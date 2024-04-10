Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Cause Mass Mayhem

A partial teaser poster picture of Joaquin Phoenix and Woman Gaga as Joker and Harley Quinn in “Joker: … [+] Folie à Deux.” Warner Bros. Photos

Joker: Folie à Deux’s teaser trailer options Joaquin Phoenix and Woman Gaga at their chaotic greatest.

Followers lastly received their first prolonged have a look at what to anticipate from the sequel to 2019’s Joker when the movie’s first trailer was launched Tuesday night time. Warner Bros. and DC Studios tipped off followers of the pending launch of the primary full trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux Tuesday morning by posting 27 seconds of footage.

Within the temporary first clip, Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck — aka Joker — is proven standing stationary in what seems to be a jail yard and laughing maniacally as he’s drenched in a rainstorm. Joker: Folie à Deux is among the movies the studio is highlighting from its 2024 film roster at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The movie can be launched in theaters on October 4.

The teaser trailer, naturally, options each Arthur/Joker and Harley Quinn (Woman Gaga) and the way they met whereas they have been each institutionalized. As soon as their bond is fashioned, they determine to interrupt out of the power and all hell breaks free.

Woman Gaga Brings Music To Joker’s Demented World

Whereas the villainous Joker has been lengthy part of DC’s Batman lore because the Caped Crusader’s arch-enemy, Margot Robbie’s model of Harley Quinn has carved out an antihero standing as part of DC Studios’ two Suicide Squad films and Birds of Prey.

Joker: Folie à Deux appears intent on separating itself from Robbie’s model of the character by bringing film musical sensibilities to the Joker’s demented world. As such, the strategic casting of pop star Woman Gaga within the position guarantees followers a really completely different model of Harley Quinn.

Within the trailer, Arthur Fleck/Joker explains of why music is pivotal to his and Harley’s story — and composer Burt Bacharach’s and lyricist Hal David’s traditional tune What the World Wants Now performs over the motion.

“We use music to make us entire … To stability the fractures inside ourselves,” Fleck says at first of the trailer.

Simply how grandiose a film musical Joker: Folie à Deux will find yourself being is but to be seen. In the interim, music seems to play a big half within the Joker sequel. Selection reported that 15 cowl tunes can be featured in Joker: Folie à Deux and extra authentic songs could also be added.

Don’t be stunned if Warner Bros., DC Studios and director Todd Phillips determine to implement at the very least one authentic music in Joker: Folie à Deux. In spite of everything, Woman Gaga received a Greatest Authentic Tune Oscar for co-writing the ballad Shallow for A Star Is Born — a music little doubt aided by the pop star’s highly effective efficiency of the tune with Bradley Cooper within the movie.

In fact, Woman Gaga isn’t the one Oscar winner featured in Joker: Folie à Deux. Joaquin Phoenix received his Greatest Actor Oscar for his portrayal within the first Joker film.