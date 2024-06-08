News
Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics recap, Caitlin Clark stats
The Indiana Fever is 2-9 because it travels east to tackle the Washington Mystics (0-10).
Caitlin Clark is coming off a 3-point efficiency towards the New York Liberty, however the rookie nonetheless leads the Fever in scoring (15.6) and assists (6.4). Kelsey Mitchell (15.1 factors), NaLyssa Smith (11.9 factors, team-leading 7.1 rebounds) and Aliyah Boston (10.4 factors, 6.6 rebounds) have additionally performed key roles for Indiana this season.
Chloe Peterson could have evaluation all through, and we could have scoring updates, highlights and extra. Please keep in mind to refresh.
Takeaways:Caitlin Clark will get scorching from deep, her 30 factors maintain Mystics winless
Insider:20,000 followers packed DC area to root on Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever? Certain sounded prefer it.
Last: Indiana Fever win third recreation of season
Karlie Samuelson made a 3 for Washington. Caitlin Clark went to the free-throw line and made certainly one of two shot makes an attempt.
The Mystics did not get a shot off on the finish.
Clark led the best way with 30 factors, eight rebounds, six assists and 4 steals.
Fever 85, Mystics 83
0:11.9 left 4Q: Fever extends lead with Caitlin Clark’s assist
Caitlin Clark made two free throws for the Fever.
Fever 84, Mystics 80
0:17.8 left 4Q: Fever lead Mystics by two late
This one will come all the way down to the wire. Indiana has shot 46% from lengthy distance. Aliyah Boston went to the free throw line however missed each makes an attempt.
Fever 82, Mystics 80
2:59 left 4Q: Mystics shut the hole vs. the Fever
The lead is down to 2 after Julie Vanloo hit a 3 for Washington.
Fever 80, Mystics 78
6:14 left 4Q: Caitlin Clark continues to hit 3s for Fever
Katie Lou Samuelson made a 3 for the Fever. At 8:28, Caitlin Clark hit her sixth 3 of the sport. Thirty seconds later, Clark hit her seventh 3.
Fever 77, Mystics 70
Finish of 3Q: Caitlin Clark heats up from past the arc
Caitlin Clark sunk a 3-pointer at 3:55 to tie it up at 57-57. That is her third triple of the sport.
Myisha Hines-Allen broke the tie with a basket at 2:57. Kelsey Mitchell gave the Fever a 60-59 lead with a 3-pointer at 2:42.
Clark hit one other 3 at 1:14. Hines-Allen made a basket at 0:54.1. She was fouled on the play and made the free throw.
Clark responded with a deep 3 at 0:46.1. The rookie has 5 3s and 19 factors.
Fever 66, Mystics 64
6:25 left 3Q: Fever discover themselves all the way down to Mystics in third quarter
Kelsey Mitchell has 5 factors within the third quarter. Kristy Wallace hit a 3 for Indiana, however the Fever have surrendered the lead.
Mystics 52, Fever 51
Halftime: Indiana Fever battle to hit area objectives in second quarter
Aaliyah Edwards made a layup for Washington at 2:43. Indiana’s lead is all the way down to 38-36. Myisha Hines-Allen made certainly one of two free throws for the Mystics and the lead is down to 1 level.
With 52 seconds left, Aliyah Boston made each free throw makes an attempt. Karlie Samuelson (Katie Lou’s sister) made a 3 at 0:37.1 to tie issues at 40-40. Caitlin Clark broke the tie with two free throws at 23.1.
Indiana hasn’t made a area purpose for the reason that 7:17 mark.
Fever 42, Mystics 40
3:25 left 2Q: Mystics go on 7-0 run towards Fever
Ariel Atkins made a basket at 5:28 to interrupt the scoreless streak for the Mystics. Atkins scored once more at 3:51. Lower than 30 seconds later, Atkins scored as soon as once more. This time it got here on a 3-pointer. Washington is on a 7-0 run. Indiana hasn’t scored for the reason that 7:17 mark.
Fever 38, Mystics 34
5:35 left 2Q: Fever lead Mystics by 11
Caitlin Clark started the second quarter with a 3. Kristy Wallace additionally hit a 3 for Indiana. Neither group has scored in nearly two minutes.
Fever 38, Mystics 27
Finish of 1Q: Fever ends quarter on 10-0 run towards Mystics
Katie Lou Samuelson hit a 3-pointer for Indiana with 34.1 left within the first quarter. NaLyssa Smith led the Fever with seven factors. Aliyah Boston put up six factors and three rebounds. Caitlin Clark contributed 5 factors.
Indiana concluded the primary quarter on a 10-0 run.
Fever 28, Mystics 19
1:17 left 1Q: Fever prolong lead over Mystics
Washington got here out of the timeout on a 6-2 run, however Aliyah Boston, Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith rapidly scored for the Fever. Indiana is on a 7-0 run at the moment.
