Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga Fall in Twisted Love

The Clown Prince of Crime and Harley Quinn need you to know that what the world wants now could be… love.

That’s the message of the primary trailer for “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which sees Joaquin Phoenix reprise his Oscar-winning position as Arthur Fleck (who later turns into Batman’s infamous foe) and conspire with Woman Gaga because the equally twisted Harley Quinn.

The darkish and gritty footage begins at Arkham Asylum — the place Joker is locked up on the finish of the primary movie — as Arthur Fleck has a deranged “meet cute” with one other affected person (you guessed it, Gaga’s Harley Quinn). After the prospect encounter within the halls of jail, they fall madly, deeply in love and plan to interrupt out of their straight jackets to tackle the world past their padded cells. It brings them to the streets of Gotham, the place they manically dance and twirl across the metropolis.

“I’m no one. I haven’t carried out something with my life like you’ve gotten,” Harley Quinn tells Joker as she mimes taking pictures herself within the head.

The primary movie served as a moody origin story for the Joker, a reclusive, struggling humorist and part-time clown. Within the sequel, he takes his act on the highway and performs on all types of levels with Harley Quinn as his demented muse — and he or she’s sporting his signature make-up. On this cinematic journey, although, he doesn’t appear so lonely.

“I’ll let you know what’s modified,” Joker says within the trailer. “I’m not alone anymore — that’s what we must be speaking about!”

The trailer ends with Harley at Arkham Asylum as she attracts a cheerful face with pink lipstick on the glass partition between her and Joker. “I wish to see the actual you,” she tells him.

Director Todd Phillips debuted the footage at CinemaCon, the annual conference for movie show homeowners. Though the unique 2019 “Joker” was billed as a “one-off,” Phillips mentioned he and Phoenix all the time talked about making a sequel.

“We liked the character of Arthur an excessive amount of, however we didn’t wish to jinx the [original] film,” Phillips mentioned. “We solid Gaga as a result of she’s magic.”

Little is understood concerning the precise plot of the sequel, which is reportedly a jukebox musical. Phillips mentioned that categorization isn’t fully correct, although it should characteristic loads of tune and dance numbers.

“I wish to say it’s a film the place music is a necessary aspect,” says Phillips. “It doesn’t veer too removed from the primary movie. Arthur has music in him. He has a grace to him.”

Earlier than introducing the trailer, Phillips thanked the room of theater homeowners for enjoying “Joker” on the massive display screen regardless of experiences that the ugly, blood-soaked movie would encourage violence.

“A few month earlier than the primary ‘Joker’ got here out, the narrative on the movie actually turned and there [were] these weird warnings concerning the film,” he mentioned. “It was superb that exhibitors didn’t budge an inch, and when the film got here out, it did large enterprise. That angle was an enormous purpose for our success.”

As Phillips alluded, “Joker” grew to become a large blockbuster with $1 billion on the world field workplace. It grew to become the primary R-rated movie to go the billion-dollar mark and earned 11 Oscar nominations, together with finest image.

“Joker 2” will debut on the massive display screen on Oct. 4, 2024 — precisely 5 years after the primary movie. The unique price $62.5 million to supply, an unusually conservative funds for a comic book guide adaptation. Given its runaway monetary success, the follow-up was granted a a lot extra substantial $200 million price ticket.

Footage of “Joker” debuted as a part of Warner Bros.’ presentation to exhibitors. The studio additionally has “Beetlejuice 2,” “Horizon: An American Saga” and “Mad Max” prequel “Furiosa” on its 2024 slate.