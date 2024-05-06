Connect with us

JoJo Siwa Has Officially Gotten the ‘SNL’ Treatment

39 mins ago

JoJo Siwa’s much-lampooned “rebrand” may need really been a hit in any case, because it has now earned the celebrated cultural honor of creating it to Saturday Evening Dwell. Chloe Fineman hit the Weekend Replace desk in her greatest JoJo Siwa drag — rocking her “edgy” KISS-inspired look that she wore to the iHeartRadio Music Awards. “That’s proper Colin, I’m a nasty woman now,” she stated. “It’s a reasonably large change. I was rainbow sparkles and now I’m black sparkles. I seem like if a determine skater joined a road gang.” However this rebrand isn’t simply visible, she assured Jost, saying, “I even do cigarettes,” earlier than making an attempt and failing to look to smoke. However you is perhaps questioning, simply how outdated is Siwa? “Nicely, from 2011 to 2023, I used to be eight. However now I’m 20 and homosexual. I’m the primary homosexual woman on the earth!” she proclaimed.