Fever 25, Mystics 19
4:33 left 1Q: Fever lead Mystics early on
Indiana’s NaLyssa Smith opened the sport with a layup. Aaliyah Edwards responded with a basket of her personal to tie issues up at 2-2. Kristy Wallace hit a 3-pointer to offer the Fever a 5-2 lead on the 8:09 mark. Stefanie Dolson made a layup for Washington, however Aliyah Boston responded 20 seconds later with a layup.
At 7:06, Dolson hit a 3 to even issues at 7-7. Caitlin Clark scored her first factors of the sport with a layup at 6:23. Boston and Mitchell adopted that with back-to-back baskets for the Fever.
Washington responded with consecutive 3-pointers to tie issues at 13-13. Clark broke the tie with a 3-pointer at 4:49.
Fever 16, Mystics 13
Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics begin time, date
7:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 7, 2024, at Capital One Heart in Washington, D.C.
How one can watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics
TV: Ion, WTHR
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Indiana Fever information
What to know:Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics on 6/7/24
Blocking it out:Caitlin Clark blocks out uproar in rookie yr. ‘All of the exterior noise does not faze me.’
Sibling rivalry:Fever’s Katie Lou Samuelson ‘excited’ to face sister Karlie for 1st time in 3 years
UConn coach:Geno Auriemma has loads to say about Caitlin Clark, ‘silly’ followers who’ve made her a goal
Politics meets basketball:US Congressman Jim Banks needs solutions from WNBA for Chennedy Carter foul on Caitlin Clark
That is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV data; all occasions are ET; ^-preseason.
|Date, day
|place, opponent
|Time, TV/outcomes
|Might 3, Fri.
|at Dallas^
|L, 79-76
|Might 9, Thurs.
|vs. Atlanta^
|W, 83-80
|Might 14, Tues.
|at Connecticut
|L, 92-71
|Might 16, Thurs.
|vs. New York
|L, 102-66
|Might 18, Sat.
|at New York
|L, 91-80
|Might 20, Mon.
|vs. Connecticut
|L, 88-84
|Might 22, Wed.
|at Seattle
|L, 85-83
|Might 24, Fri.
|at Los Angeles
|W, 78-73
|Might 25, Sat.
|at Las Vegas
|L, 99-80
|Might 28, Tues.
|vs. Los Angeles
|L, 88-82
|Might 30, Thurs.
|vs. Seattle
|L, 103-88
|June 1, Sat.
|vs. Chicago*
|W, 71-70
|June 2, Solar.
|at New York*
|L, 104-68
|June 7, Fri.
|at Washington*
|7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
|June 10, Mon.
|at Connecticut*
|7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
|June 13, Thurs.
|vs. Atlanta*
|7 p.m., WTHR
|June 16, Solar.
|vs. Chicago
|Midday, CBS
|June 19, Wed.
|vs. Washington
|7 p.m., NBA TV
|June 21, Fri.
|at Atlanta
|7:30 p.m., Ion
|June 23, Solar.
|at Chicago
|6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
|June 27, Thurs.
|at Seattle
|10 p.m., Prime, WALV
|June 30, Solar.
|at Phoenix
|3 p.m., ESPN
|July 2, Tues.
|at Las Vegas
|10 p.m., ESPN
|July 6, Sat.
|vs. New York
|1 p.m., CBS
|July 10, Wed.
|vs. Washington
|Midday, NBA TV, WTHR
|July 12, Fri.
|vs. Phoenix
|7:30 p.m., Ion
|July 14, Solar.
|at Minnesota
|7 p.m., ESPN
|July 17, Wed.
|at Dallas
|8 p.m., ESPN
|Aug. 16, Fri.
|vs. Phoenix
|7:30 p.m., Ion
|Aug. 18, Solar.
|vs. Seattle
|4 p.m., ABC
|Aug. 24, Sat.
|at Minnesota
|8 p.m., NBA TV
|Aug. 26, Mon.
|at Atlanta
|7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
|Aug. 28, Wed.
|vs. Connecticut
|7 p.m., NBA TV
|Aug. 30, Fri.
|at Chicago
|7:30 p.m., Ion
|Sept. 1, Solar.
|at Dallas
|4 p.m., NBA TV
|Sept. 4, Wed.
|vs. Los Angeles
|7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
|Sept. 6, Fri.
|vs. Minnesota
|7:30 p.m., Ion
|Sept. 8, Solar.
|vs. Atlanta
|4 p.m., WTHR
|Sept. 11, Wed.
|vs. Las Vegas
|7 p.m., NBA TV
|Sept. 13, Fri.
|vs. Las Vegas
|7:30 p.m., Ion
|Sept. 15, Solar.
|vs. Dallas
|3 p.m., WALV
|Sept. 19, Thurs.
|at Washington
|7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
