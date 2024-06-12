iOS 18 makes iPhone more personal, capable, and intelligent than ever

June 10, 2024

PRESS RELEASE

iOS 18 makes iPhone extra private, succesful, and clever than ever

The discharge introduces all-new customization choices, the biggest-ever redesign of Pictures, highly effective updates for staying related, and Apple Intelligence, the non-public intelligence system

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA Apple right this moment previewed iOS 18, a serious launch that options extra customization choices, the largest redesign ever of the Pictures app, new methods for customers to handle their inbox in Mail, Messages over satellite tv for pc, and a lot extra. Customers will have the ability to prepare apps and widgets in any open area on the House Display, customise the buttons on the backside of the Lock Display, and shortly entry extra controls in Management Heart. Photograph libraries are robotically organized in a brand new single view in Pictures, and useful new collections hold favorites simply accessible. Mail simplifies the inbox by sorting e mail into classes utilizing on-device intelligence, and all-new textual content results come to iMessage. Powered by the identical groundbreaking expertise as current iPhone satellite tv for pc capabilities, customers can now talk over satellite tv for pc within the Messages app when a mobile or Wi-Fi connection isn’t out there.1

iOS 18 additionally introduces Apple Intelligence, the non-public intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that mixes the facility of generative fashions with private context to ship intelligence that’s extremely helpful and related.2 Constructed with privateness from the bottom up, Apple Intelligence is deeply built-in into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. It harnesses the facility of Apple silicon to know and create language and pictures, take motion throughout apps, and draw from private context, to simplify and speed up on a regular basis duties.

“We’re thrilled to introduce iOS 18. It’s a enormous launch with unimaginable options, together with new ranges of customization and functionality, a redesigned Pictures app, and highly effective methods to remain related with Messages. There are such a lot of advantages for everybody,” stated Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vp of Software program Engineering. “This launch additionally marks the start of a tremendously thrilling new period of private intelligence with Apple Intelligence delivering intuitive, highly effective, and immediately helpful experiences that may remodel the iPhone expertise, all with privateness on the core. We will’t anticipate customers to expertise it.”

New Ranges of Customization and Functionality

iPhone customers have new methods to customise the House Display, Lock Display, and Management Heart. Customers can now prepare apps and widgets in any open area on the House Display, together with inserting them proper above the dock for simple entry or completely framing a wallpaper. App icons and widgets can tackle a brand new look with a darkish or tinted impact, and customers could make them seem bigger to create the expertise that’s excellent for them.

Management Heart has been redesigned to supply simpler entry to lots of the issues customers do day-after-day, and it will get new ranges of customization and adaptability. The redesign delivers fast entry to new teams of a person’s most-utilized controls, equivalent to media playback, House controls, and connectivity, in addition to the flexibility to simply swipe between every. Customers can now add controls from supported third-party apps into Management Heart to shortly unlock a car or soar proper into capturing content material for social media — all from one place. The brand new controls gallery shows the complete set of obtainable choices, and customers can customise how the controls are laid out, together with adjusting them to the perfect dimension and creating totally new teams.

For the primary time, customers can now swap the controls on the backside of the Lock Display, together with selecting from choices out there within the controls gallery or eradicating them totally. With the Motion button out there on iPhone 15 Professional and iPhone 15 Professional Max, customers can shortly invoke controls out there within the gallery.

Pictures Will get a Unified View, New Collections, and Customization

Pictures receives its biggest-ever redesign to assist customers simply discover and relive particular moments. A simplified, single view shows a well-known grid, and new collections assist customers browse by themes with out having to prepare content material into albums. Plus, collections will be pinned to maintain favorites simply accessible. A brand new carousel view presents highlights that replace every day and have favourite folks, pets, locations, and extra. Autoplaying content material all through the app brings libraries to life, so previous moments will be loved whereas looking. As a result of every person’s photograph library is exclusive, the app is customizable, so customers can set up collections, pin collections to entry steadily, and embrace what’s most necessary to them within the carousel view.

Highly effective Methods to Keep Linked in Messages

iMessage receives all-new textual content results that convey conversations to life by amplifying any letter, phrase, phrase, or emoji with dynamic, animated appearances. Customers can higher categorical tone by including formatting like daring, underline, italics, and strikethrough. Tapbacks develop to incorporate any emoji or sticker, and now customers can compose a message and schedule to ship it at a later time.

When messaging contacts who don’t have an Apple system, the Messages app now helps RCS for richer media and extra dependable group messaging in comparison with SMS and MMS.

iOS 18 introduces Messages through satellite tv for pc for the occasions when mobile and Wi-Fi connections aren’t out there. Powered by the identical groundbreaking expertise as current iPhone satellite tv for pc capabilities, Messages through satellite tv for pc robotically prompts customers to hook up with their nearest satellite tv for pc proper from the Messages app to ship and obtain texts, emoji, and Tapbacks over iMessage and SMS.3 With Dynamic Island, customers at all times know when they’re related to a satellite tv for pc. As a result of iMessage was constructed to guard person privateness, iMessages despatched through satellite tv for pc are end-to-end encrypted.

