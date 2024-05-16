Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun live updates, Caitlin Clark’s debut

The Indiana Fever start a brand new period tonight with No. 1 general WNBA draft choose Caitlin Clark.

Indiana performs on the Connecticut Solar, who’re coached by former Fever participant and coach Stephanie White. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who averaged 18.2 factors in 2023, is on the market regardless of an ankle damage. Aliyah Boston, the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the 12 months, anchors the Fever frontcourt.

Chloe Peterson can have evaluation all through, and we can have scoring updates, highlights and extra. Please keep in mind to refresh.

Pep discuss:Clark was struggling. Boston took her by the arm and coached her up.

Remaining: Solar 92, Fever 71

Here is Caitlin Clark’s debut stat line: 20 factors on 5-of-15 capturing, 4-of-11 on 3-pointers, 6-of-6 free throws. She additionally has 3 assists, 2 steals and 10 turnovers.

The Solar by no means allowed the Fever to get comfy on offense, forcing 25 turnovers. NyLyssa Smith provides 13 factors and 9 rebounds, however nobody else reaches double figures.

DeWanna Bonner scores 20 factors, and Tyasha Harris and DiJonai Carrington add 16 every for the Solar. Alyssa Thomas has 13 factors, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Fever make their residence season debut Thursday evening towards the New York Liberty, who received their season opener.

3:29 left 4Q: Caitlin Clark has a mini run

Solar 81, Fever 67

Caitlin Clark provides one other 3, then a few free throws to have Indiana’s final 8 factors. That is 20.

5:14 left 4Q: Solar lengthen lead on Fever

Solar 78, Fever 62

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever with 15 factors after her 3rd 3-pointer of the evening.

Brionna Jones has made life fairly powerful for Aliyah Boston, who has 4 factors, 6 rebounds and 4 turnovers.

DiJonai Carrington, who has defended Caitlin Clark a lot of the sport, heads again to the Solar locker room.

Finish 3Q: Fever minimize into deficit to Solar

Solar 64, Fever 57

NyLyssa Smith scores for the primary time within the second half on a fast-break move from Caitlin Clark. Smith leads Indiana with 13 factors and Clark has 12.

DeWanna Bonner strikes into fifth place in WNBA profession scoring.

4:32 left 3Q: Turnovers proceed to trouble Fever

Solar 59, Fever 47

Turnovers on consecutive possessions result in Solar factors. Indiana has 18.

Caitlin Clark hits a 3-pointer on the 6:47 mark and is as much as 10 factors. She additionally has 7 turnovers.

7:23 left 3Q: Solar 51, Fever 42

A sluggish begin to the second half for each groups. Erica Wheeler’s 3 prompts a Solar timeout.

Halftime: Solar 49, Fever 39

Caitlin Clark has 7 factors on 2-of-7 capturing and 1-of-4 from 3-point vary. She additionally has 5 turnovers, 1 assists and 1 steal.

NyLyssa Smith leads Indiana with 11 factors and Kelsey Mitchell has 7. The Fever have 13 turnovers.

Connecticut’s Dijonai Carrington has 14 factors, Tyasha Harris has 11 with 3-of-4 3s, and DeWanna Bonner has 10.

The Solar have tried 12 extra photographs than the Fever, and are 5-of-12 on 3s.

1:55 left 2Q: Turnovers are killing the Fever

Solar 46, Fever 31

They’ve 12, the newest by Caitlin Clark resulting in a Connecticut basket. Timeout, Fever.

Solar 32, Fever 23

Caitlin Clark scores her first WNBA factors on a layup with 5:24 to go. She’s 1-of-5 from the sector with 3 turnovers.

NyLyssa Smith leads Indiana with 9 factors and 5 rebounds. Tyasha Harris has 11 for the Solar.

The Fever have 8 turnovers, and the Solar have tried 6 extra photographs.

The Solar convert consecutive Indiana turnovers to guide by double digits.

Finish 1Q: Solar 19, Fever 13

The Fever are capturing 38.5% from the sector and 1-of-4 on free throws with 5 turnovers.

The Solar’s Tyasha Harris is 3-of-4 on 3-pointers for 9 factors.

4:51 left 1Q: Caitlin Clark will get help on her first Fever possession

Solar 10, Fever 7

NyLyssa Smith has 5 factors for the Fever, who’ve 3 turnovers.

Caitlin Clark has missed her first 3 photographs and sits with 2 fouls. She feeds Aliyah Boston for the Fever’s first basket of the season on their first possession.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever followers in Connecticut

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Solar beginning lineups

Fever: Katie Lou Samuelson, Caitlin Clark, Erica Wheeler, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston.

Solar: Dijonai Carrington, Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas, Tyasha Harris, DeWanna Bonner.

When do the Indiana Fever play tonight?

7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Might 14, 2024, at Mohegan Solar Enviornment in Uncasville, Connecticut.

What channel is the Indiana Fever recreation on?

TV: ESPN2

Indiana Fever betting odds

by way of BetMGM

Favourite: Connecticut by 8.5 factors

Over/underneath: 166.5 whole factors

Moneyline: Fever +270, Solar -350

Caitlin Clark WNBA preseason stats

In two preseason video games, Clark averaged 16.5 factors, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 rebounds and 5.5 turnovers.

Caitlin Clark faculty stats

The 2-time nationwide participant of the 12 months from Iowa completed with NCAA Division I data of three,951 factors and 1,144 assists. In 139 profession video games, she averaged 28.4 factors, 7.1 rebounds and eight.2 assists. The Hawkeyes made the nationwide championship recreation in 2023 and ’24.

How tall is Caitlin Clark?

6-0

Predictions for Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA recreation

ESPN: Solar have a 63.9% probability of successful

Picks and Parlays: Solar 83-72

What’s Caitlin Clark’s wage?

WNBA rookie scale locations Clark’s 2024 wage at $76,535.

Indiana Fever 2024 roster

The Indiana Fever have 13 gamers.

That is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV information; all instances are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/outcomes Might 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 Might 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 Might 14, Tues. at Connecticut 8 p.m., ESPN2 Might 16, Thurs. vs. New York 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR Might 18, Sat. at New York 1 p.m., ABC Might 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., ESPN Might 22, Wed. at Seattle 10 p.m., WTHR Might 24, Fri. at Los Angeles 10 p.m., Ion Might 25, Sat. at Las Vegas 9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Might 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., NBA TV Might 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Solar. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Solar. vs. Chicago Midday, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Solar. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Solar. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Midday, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Solar. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Solar. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Solar. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Solar. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Solar. 15, Solar. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR *-Commissioner’s Cup video games

Indiana Fever information

Ebook it:Fever vs. Solar opener is most wagered recreation in WNBA historical past

What to know:Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Solar begin time for Caitlin Clark debut, watch on Disney+

Flying in type:See what Indiana Fever’s first constitution flight appears to be like like earlier than WNBA season opener

‘It takes a village’:Fever assistant Karima Christmas-Kelly navigates first season with child

‘Smartest thing I’ve ever executed’:As a brand new mother, Fever’s Katie Lou Samuelson returns to the WNBA

