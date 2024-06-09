India vs Pakistan – T20 World Cup match: Teams, head-to-head, form, pitch | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup News

Who: India vs Pakistan

What: ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match

When: Sunday, June 9, 10:30am native time (14:30 GMT)

The place: Nassau County Worldwide Cricket Stadium, New York, United States

How: Comply with Al Jazeera’s stay textual content and photograph protection

Gary Kirsten had his first style of the agony related to being a Pakistan cricket supporter when the brand new head coach of the boys’s aspect noticed the group crumble to a brilliant over loss towards USA of their opening match of the ICC Males’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan’s defeat towards the match debutants and co-hosts was amongst the largest shocks within the sport’s historical past, however Kirsten believes his gamers have “moved ahead” and at the moment are targeted on the problem forward.

The problem, by the way, can’t get any larger than a must-win World Cup match towards historic rivals India.

“There’s no want for me to encourage the group for this sport,” Kirsten advised reporters on Saturday.

The South African, who was in command of the Indian group after they gained their second ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, mentioned the ambiance could possibly be “somewhat bit totally different” as a result of the sport will not be being performed in India or Pakistan however expects loads of help for each groups on the New York venue.

Kirsten admitted that the pitch will probably be troublesome to bat on, and bowlers from each side may have a bonus.

“The batters are going to should play with braveness, assess the situations, assess what a very good rating could possibly be on this wicket [if we bat first] after which make sure that we get a aggressive complete.”

India’s captain Rohit Sharma agreed with Kirsten’s evaluation, and mentioned his group should assess the wicket “in a short time” and regulate accordingly.

Rohit’s aspect has the benefit of getting performed two video games on the pitch, one among which was their match opener towards Eire. India accomplished the difficult chase due to Rohit’s half-century, however the captain needed to retire damage after being hit on the arm.

The skilled batter mentioned he’ll play his innings in “a really balanced approach”.

“I don’t need to be too aggressive or too cautious, however somebody has to place strain on the bowlers to try to do one thing totally different. In any other case, it’s an easy sport [for the bowlers].”

Pitch and climate situations

The situation of the pitches on the Nassau County Stadium has steadily improved over the previous 4 video games, but it surely nonetheless has a component of unpredictability. Nevertheless, it’s nonetheless anticipated to favour seam bowlers and each side have loads of these of their lineups.

Following criticism from followers and ex-players, the Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC) admitted the pitches have been lower than commonplace and that floor workers have been engaged on remedying them.

The India-Pakistan match is predicted to be performed on a brand new floor.

Climate might have a say within the match as there’s a forecast for rain within the morning.

Type information

Each groups enter the match with contrasting types.

India have gained two of their final three T20I sequence at residence and away, and managed to beat Eire of their opening sport.

Pakistan couldn’t have had a worse begin to their marketing campaign, which additionally comes on the again of a 2-0 sequence loss towards England and 2-1 scrape previous Eire.

India: W W W W W

Pakistan: L L L W W

India group information

India are unlikely to tinker with the XI that bought them previous Eire within the opening sport, however there could possibly be a case for bringing in Kuldeep Yadav instead of Axar Patel given the previous’s success towards Pakistan’s captain.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan group information

Pakistan’s coach Kirsten evaded questions on his aspect’s taking part in XI and likewise stopped in need of Wasim’s inclusion within the aspect regardless of the all-rounder being declared match.

Azam Khan’s poor run of kind might see him drop out in favour of younger opener Saim Ayub, whereas the vastly skilled Wasim might slot in for Iftikhar Ahmed.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Key match-ups