Enhancements to Mail

Later this yr, Mail will introduce new methods for customers to handle their inbox and keep updated. On-device categorization organizes and kinds incoming e mail into Major for private and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for information and social notifications, and Promotions for advertising emails and coupons. Mail additionally encompasses a new digest view that pulls collectively all the related emails from a enterprise, permitting customers to shortly scan for what’s necessary within the second.

Massive Updates to Safari

Safari, the world’s quickest browser,4 now affords an excellent simpler approach to uncover data on the internet with Highlights and a redesigned Reader expertise. Utilizing machine studying, Safari can floor key details about a webpage. For instance, customers can evaluate a abstract to get the gist of an article; shortly see the situation of a restaurant, resort, or landmark; or hearken to an artist’s monitor proper from an article concerning the track or album. Reader has been redesigned to supply much more methods to take pleasure in articles with out distraction, with a abstract and desk of contents included for longer articles.

Introducing the Passwords App

Constructing on the muse of Keychain, which was first launched greater than 25 years in the past, the brand new Passwords app makes it simple for customers to entry their passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes. The app additionally contains alerts for customers relating to widespread weaknesses, equivalent to passwords which are simply guessed or used a number of occasions and people who seem in identified information leaks.

New Privateness Options Designed to Empower Customers

iOS 18 provides customers much more management with instruments to handle who can see their apps, how contacts are shared, and the way their iPhone connects to equipment.

Locked and hidden apps provide customers peace of thoughts that data they need to hold non-public, equivalent to app notifications and content material, won’t inadvertently be seen by others. Customers can now lock an app; and for added privateness, they’ll conceal an app, shifting it to a locked, hidden apps folder. When an app is locked or hidden, content material like messages or emails contained in the app are hidden from search, notifications, and different locations throughout the system.

iOS 18 places customers in management by letting them select to share solely particular contacts with an app. As well as, builders now have a approach to seamlessly join third-party equipment with iPhone with out letting an app see all the opposite gadgets on a person’s community, conserving a person’s gadgets non-public and making pairing seamless.

Apple Intelligence Transforms the iPhone Expertise

Deeply built-in into iOS 18 and constructed with privateness from the bottom up, Apple Intelligence unlocks new methods for customers to reinforce their writing and talk extra successfully. With brand-new systemwide Writing Instruments constructed into iOS 18, customers can rewrite, proofread, and summarize textual content almost in all places they write, together with Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps.

New picture capabilities make communication and self-expression much more enjoyable. With Picture Playground, customers can create playful photographs in seconds, selecting from three types: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. Picture Playground is straightforward to make use of, constructed proper into apps like Messages, and likewise out there in a devoted app.

Reminiscences in Pictures lets customers create the tales they need to see simply by typing an outline. Apple Intelligence will select the very best pictures and movies primarily based on the outline, craft a storyline with chapters primarily based on themes recognized from the pictures, and prepare them right into a film with its personal narrative arc. As well as, a brand new Clear Up device can determine and take away distracting objects within the background of a photograph — with out by accident altering the topic.

With the facility of Apple Intelligence, Siri takes a serious step ahead, changing into much more pure, contextually related, and private. Customers can kind to Siri, and swap between textual content and voice to speak with Siri in no matter means feels proper for the second.

With Personal Cloud Compute, Apple units a brand new commonplace for privateness in AI, with the flexibility to flex and scale computational capability between on-device processing, and bigger, server-based fashions that run on devoted Apple silicon servers. When requests are routed to Personal Cloud Compute, information will not be saved or made accessible to Apple and is simply used to satisfy the person’s requests, and unbiased consultants can confirm this privateness.

Moreover, entry to ChatGPT is built-in into Siri and systemwide Writing Instruments throughout Apple’s platforms, permitting customers to entry its experience — in addition to its image- and document-understanding capabilities — with no need to leap between instruments.

Extra options in iOS 18 embrace:

In Apple Maps, customers can browse 1000’s of hikes throughout nationwide parks in america and simply create their very own customized strolling routes, which they’ll entry offline. Maps customers may save their favourite nationwide park hikes, customized strolling routes, and places to an all-new Locations Library and add private notes about every spot.

Recreation Mode enhances the gaming expertise with extra constant body charges, particularly throughout lengthy play classes, and makes wi-fi equipment like AirPods and recreation controllers extremely responsive.

Customers get new methods to pay with Apple Pay, together with the flexibility to redeem rewards and entry installments from their eligible credit score or debit playing cards.5 With Faucet to Money, customers can ship and obtain Apple Money by merely holding two iPhone gadgets collectively.6 Tickets in Apple Pockets convey a richer expertise for followers, placing key occasion data like stadium particulars, beneficial Apple Music playlists, and extra at their fingertips.7

SharePlay with Apple Music permits much more customers to share management of music enjoying from HomePod, Apple TV, or any Bluetooth-enabled speaker, making listening collectively extra enjoyable and fascinating.

