JoJo Siwa Reacts To ‘SNL’ Parody Of Her New ‘Karma’ Look

“Saturday Evening Stay” tackled JoJo Siwa’s new look throughout their Might 4 present — and the previous “Dance Mothers” star is taking the jokes in stride.

Chloe Fineman performed Siwa as a visitor on the Weekend Replace phase of the present. She re-created the “Karma” singer’s black sparkly ensemble, face paint, coiffure and dance strikes from the buzzy music video that accompanied her debut single.

“That’s proper, Colin, I’m a foul lady now,” Fineman says with a large grin, flashing rock readily available symbols.

Impersonating the 20-year-old’s voice, Fineman defined to Colin Jost that the brand new look represents a “fairly large change.”

“I was rainbow sparkles, and now, I’m black sparkles. I appear to be if a determine skater joined a avenue gang,” she stated.

Fineman stated she’s in her “dangerous lady period” now.

The sketch additionally took pictures at Siwa’s viral feedback, during which she advised Billboard that she desires to “begin a brand new style of music… referred to as ‘homosexual pop.’” The quotes shortly raised eyebrows from some pop musicians within the LGBTQ+ group. (Siwa later clarified that she desires “homosexual pop artists” to have a “greater residence” on music charts.)

“However JoJo, you had been quotes as saying you invented a brand new style of music?” Jost stated.

“That’s proper — homosexual pop,” Fineman responded.

“I feel that’s perhaps simply pop,” Jost responded by way of laughter.

The skit mocked each Siwa’s present look and her authentic “8-year-old” persona. However the former youngster star has referred to as it “iconic.”

“I actually don’t what to say. That is f—— loopy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL…” Siwa wrote on her Instagram story accompanied by the clip.

JoJo Siwa reacts to the “SNL” skit about her. Instagram

Siwa first teased her new take a look at the iHeart Radio Music Awards April 1. A number of days later, she dropped her new music, “Karma,” with a dramatic and edgy music video.

Siwa acquired her begin on “Dance Mothers” and most just lately appeared on Lifetime’s reunion particular, bringing the previous dancers and their mothers again collectively 5 years after the present resulted in 2019.