News
Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun live updates, Caitlin Clark’s debut
The Indiana Fever start a brand new period tonight with No. 1 general WNBA draft choose Caitlin Clark.
Indiana performs on the Connecticut Solar, who’re coached by former Fever participant and coach Stephanie White. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who averaged 18.2 factors in 2023, is on the market regardless of an ankle damage. Aliyah Boston, the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the 12 months, anchors the Fever frontcourt.
Chloe Peterson can have evaluation all through, and we can have scoring updates, highlights and extra. Please keep in mind to refresh.
Pep discuss:Clark was struggling. Boston took her by the arm and coached her up.
Join:Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever e-newsletter
Particular version:Unique 4-page particular part that includes the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark
Remaining: Solar 92, Fever 71
Here is Caitlin Clark’s debut stat line: 20 factors on 5-of-15 capturing, 4-of-11 on 3-pointers, 6-of-6 free throws. She additionally has 3 assists, 2 steals and 10 turnovers.
The Solar by no means allowed the Fever to get comfy on offense, forcing 25 turnovers. NyLyssa Smith provides 13 factors and 9 rebounds, however nobody else reaches double figures.
DeWanna Bonner scores 20 factors, and Tyasha Harris and DiJonai Carrington add 16 every for the Solar. Alyssa Thomas has 13 factors, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.
The Fever make their residence season debut Thursday evening towards the New York Liberty, who received their season opener.
3:29 left 4Q: Caitlin Clark has a mini run
Solar 81, Fever 67
Caitlin Clark provides one other 3, then a few free throws to have Indiana’s final 8 factors. That is 20.
5:14 left 4Q: Solar lengthen lead on Fever
Solar 78, Fever 62
Caitlin Clark leads the Fever with 15 factors after her 3rd 3-pointer of the evening.
Brionna Jones has made life fairly powerful for Aliyah Boston, who has 4 factors, 6 rebounds and 4 turnovers.
DiJonai Carrington, who has defended Caitlin Clark a lot of the sport, heads again to the Solar locker room.
Finish 3Q: Fever minimize into deficit to Solar
Solar 64, Fever 57
NyLyssa Smith scores for the primary time within the second half on a fast-break move from Caitlin Clark. Smith leads Indiana with 13 factors and Clark has 12.
DeWanna Bonner strikes into fifth place in WNBA profession scoring.
4:32 left 3Q: Turnovers proceed to trouble Fever
Solar 59, Fever 47
Turnovers on consecutive possessions result in Solar factors. Indiana has 18.
Caitlin Clark hits a 3-pointer on the 6:47 mark and is as much as 10 factors. She additionally has 7 turnovers.
7:23 left 3Q: Solar 51, Fever 42
A sluggish begin to the second half for each groups. Erica Wheeler’s 3 prompts a Solar timeout.
Halftime: Solar 49, Fever 39
Caitlin Clark has 7 factors on 2-of-7 capturing and 1-of-4 from 3-point vary. She additionally has 5 turnovers, 1 assists and 1 steal.
NyLyssa Smith leads Indiana with 11 factors and Kelsey Mitchell has 7. The Fever have 13 turnovers.
Connecticut’s Dijonai Carrington has 14 factors, Tyasha Harris has 11 with 3-of-4 3s, and DeWanna Bonner has 10.
The Solar have tried 12 extra photographs than the Fever, and are 5-of-12 on 3s.
1:55 left 2Q: Turnovers are killing the Fever
Solar 46, Fever 31
They’ve 12, the newest by Caitlin Clark resulting in a Connecticut basket. Timeout, Fever.
Solar 32, Fever 23
Caitlin Clark scores her first WNBA factors on a layup with 5:24 to go. She’s 1-of-5 from the sector with 3 turnovers.
NyLyssa Smith leads Indiana with 9 factors and 5 rebounds. Tyasha Harris has 11 for the Solar.
The Fever have 8 turnovers, and the Solar have tried 6 extra photographs.
The Solar convert consecutive Indiana turnovers to guide by double digits.
Finish 1Q: Solar 19, Fever 13
The Fever are capturing 38.5% from the sector and 1-of-4 on free throws with 5 turnovers.
The Solar’s Tyasha Harris is 3-of-4 on 3-pointers for 9 factors.
4:51 left 1Q: Caitlin Clark will get help on her first Fever possession
Solar 10, Fever 7
NyLyssa Smith has 5 factors for the Fever, who’ve 3 turnovers.
Caitlin Clark has missed her first 3 photographs and sits with 2 fouls. She feeds Aliyah Boston for the Fever’s first basket of the season on their first possession.
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever followers in Connecticut
Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Solar beginning lineups
Fever: Katie Lou Samuelson, Caitlin Clark, Erica Wheeler, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston.
Solar: Dijonai Carrington, Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas, Tyasha Harris, DeWanna Bonner.
When do the Indiana Fever play tonight?
7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Might 14, 2024, at Mohegan Solar Enviornment in Uncasville, Connecticut.
What channel is the Indiana Fever recreation on?
TV: ESPN2
Streaming: Disney+, ESPN+, Fubo (FREE)
Indiana Fever betting odds
by way of BetMGM
Favourite: Connecticut by 8.5 factors
Over/underneath: 166.5 whole factors
Moneyline: Fever +270, Solar -350
Caitlin Clark WNBA preseason stats
In two preseason video games, Clark averaged 16.5 factors, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 rebounds and 5.5 turnovers.