The AirPods expertise will get much more private, non-public, and handy with Siri Interactions, permitting AirPods Professional (2nd technology) customers to easily nod their head sure or gently shake their head no to reply to Siri bulletins. For even clearer name high quality, Voice Isolation involves AirPods Professional, guaranteeing the caller’s voice is heard in loud or windy environments. AirPods updates additionally present the very best wi-fi audio latency Apple has ever delivered for cellular gaming, and add Personalised Spatial Audio for much more immersive gameplay.

Within the Notes app, formulation and equations entered whereas typing are solved immediately with Math Notes. New collapsible sections and highlighting make it simpler to emphasise what’s necessary.

In Journal, an all-new insights view helps customers hold monitor of their journaling targets, and the flexibility to look and type entries makes it simple to take pleasure in previous recollections. Time spent journaling will be saved as aware minutes within the Well being app, and customers can log their frame of mind proper in Journal. A Journal widget is now out there for customers to shortly begin an entry from the House Display or Lock Display, audio recordings are robotically transcribed, and customers can export and print journal entries.

Calendar turns into much more useful by displaying each occasions and duties from Reminders. Customers can create, edit, and full reminders proper from Calendar, and the up to date month view supplies an outline of occasions and duties at a look.

Within the Well being app, Medical ID has been redesigned to make it even simpler for first responders to search out an important data in an emergency. The Well being app will help customers higher perceive their information throughout being pregnant by making changes and proposals to mirror adjustments of their bodily and psychological well being.

Emergency SOS Dwell Video permits customers to share context by means of streaming video and recorded media. In the midst of an emergency name, taking part emergency dispatchers can ship a request for a person to share stay video or media from the person’s digital camera roll over a safe connection, making it simpler and sooner to get assist.

The House app introduces visitor entry, offering customers with simple methods to grant company management of choose good residence equipment, set schedules for when company can entry the house, and extra. For a simple residence entry expertise, hands-free unlock with residence keys leverages Extremely Wideband expertise to permit customers to immediately open supported entry locks as quickly as they’re six toes away from their door. With handy updates to the Vitality class, the House app makes it simpler for eligible customers to entry, perceive, and make extra knowledgeable choices about their residence electrical energy use.

Accessibility updates embrace Eye Monitoring, a built-in choice for navigating iPhone with simply eyes; Music Haptics, a brand new means for customers who’re deaf or exhausting of listening to to expertise music utilizing the Taptic Engine in iPhone; and Vocal Shortcuts that allow customers to carry out duties by making a customized sound.

Availability

The developer beta of iOS 18 is out there by means of the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com beginning right this moment, and a public beta will probably be out there by means of the Apple Beta Software program Program subsequent month at beta.apple.com. iOS 18 will probably be out there this fall as a free software program replace for iPhone Xs and later. Apple Intelligence will probably be out there in beta on iPhone 15 Professional, iPhone 15 Professional Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with Siri and system language set to U.S. English, as a part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia this fall. For extra data, go to apple.com/ios/ios-18-preview and apple.com/apple-intelligence. Options are topic to alter. Some options usually are not out there in all areas, all languages, or on all gadgets. For extra details about availability, go to apple.com.

About Apple

Apple revolutionized private expertise with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Immediately, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Imaginative and prescient Professional. Apple’s six software program platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — present seamless experiences throughout all Apple gadgets and empower folks with breakthrough companies together with the App Retailer, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. Apple’s greater than 150,000 staff are devoted to creating the very best merchandise on earth and to leaving the world higher than we discovered it.

Messages through satellite tv for pc will probably be out there in iOS 18 together with Apple’s current satellite tv for pc options within the U.S. on iPhone 14 and later. Customers with an eligible iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and Siri and system language set to English (U.S.) can enroll this fall to entry the Apple Intelligence beta. SMS availability will depend upon service. Provider charges could apply. Customers ought to test with their service for particulars. Testing was carried out by Apple in Might 2023. See apple.com/safari for extra data. The brand new Apple Pay options can be found on playing cards from taking part banks and card suppliers in sure markets. Topic to eligibility and approval. Apple Money companies are offered by Inexperienced Dot Financial institution, Member FDIC, and solely out there within the U.S. on eligible gadgets. Study extra concerning the phrases and circumstances. To ship and obtain cash with an Apple Money account, customers should be 18 and a U.S. resident, or if beneath 18, a part of an Apple Money Household account. Faucet to Money transaction limits are topic to alter, together with decreasing limits, at any time in the course of the developer or public betas with out discover. Ticket enhancements in Apple Pockets can be found for occasions from taking part ticket issuers.

Press Contacts

Nadine Haija

Apple

[email protected]

Tania Olkhovaya

Apple

[email protected]

Apple Media Helpline

[email protected]