, which incorporates ABC. For entry to extra NBA playoff video games, improve to the Orange + Blue tier (beneficial), which incorporates the video games performed on ESPN.

The Blue tier is generally $45 monthly, however Sling TV has a proposal for brand spanking new subscribers the place you may get your first month for $20. The Orange + Blue tier prices $35 in your first month, and $60 monthly after that. There’s additionally an NBA playoffs bundle deal the place it can save you $30 once you pre-pay for 3 months of service on any tier. You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

Word: As a result of Sling TV would not carry CBS, you will not be capable of watch CBS-aired stay sports activities, together with the NFL. In the event you’re in search of one stay TV streaming platform to observe all of your favourite sports activities, we propose a subscription to Fubo or Hulu + Stay TV.

High options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to observe in complete, together with ABC, ESPN, TNT and TBS.

You get entry to NFL video games airing on ESPN subsequent season on the lowest value.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers sport without cost with Fubo



You too can catch at the moment’s sport on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that provides entry to ABC and ESPN, along with nearly each NFL sport subsequent season.

To look at the NBA Playoffs with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You’ll be able to start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or pc. Along with NBA basketball, you will have entry to NFL soccer, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 monthly after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will wish to contemplate including on the $7.99 monthly Fubo Further bundle, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels with stay video games. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the flexibility to stream in 4K, beginning at $90 monthly ($70 for the primary month).

High options of FuboTV Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with Fubo, you’ll be able to cancel anytime.

The Professional tier consists of over 190 channels, so there’s one thing for everybody to get pleasure from.

Fubo consists of most channels you will want to observe stay sports activities, together with CBS (not accessible by Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, pill and different gadgets.

Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers sport stay

You’ll be able to watch at the moment’s sport with the Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally consists of the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch at the moment’s sport, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Clippers vs. Mavericks sequence schedule

Beneath is all the schedule for the Clippers vs. Mavericks sequence. All occasions Japanese.

Recreation 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Recreation 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Tuesday, April 23 (10:00 p.m. ET, TNT)

Mavericks vs. Clippers; Tuesday, April 23 (10:00 p.m. ET, TNT) Recreation 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Friday, April 26 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Clippers vs. Mavericks; Friday, April 26 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) Recreation 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m ET, ABC)

Clippers vs. Mavericks; Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m ET, ABC) Recreation 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Wednesday, Could 1 (TBD, TBD)*

Mavericks vs. Clippers; Wednesday, Could 1 (TBD, TBD)* Recreation 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Friday, Could 3 (TBD, TBD)*

Clippers vs. Mavericks; Friday, Could 3 (TBD, TBD)* Recreation 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, Could 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball towards the Miami Warmth in the course of the first quarter of the sport at Kaseya Heart on April 10, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Photographs



The primary spherical of the 2024 NBA Playoffs will begin April 20.

First spherical schedule

Beneath are the dates, occasions and networks airing every sport of the primary spherical of the NBA Playoffs. All occasions Japanese.

Japanese Convention

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Warmth

• Recreation 1: Warmth vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1:00 p.m. ET on ABC)

• Recreation 2: Warmth vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7:00 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Recreation 3: Celtics vs. Warmth; Saturday, April 27 (6:00 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Recreation 4: Celtics vs. Warmth; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Recreation 5: Warmth vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Recreation 6: Celtics vs. Warmth; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Recreation 7: Warmth vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Recreation 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN)

• Recreation 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Recreation 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Recreation 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1:00 p.m. on ABC)

• Recreation 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Recreation 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Recreation 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Recreation 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7:00 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Recreation 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Recreation 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

• Recreation 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7:00 p.m. on TNT)

• Recreation 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Recreation 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Recreation 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Recreation 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1:00 p.m. on ESPN)

• Recreation 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7:00 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Recreation 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7:00 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Recreation 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1:00 p.m. on TNT)

• Recreation 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Recreation 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Recreation 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial

Western Convention

(1) Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Recreation 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Recreation 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Recreation 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Recreation 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Recreation 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Recreation 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Recreation 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial



(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Recreation 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8:00 p.m. on ABC)

• Recreation 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Recreation 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Recreation 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Recreation 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

• Recreation 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Recreation 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

= If crucial

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

Recreation 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves ; Saturday, April 20 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

; Saturday, April 20 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Recreation 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Recreation 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Recreation 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Recreation 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)* Recreation 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, Could 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, Could 2 (TBD, TBD)* Recreation 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, Could 4 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Recreation 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Recreation 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 23 (10:00 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Recreation 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Friday, April 26 (8:00 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Recreation 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Recreation 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Recreation 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Recreation 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If crucial

Convention semifinals schedule

The convention semifinals will start Could 6-7, however can transfer as much as Could 4-5 if the prior spherical’s sequence ends early.

Convention finals schedule

The convention finals will start Could 21-22, however can transfer as much as Could 19-20 if the prior spherical’s sequence ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will start June 6, airing on ABC.