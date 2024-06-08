Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics recap, Caitlin Clark stats

The Indiana Fever is 2-9 because it travels east to tackle the Washington Mystics (0-10).

Caitlin Clark is coming off a 3-point efficiency towards the New York Liberty, however the rookie nonetheless leads the Fever in scoring (15.6) and assists (6.4). Kelsey Mitchell (15.1 factors), NaLyssa Smith (11.9 factors, team-leading 7.1 rebounds) and Aliyah Boston (10.4 factors, 6.6 rebounds) have additionally performed key roles for Indiana this season.

Chloe Peterson could have evaluation all through, and we could have scoring updates, highlights and extra. Please keep in mind to refresh.

Takeaways:Caitlin Clark will get scorching from deep, her 30 factors maintain Mystics winless

Insider:20,000 followers packed DC area to root on Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever? Certain sounded prefer it.

Last: Indiana Fever win third recreation of season

Karlie Samuelson made a 3 for Washington. Caitlin Clark went to the free-throw line and made certainly one of two shot makes an attempt.

The Mystics did not get a shot off on the finish.

Clark led the best way with 30 factors, eight rebounds, six assists and 4 steals.

Fever 85, Mystics 83

0:11.9 left 4Q: Fever extends lead with Caitlin Clark’s assist

Caitlin Clark made two free throws for the Fever.

Fever 84, Mystics 80

0:17.8 left 4Q: Fever lead Mystics by two late

This one will come all the way down to the wire. Indiana has shot 46% from lengthy distance. Aliyah Boston went to the free throw line however missed each makes an attempt.

Fever 82, Mystics 80

2:59 left 4Q: Mystics shut the hole vs. the Fever

The lead is down to 2 after Julie Vanloo hit a 3 for Washington.

Fever 80, Mystics 78

6:14 left 4Q: Caitlin Clark continues to hit 3s for Fever

Katie Lou Samuelson made a 3 for the Fever. At 8:28, Caitlin Clark hit her sixth 3 of the sport. Thirty seconds later, Clark hit her seventh 3.

Fever 77, Mystics 70

Finish of 3Q: Caitlin Clark heats up from past the arc

Caitlin Clark sunk a 3-pointer at 3:55 to tie it up at 57-57. That is her third triple of the sport.

Myisha Hines-Allen broke the tie with a basket at 2:57. Kelsey Mitchell gave the Fever a 60-59 lead with a 3-pointer at 2:42.

Clark hit one other 3 at 1:14. Hines-Allen made a basket at 0:54.1. She was fouled on the play and made the free throw.

Clark responded with a deep 3 at 0:46.1. The rookie has 5 3s and 19 factors.

Fever 66, Mystics 64

6:25 left 3Q: Fever discover themselves all the way down to Mystics in third quarter

Kelsey Mitchell has 5 factors within the third quarter. Kristy Wallace hit a 3 for Indiana, however the Fever have surrendered the lead.

Mystics 52, Fever 51

Halftime: Indiana Fever battle to hit area objectives in second quarter

Aaliyah Edwards made a layup for Washington at 2:43. Indiana’s lead is all the way down to 38-36. Myisha Hines-Allen made certainly one of two free throws for the Mystics and the lead is down to 1 level.

With 52 seconds left, Aliyah Boston made each free throw makes an attempt. Karlie Samuelson (Katie Lou’s sister) made a 3 at 0:37.1 to tie issues at 40-40. Caitlin Clark broke the tie with two free throws at 23.1.

Indiana hasn’t made a area purpose for the reason that 7:17 mark.

Fever 42, Mystics 40

3:25 left 2Q: Mystics go on 7-0 run towards Fever

Ariel Atkins made a basket at 5:28 to interrupt the scoreless streak for the Mystics. Atkins scored once more at 3:51. Lower than 30 seconds later, Atkins scored as soon as once more. This time it got here on a 3-pointer. Washington is on a 7-0 run. Indiana hasn’t scored for the reason that 7:17 mark.

Fever 38, Mystics 34

5:35 left 2Q: Fever lead Mystics by 11

Caitlin Clark started the second quarter with a 3. Kristy Wallace additionally hit a 3 for Indiana. Neither group has scored in nearly two minutes.

Fever 38, Mystics 27

Finish of 1Q: Fever ends quarter on 10-0 run towards Mystics

Katie Lou Samuelson hit a 3-pointer for Indiana with 34.1 left within the first quarter. NaLyssa Smith led the Fever with seven factors. Aliyah Boston put up six factors and three rebounds. Caitlin Clark contributed 5 factors.

Indiana concluded the primary quarter on a 10-0 run.

Fever 28, Mystics 19

1:17 left 1Q: Fever prolong lead over Mystics

Washington got here out of the timeout on a 6-2 run, however Aliyah Boston, Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith rapidly scored for the Fever. Indiana is on a 7-0 run at the moment.

Fever 25, Mystics 19

4:33 left 1Q: Fever lead Mystics early on

Indiana’s NaLyssa Smith opened the sport with a layup. Aaliyah Edwards responded with a basket of her personal to tie issues up at 2-2. Kristy Wallace hit a 3-pointer to offer the Fever a 5-2 lead on the 8:09 mark. Stefanie Dolson made a layup for Washington, however Aliyah Boston responded 20 seconds later with a layup.

At 7:06, Dolson hit a 3 to even issues at 7-7. Caitlin Clark scored her first factors of the sport with a layup at 6:23. Boston and Mitchell adopted that with back-to-back baskets for the Fever.

Washington responded with consecutive 3-pointers to tie issues at 13-13. Clark broke the tie with a 3-pointer at 4:49.

Fever 16, Mystics 13

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics begin time, date

7:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 7, 2024, at Capital One Heart in Washington, D.C.

How one can watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics

TV: Ion, WTHR

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