Caitlin Clark faculty stats
The 2-time nationwide participant of the 12 months from Iowa completed with NCAA Division I data of three,951 factors and 1,144 assists. In 139 profession video games, she averaged 28.4 factors, 7.1 rebounds and eight.2 assists. The Hawkeyes made the nationwide championship recreation in 2023 and ’24.
How tall is Caitlin Clark?
6-0
Learn how to purchase a Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jersey
There are a number of choices for T-shirts, hoodies and hats on the group retailer.
Predictions for Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA recreation
ESPN: Solar have a 63.9% probability of successful
Picks and Parlays: Solar 83-72
What’s Caitlin Clark’s wage?
WNBA rookie scale locations Clark’s 2024 wage at $76,535.
Indiana Fever 2024 roster
The Indiana Fever have 13 gamers.
That is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV information; all instances are ET; ^-preseason.
|Date, day
|place, opponent
|Time, TV/outcomes
|Might 3, Fri.
|at Dallas^
|L, 79-76
|Might 9, Thurs.
|vs. Atlanta^
|W, 83-80
|Might 14, Tues.
|at Connecticut
|8 p.m., ESPN2
|Might 16, Thurs.
|vs. New York
|7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
|Might 18, Sat.
|at New York
|1 p.m., ABC
|Might 20, Mon.
|vs. Connecticut
|7 p.m., ESPN
|Might 22, Wed.
|at Seattle
|10 p.m., WTHR
|Might 24, Fri.
|at Los Angeles
|10 p.m., Ion
|Might 25, Sat.
|at Las Vegas
|9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
|Might 28, Tues.
|vs. Los Angeles
|7 p.m., NBA TV
|Might 30, Thurs.
|vs. Seattle
|7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
|June 1, Sat.
|vs. Chicago*
|1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
|June 2, Solar.
|at New York*
|7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
|June 7, Fri.
|at Washington*
|7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
|June 10, Mon.
|at Connecticut*
|7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
|June 13, Thurs.
|vs. Atlanta*
|7 p.m., WTHR
|June 16, Solar.
|vs. Chicago
|Midday, CBS
|June 19, Wed.
|vs. Washington
|7 p.m., NBA TV
|June 21, Fri.
|at Atlanta
|7:30 p.m., Ion
|June 23, Solar.
|at Chicago
|6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
|June 27, Thurs.
|at Seattle
|10 p.m., Prime, WALV
|June 30, Solar.
|at Phoenix
|3 p.m., ESPN
|July 2, Tues.
|at Las Vegas
|10 p.m., ESPN
|July 6, Sat.
|vs. New York
|1 p.m., CBS
|July 10, Wed.
|vs. Washington
|Midday, NBA TV, WTHR
|July 12, Fri.
|vs. Phoenix
|7:30 p.m., Ion
|July 14, Solar.
|at Minnesota
|7 p.m., ESPN
|July 17, Wed.
|at Dallas
|8 p.m., ESPN
|Aug. 16, Fri.
|vs. Phoenix
|7:30 p.m., Ion
|Aug. 18, Solar.
|vs. Seattle
|4 p.m., ABC
|Aug. 24, Sat.
|at Minnesota
|8 p.m., NBA TV
|Aug. 26, Mon.
|at Atlanta
|7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
|Aug. 28, Wed.
|vs. Connecticut
|7 p.m., NBA TV
|Aug. 30, Fri.
|at Chicago
|7:30 p.m., Ion
|Sept. 1, Solar.
|at Dallas
|4 p.m., NBA TV
|Sept. 4, Wed.
|vs. Los Angeles
|7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
|Sept. 6, Fri.
|vs. Minnesota
|7:30 p.m., Ion
|Sept. 8, Solar.
|vs. Atlanta
|4 p.m., WTHR
|Sept. 11, Wed.
|vs. Las Vegas
|7 p.m., NBA TV
|Sept. 13, Fri.
|vs. Las Vegas
|7:30 p.m., Ion
|Solar. 15, Solar.
|vs. Dallas
|3 p.m., WALV
|Sept. 19, Thurs.
|at Washington
|7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
Indiana Fever information
Ebook it:Fever vs. Solar opener is most wagered recreation in WNBA historical past
What to know:Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Solar begin time for Caitlin Clark debut, watch on Disney+
Flying in type:See what Indiana Fever’s first constitution flight appears to be like like earlier than WNBA season opener
‘It takes a village’:Fever assistant Karima Christmas-Kelly navigates first season with child
‘Smartest thing I’ve ever executed’:As a brand new mother, Fever’s Katie Lou Samuelson returns to the WNBA
We sometimes advocate attention-grabbing services and products. Should you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate payment. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
5 things to know about Cowboys’ Pick 56, DE Marshawn Kneeland
-
News2 days ago
Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
-
News3 weeks ago
NBA 2024 awards: Full list of finalists with Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up for MVP
-
News4 weeks ago
Transformers One Trailer is OUT!
-
News4 weeks ago
Phoenix Suns Avoid Play-In Tournament, Face Timberwolves In First Round
-
News4 weeks ago
Review: Billy Joel and Sting light up crowd at wet San Diego concert
-
News4 weeks ago
What to know about the prison sentence for a movie armorer in a fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
-
News4 weeks ago
how to watch Bluey The Sign