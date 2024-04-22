Beat the Heat (and other Boston Celtics playoff thoughts)

“So, we meet once more.”

That is straight out of a film script. The Boston Celtics face the Miami Warmth within the NBA Playoffs as soon as once more. It’s giving me a number of conflicting emotions.

On one hand, this can be a excellent alternative for revenge. They knocked us out final 12 months and we will (and will) return the favor this 12 months. Maybe that motivation for revenge will stop this group from getting overconfident and looking out previous the opponent the way in which they could have in dealing with the Chicago Bulls.

Then again, this Warmth group is simply not excellent and with out Jimmy Butler, they need to barely register as a pace bump to this 12 months’s model of the Celtics. Boston has a lot better objectives on this 12 months’s playoffs and so they merely must do their job to advance to the following spherical. If something, they need to be targeted on making fast work of this sequence to allow them to relaxation and put together for the following one.

Photograph by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe by way of Getty Pictures

On a metaphorical different hand, if the previous has taught us something, it’s to respect Erik Spoelstra. He’s going to throw all the things on the Celtics that he can consider. He’s going to maintain them on their toes and make issues attention-grabbing. They may even steal a recreation if the Celtics get unfocused or have a foul capturing evening. And oh boy will the recent takes circulate like lava over scorched earth. However this Celtics group is prepared for it and if something, they may get some good “clutch time” reps early within the playoffs.

Then on Normal Grievous’ different metallic hand, the playoffs are lastly beginning. One of the best Celtics group since 2009 has been coasting for over a month now. They lapped the sphere and handled the final portion of the season as an prolonged apply. The lengthy checklist of stats that show how particular this group was this season is enjoyable and all, however finally, none of that issues now. That was all prologue for what this season shall be remembered for. The Celtics can lastly lock in and lengthen the X-wings into assault mode.

Win the title and so many narratives change endlessly. That’s the one factor that issues at this level. There’s a lot expertise on this roster, too. The core of this group is aware of how laborious it’s to get near that purpose and fall quick. Jrue Vacation is aware of how laborious it’s to complete the job. Porzingis is aware of how laborious it’s to win on this league so he’s prepared play any position to assist this group win. Mazzulla would do something (and I imply something) to win a title.

This group is prepared. They’ve one purpose. The Warmth are simply the first step in the direction of that purpose.

Let’s go, Celtics!