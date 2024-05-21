Jon Wysocki, founding drummer of Staind, dead at 56

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Jon Wysocki, drummer and founding member of the band Staind, has died.

The Westfield native’s dying was introduced by his present band, Lydia’s Citadel, Sunday on social media. Wysocki’s bandmates stated he died surrounded by household and associates that liked him dearly and that an official assertion can be developed shortly.

Staind fashioned in Springfield in 1993 after vocalist Aaron Lewis and guitarist Mike Mushok met a Christmas social gathering. Wysocki was introduced into play drums two years later in 1995 and carried out with the band till his dying, together with on their album launched final 12 months.

Staind stated on social media: “We first met Jon by mutual associates in 1994. We got here along with Mike, Aaron, and Johnny April in 1995 and based Staind. The 17 years that adopted have been among the finest recollections of our instances collectively. From follow in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the globe, Jon was integral to who we have been as a band. Our hearts exit to Jon’s household, and followers around the globe who liked him.”

Wysocki was 56 years outdated.

Copyright 2024. Western Mass Information (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.