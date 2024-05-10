Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream recap, Caitlin Clark stats

The Indiana Fever continues to be in preseason mode, however followers are able to see Caitlin Clark make her debut at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as a WNBA participant.

Indiana misplaced its opening exhibition recreation to the Dallas Wings on Could 3, 79-76. Clark led the way in which with 21 factors.

Tonight, the Fever play the Atlanta Dream within the ultimate preseason recreation. Indiana is favored by 1.5 factors, in response to BetMGM.

Chloe Peterson can have evaluation all through, and we can have scoring updates, highlights and extra. Please keep in mind to refresh.

Last: Indiana Fever maintain off Atlanta Dream in Caitlin Clark’s debut at dwelling

The Fever obtained a defensive cease late when the Dream tried to tie it with a 3-pointer. NaLyssa Smith led the way in which for Indiana with 21 factors and 6 rebounds. Caitlin Clark completed with 12 factors, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Aliyah Boston and Katie Lou Samuelson completed with 11 factors every.

Fever 83, Dream 80

19.1 left 4Q: Atlanta Dream lower into Indiana Fever lead late

Katie Lou Samuelson made each free throw makes an attempt at 2:41 to offer the Fever an 81-76 lead. Atlanta lower the result in 3 with 43.1 seconds left when Laeticia Amihere made a layup.

3:47 left 4Q: Indiana Fever lead Atlanta Dream late

On the 4:40 mark, Grace Berger hit a jumper to offer Indiana a 9-point lead. Laeticia Amihere made a layup at 3:50 to chop the lead again to 7.

Fever 79, Dream 72

5:41 left 4Q: Indiana Fever maintain 7-point lead over Atlanta Dream

Aliyah Boston opened the fourth with back-to-back baskets. Aerial Powers made each free throws for the Dream, however that was answered by a Kristy Wallace jumper. Crystal Dangerfield made a layup for Atlanta at 6:52, which lower the result in 76-70.

Fever 77, Dream 70

Finish of 3Q: Indiana Fever keep the lead going into fourth quarter

NaLyssa Smith is as much as 19 factors for the Fever. Caitlin Clark has 12 factors, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Fever 70, Dream 66

1:46 left 3Q: Caitlin Clark heats up towards the Dream

Indiana’s lead elevated after Caitlin Clark drilled a 3-pointer on the 2:17 mark. Clark has 12 factors.

Fever 68, Dream 60

4:34 left 3Q: Indiana Fever make comeback towards Atlanta Dream

The Fever took a 50-49 lead on the 9:31 mark after NaLyssa Smith’s basket (the help got here from Caitlin Clark). Atlanta went on to attain six consecutive factors. Katie Lou Samuelson hit a 3 for Indiana at 7:54 to chop Atlanta’s result in 55-53.

Whereas Rhyne Howard hit a 3 at 7:37, Smith answered with a 3-pointer of her personal at 7:07. On the 5:09 mark, Caitlin Clark made a free throw. Samuelson hit one other 3 at 4:57 to offer the Fever a 62-60 lead.

Fever 62, Dream 60

Halftime: Indiana Fever lower into Atlanta Dream lead going into half

NaLyssa Smith leads the Fever with 14 factors. Caitlin Clark has 8 factors and is 1 for five from the 3-point line. The Dream went chilly later within the second quarter. They’re at 45% from the ground whereas Indiana is at 46%.

Dream 49, Fever 46

5:14 left 2Q: Indiana Fever path Atlanta Dream by 10

Indiana is capturing 48% from the ground. Atlanta continues to be capturing very nicely at 63%. Caitlin Clark continues to be at 5 factors.

Dream 45, Fever 35

Finish of 1Q: Atlanta Dream leads by 6 whereas Caitlin Clark sits at 5 factors

Rhyne Howard made a jumper at 4:43 to offer Atlanta a 20-8 lead. Indiana’s Kristy Wallace responded with a pair of free throws. NaLyssa Smith hit a jumper at 3:32 however Atlanta’s Aerial Powers made a 3-pointer at 3:12.

Temi Fagbenle made a layup for the Fever to chop the Dream’s result in 23-14. Powers went to the free-throw line and made each. Caitlin Clark responded with a layup and was fouled on the play. She made the layup to chop the result in 25-17.

A bit in a while, Smith transformed two free throw makes an attempt for the Fever to make it 27-20 in favor of Atlanta. Katie Lou Samuelson made the second of two free throw makes an attempt at 1:33. The lead is down to six.

With 3.2 left within the quarter, Lexie Hull made a 3. Clark has 2 fouls.

Dream 30, Fever 24

4:55 left 1Q: Atlanta Dream lead Indiana Fever early on

The Dream opened with a 18-8 lead. Throughout that span, Caitlin Clark had 2 factors. Rhyne Howard has 3 factors, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and an help for the Dream. Clark’s teammate, Aliyah Boston, scored 4 factors.

This recreation options the final three No. 1 total picks within the WNBA Draft (Clark in 2024, Boston in 2023 and Howard in 2022). Indiana is capturing 36% from the ground whereas Atlanta is at 78%.

Dream 18, Fever 8

Erica Wheeler, Kelsey Mitchell out for Indiana Fever

Kelsey Mitchell (left ankle), who missed the primary exhibition recreation towards Dallas, went by dynamic warmups. Nevertheless, she didn’t put on a apply jersey on the time.

Erica Wheeler can be out tonight with an sickness.

