Israel in Rafah; U.S. Border Patrol agent explains his job : NPR

At present’s prime tales

It has been a whirlwind 24 hours in Rafah. Israeli tanks have taken management of the Gaza aspect of Rafah’s border crossing into Egypt. Stop-fire negotiations with Hamas are on a knife’s edge after the militant group stated yesterday that it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari mediated proposal. Israel, nevertheless, stated the deal did not meet its calls for.

“Finally, the sticking level has been and continues to be that Hamas needs a deal that ends the struggle, and Israel says that might simply depart Hamas intact,” NPR’s Aya Batrawy stories on Up First. A U.S. official tells NPR that Israel’s army operation on the border in Rafah would not look like the key assault the U.S. has been warning in opposition to. However support organizations informed Batrawy that it is a “nightmare state of affairs:” The gateway for individuals to depart Gaza or for support to stream in is now closed.

Social Safety’s funds have improved barely within the final 12 months, however the clock remains to be ticking for Congress to repair it. A brand new report from this system’s trustees board predicts that the retirement program’s belief fund will run out of cash in 2033. Advantages would mechanically be lower by 21% at the moment except lawmakers undertake modifications earlier than then. Democratic and Republican lawmakers disagree on the right way to handle the problem. Listed here are a number of the fixes they’ve proposed.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating Boeing over inspections of its 787 Dreamliner plane that “might not have been accomplished.” The FAA informed NPR additionally it is investigating whether or not firm staff might have falsified information.

Boeing additionally canceled Monday evening’s deliberate launch of its Starliner spacecraft due to a defective oxygen launch valve. The corporate’s subsequent alternative to launch its “Crew Flight Take a look at” mission is Tuesday evening.

We, the voters



As a part of the We, The Voters collection, NPR is bringing you tales about immigration reported from the U.S.-Mexico border all week.

Ryan Riccucci has labored for U.S. Customs and Border Safety for 17 years. The company is central to the immigration debate. Migrant advocates have accused U.S. Border Patrol brokers of disrespecting and abusing individuals they encounter alongside the border. The American Civil Liberties Union sued The Tucson Sector Border Patrol, accusing brokers of detaining migrants in “inhumane and unconstitutional circumstances. However Riccuci says the general public typically misunderstands his company’s position.

Hearken to Riccucci describe the humanitarian position patrol brokers can play within the desert and his fellow brokers’ frustrations in regards to the job. You possibly can learn his story right here.

Image present



toggle caption Angela Weiss/AFP through Getty Photographs

Angela Weiss/AFP through Getty Photographs

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Unhealthy Bunny and Chris Hemsworth welcomed superstars to the Metropolitan Museum of Artwork for the Met Gala final evening. Generally known as style’s largest evening, the occasion raises cash for the museum’s Costume Institute. Final evening’s soirée marked the opening of a brand new exhibition on the Institute — a show referred to as “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Trend.” It options about 250 items from the Met’s everlasting assortment, together with clothes by Givenchy, Dior and Schiaparelli.

“The Backyard of Time” was the gown code at this 12 months’s Met Gala. See photographs of NPR’s favourite appears to be like and the way celebrities interpreted the theme.

3 issues to know earlier than you go







Mom’s Day can imply various things to totally different individuals. Whether or not you share an in depth relationship along with your mother, have by no means recognized her, or have misplaced her, NPR needs to know your story. Inform us in regards to the mom figures which have formed your life, and you would be featured in an upcoming version of this text. Madonna drew 1.6 million followers to an enormous free present this weekend at Rio de Janeiro’s famed Copacabana Seaside on Saturday. The live performance capped off her “Celebration” tour. Bumble, the courting app that constructed its model on having girls message their matches first, added a function that permits males to ship the primary message by responding to chose prompts. However will it make on-line courting any higher?

