Jamal Murray hits 2nd game winner as Nuggets sink Lakers

DENVER — Jamal Murray overcame a strained left calf, administration’s suggestion he sit this one out and one other haymaker from the Los Angeles Lakers to attain 32 factors and sink the sport winner with 3.6 seconds left Monday evening.

That despatched LeBron James to his earliest playoff exit and the Denver Nuggets tottering into Spherical 2 with a 108-106 win in a Recreation 5 that featured 16 lead adjustments and 10 ties and was secured solely when Taurean Prince’s half-court heave fell quick as time expired.

“Shoutout to the Lakers, they gave us an incredible collection,” stated Murray, who additionally hit the franchise’s first playoff buzzer-beater in Recreation 2 of the Western Convention first-round collection.

“These are photographs that you just dream of as slightly child,” stated Murray, who known as this one simply “slightly higher.”

The Nuggets level guard is the primary participant prior to now 25 seasons with a number of go-ahead photographs within the ultimate 5 seconds of a single playoff collection, in accordance with ESPN Stats & Info analysis. He is the fourth participant to do it a number of occasions throughout a single postseason.

If not for his dogged dedication — and defiance — Murray by no means would have had the prospect to seal the collection.

“I got here in slightly earlier right now to see if I used to be going to have the ability to go, and I felt like I may and so they simply did not need me to danger it,” recounted Murray, who warmed up with an ice pack strapped to his injured calf. “They instructed me no. They instructed me no.

“And I did not say no. I did not wish to go away my teammates on the market,” added Murray, who missed 23 video games due to damage in 2023-24. “We have been battling all season. All people’s harm in some unspecified time in the future, everyone’s going by means of one thing, and I simply would not be capable to stay with myself if I wasn’t in a position to play this sport.

“I am simply glad they listened to me — and listened to me listening to my physique — and simply trusting me with it.”

James’ two free throws tied it at 106 with 26 seconds left, and the Nuggets, simply as they did in Recreation 2, eschewed the timeout. Murray took the ball on a excessive screen-and-roll to his left, shaking Austin Reaves as he crossed by means of the lane and swishing the 14-footer.

“That child’s a warrior, man,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone stated. “The larger the second, the child simply continues to shine.”

Nikola Jokic, who dedicated an uncharacteristic seven turnovers, narrowly missed his nineteenth playoff triple-double with 25 factors, 20 rebounds and 9 assists, and Michael Porter J. scored 26.

James had 30 factors and 11 assists, and Anthony Davis had 17 factors and 15 rebounds however appeared bothered down the stretch after banging his left shoulder into Porter within the second half.

The Nuggets superior to face the Minnesota Timberwolves within the second spherical beginning subsequent weekend. That collection begins in Denver, the place the Nuggets are a conference-best 36-8, together with 3-0 within the playoffs.

Not that it was been simple.

The Nuggets trailed for about three-fourths of the minutes on this collection, they scuffled by means of prolonged taking pictures slumps, and so they’re a banged-up bunch that may positively use the remainder.

“Initially, tip your hat to them,” James stated. “Defending champions. They’re nice crew. Tremendous nicely coached and made the performs down the stretch to win the collection. You give credit score the place credit score is due, that is for certain.”

Davis matched Murray’s 16 first-half factors, and the Lakers led 53-50 at halftime. They pushed that benefit to 9 factors, however the Nuggets closed on a 21-10 run to take an 81-79 lead right into a fourth quarter that was tight till the buzzer.

The Nuggets, who swept the Lakers within the Western Convention finals final summer season on their strategy to successful the franchise’s first NBA championship, beat the Lakers for the twelfth time of their previous 13 matchups.

The one different time James was eradicated within the first spherical of the playoffs got here in 2021 when the Phoenix Suns beat L.A. in six video games.

So, this was the shortest of James’ 17 journeys to the playoffs regardless of the Lakers taking the reigning champs to the brink in all 5 video games.

“I could not be extra happy with our crew regardless of every little thing that occurred,” stated Lakers coach Darvin Ham, who’s certain to be on the new seat. “Clearly, the collection did not go in our favor, did not begin the best way we wished it to, however to win that one at house, combat tooth and nail right now to get this one, our guys confirmed a whole lot of guts and a whole lot of character.”

The Related Press contributed to this report.